Suffering & Caring In Choteau
A Humanitarian Benefit for Ukraine, is set for Choteau, THIS weekend with a Community Corn Hole Tournament & Potluck. It kicks off this afternoon (Friday) at the firehall at 4, with the Car parade will commence at the fire hall. On tap for tomorrow, there'll be benefit garage sales all daylong, the corn hole tournament at City Park & Pavilion at 2, along with other events including a bounce hour slide, kids fishing booth, Spring Creek tug a war & silent auction too. It's all a humanitarian benefit for the people of Ukraine suffering from the devastating effects of war. The fund goal's $15,000, with ALL proceeds going to the Ukrainian Red Cross. For more information, please contact Chris Evensen at 750 1275.
FWP On The Way 2 Chester & Choteau!
The Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife & Parks will be hosting elk management meetings tonight (Wednesday, over in Chester, & tomorrow (Thursday) evening in Choteau. The meetings should gather some ideas pertaining to our "local" elk management issues along with population objectives. FWP personnel will be in Chester, at the high school tonight, & down at the library in Choteau, Thursday night. BOTH meetings will fun from 7, to 9. Come on out & share YOUR ideas...
Conrad’s Working Up A Hunger
This Wednesday's the day for the 2022 End Hunger Mini Triathlon at Conrad Pool Park. The "games" are for ages 5, to 14, & they'll begin promptly at 4, Wednesday afternoon. Don't worry about a thing... it's $5, & a can of food to enter with proceeds going to No Kid Hungry. You can sign up prior to the triathlon at Pondera County Insurance by calling 271 2034.
CB’s “Hot FUN In The Summertime” BBQ’s
The Cut Bank Business Appreciation Days BBQ's kick off this coming Monday evening, the 15th, down in Valier, at the pavilion. Tuesday's night's BBQ will be over in Cut Bank, with Shakespeare in the Parks to follow. It's up to Sunburst, on Wednesday, at City Park (Pool), & the Appreciation BBQ's will conclude for this season next Thursday evening, 8/18, in Browning, at Stampede Park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
1 In 83 Infants Need Transfusions!
According to America's Blood Centers (ABC,) transfusions are NEEDED in 1 out of every 83 infant deliveries, while at the same time, on average, only 3% of the United States population donates blood each year! Here's your chance...Conrad's having a blood drive tomorrow, Thursday, from 11, to 5, down at the Conrad Mission Church. Please keep in mind, on average, every 2 seconds, someone somewhere in our country NEEDS blood. Hope you can to by & donate the "Gift of Life" tomorrow afternoon...
Valier’s Does It The 11th Time
Valier's 11 Annual All Town Garage Sale's coming up 2 weeks from this weekend, on the Saturday, the 20th. If you'd like to get in on the garage sale action, please call Linda at 590 4942. There's a $15, fee to cover advertising, but don't worry about a thing, listings & maps WILL be made available. Let's all go "garage saling" on Saturday, the 29th! *BTW," "garage saling" IS a term & it refers to those of us who frequent garage sales.
Rollin’ With The Flow In Valier
The roll off container down in Valier, will be closing at 4 o'clock this afternoon (Friday.) Don't worry about a thing...regular hours will resume tomorrow. Life "rolls" on...Happy Friday!
Conrad’s Screams For Ice Cream And…
..root beer floats! The Presbyterian Women will be putting on a real Ice Cream Social tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon. You're invited to come by the First Presbyterian Church, 123 4th Avenue Southwest, from 1, to 3:30, for some old fashioned ice cream sundaes & root beer floats, folks. Our Golden Triangle weather's promising a high temperature of 95, tomorrow afternoon, a perfect afternoon to cool off with a sundae or root beer float. Let's all "scream for ice cream" & "root for root beer!"
Teton County 4-H Award Winners Announced
Bellamy Beadle, daughter of Jane Wolery and Darren Beadle, is the recipient of the Anne Wiprud Memorial Scholarship. Beadle is a member of the Old Agency 4-H Club. She has been involved in a variety of 4-H projects and events throughout the years. She has served as a 4-H Camp Counselor, served as her club president for several years, and was a Teton County 4-H Ambassador.
