Livingston County, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Three Injured in St. Joseph Crash During Police Pursuit

ST JOSEPH, MO – Three people were injured in a crash Sunday night in Buchanan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash occurred as 37-year old St. Joseph resident Theodore Marti was fleeing from law enforcement. Marti travelled eastbound on Lake Front Lane and struck a parked vehicle. He then reversed and struck the driver’s side door of a vehicle being operated by 34-year old Heather Annigan of Savannah.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Highway Patrol Reports One Accident And One Arrest Locally

Missouri State Highway Patrol reported one accident and one arrest on Friday and Saturday morning. 9:45 am – Vehicle 2, driven by James M Lunde of Princeton, slowed in an attempt to make a right turn into a private drive when vehicle 1, driven by Cindal S Lea of Galt, struck the rear of vehicle 1. This occurred when both vehicles were eastbound on Missouri Highway 6 east of Trenton. Driver 1, Cindal S Lea, had minor injuries and was transported by Grundy County Emergency Medical Services to Wright Memorial Hospital.
GRUNDY COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Authorities say there's no indiciation that Adair County murder suspect in in Randolph County

The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office is reassuring the public that it’s unlikely that an Adair County murder suspect is in the area. An intense manhunt is underway for former Army soldier Jesse Rongey, 38, of Kirksville. He’s charged with first-degree murder and five other felonies for the July 5 murder of Stephen Munn, 54, of Kirksville. Rongey is accused of fatally shooting and dismembering Munn before burning his body. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.
RANDOLPH COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Troopers Arrest Bolivar Man in Clinton County on Driving Charges & Outstanding Warrants

Troopers report the arrest of a Bolivar man Thursday evening in Clinton County on multiple warrants and driving charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 45-year-old Howard N. Abbott around 5:11 Thursday evening in Clinton County on preliminary charges of speeding and using a handheld device while operating a commercial motor vehicle.
CLINTON COUNTY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Cancelled: Amber Alert, two children taken by biological father from homicide scene

UPDATE: Just before 9 p.m. Sunday the two children were found safe by the Kansas City Missouri Police Dept. The vehicle was recovered. The father has not been located. KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol release details stating a biological father took his two children and fled a homicide scene. Approximately 4 p.m. Sunday Jordan Owsley, 27,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KMZU

Bond denied for Moberly man accused of over 30 felonies

LINN COUNTY, Mo. – A Moberly man accused of more than 30 felonies, including sex crimes, is denied bond in Linn County Court. The request filed earlier this month by legal counsel representing Scotty G. Reynolds was denied citing previous practice of violating bond conditions, an attempt to secure funds to leave the United States, and his mental competence evaluation.
MOBERLY, MO
KCTV 5

Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead

MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
SMITHVILLE, MO
KCTV 5

2 injured in shooting in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) --- Two people have been injured in a shooting in Independence. Independence police say they are investigating an “ongoing and fluid” incident at this time. The scene is in the area of 14th Street and Scott Avenue in Independence. The conditions of the victims are...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Mercer County Authorities Searching for Teen Last Seen Thursday

PRINCETON, MO – Mercer County authorities are searching for a teen last seen on Thursday evening. The sheriff’s office is asking that anyone with information on the location of Ethan Blackburn contact them. Blackburn is described as approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall, and weighs 225 pounds. He is likely wearing a t-shirt with either gym shorts or jeans. The sheriff’s office says Ethan is not in any legal trouble.
MERCER COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Sugar Creek Driver Cited for DWI Following Crash Near Lathrop

CLINTON COUNTY, MO – A Sugar Creek driver was seriously injured in a violent crash overnight. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 43-year old James Donaleski was westbound on Missouri 116, 1 mile east of Lathrop around 10:30 Friday night when his vehicle went off the north side of the roadway, struck several trees, crossed over 256th street and rolled, coming to rest right side up.
LATHROP, MO

