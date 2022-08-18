Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
northwestmoinfo.com
Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit
ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
kchi.com
Highway Patrol Reports One Accident And One Arrest Locally
Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one accident and one arrest on Friday and Saturday morning. 9:45 am – Vehicle 2, driven by James M Lunde of Princeton, slowed in an attempt to make a right turn into a private drive when vehicle 1, driven by Cindal S Lea of Galt, struck the rear of vehicle 1. This occurred when both vehicles were eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 east of Trenton. Driver 1, Cindal S Lea, had minor injuries and was transported by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services to Wright Memorial Hospital.
kjluradio.com
Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County
The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
northwestmoinfo.com
Troopers Arrest Bolivar Man in Clinton County on Driving Charges & Outstanding Warrants
Troopers report the arrest of a Bolivar man Thursday evening in Clinton County on multiple warrants and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 45-year-old Howard N. Abbott around 5:11 Thursday evening in Clinton County on preliminary charges of speeding and using a handheld device while operating a commercial motor vehicle.
Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene
UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
kmmo.com
BRUNSWICK MAN ISSUED SUMMONS FOR FELONY AND MISDEMEANOR CHARGES IN CHARITON COUNTY
According to court documents a Brunswick man has been charged with a felony and misdemeanor in Chariton County. A warrant was mailed to Russell Wade Wattenbarger on Thursday, August 18. Wattenbarger was charged with a felony for contolled substance, a misdemeanor for drug parphernalia and a vehicle infraction. Wattenbarger is...
Manhunt for former Army soldier wanted for murder, mutilation in rural Missouri
The U.S. Marshals Service doubled its reward for a former Army soldier and registered sex offender who is wanted to murder in rural Missouri.
KC police investigate homicide Sunday afternoon
Kansas City police investigate the homicide of a male victim near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue late Saturday afternoon.
KMZU
Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies
LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting in 1300 block of East 89th Street
The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
LJWORLD
Missouri woman originally charged with a fentanyl death in Lawrence pleads to lesser crime, gets probation
A Missouri woman who was charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Lawrence was sentenced Friday to probation after entering a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced the woman, Abby Gail Burton, 29, of Norborne, Missouri, to 13 months in prison, then suspended...
Former Missouri church elder convicted in wife's killing
A former elder in a Kansas City, Missouri, church has been convicted of killing his wife in Kansas. A jury on Friday found Robert Lee Harris guilty of first-degree murder.
KCTV 5
2 injured in shooting in Independence
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
northwestmoinfo.com
Mercer County Authorities Searching for Teen Last Seen Thursday
PRINCETON, MO – Mercer County authorities are searching for a teen last seen on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information on the location of Ethan Blackburn contact them. Blackburn is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, and weighs 225 pounds. He is likely wearing a t-shirt with either gym shorts or jeans. The sheriff’s office says Ethan is not in any legal trouble.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop
CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
Investigators solve mysterious odor issue in Shawnee
Kansas environmental investigators determined a leaking fuel tank at a Shawnee gas station is the cause of a mysterious odor in the area.
