A Humanitarian Benefit for Ukraine, is set for Choteau, THIS weekend with a Community Corn Hole Tournament & Potluck. It kicks off this afternoon (Friday) at the firehall at 4, with the Car parade will commence at the fire hall. On tap for tomorrow, there'll be benefit garage sales all daylong, the corn hole tournament at City Park & Pavilion at 2, along with other events including a bounce hour slide, kids fishing booth, Spring Creek tug a war & silent auction too. It's all a humanitarian benefit for the people of Ukraine suffering from the devastating effects of war. The fund goal's $15,000, with ALL proceeds going to the Ukrainian Red Cross. For more information, please contact Chris Evensen at 750 1275.

2 DAYS AGO