CMT Premiere: Miko Marks Celebrates Culture in "One More Night"
Miko Marks’ new video for “One More Night” lauds what the song is about – a celebration of the cultures and communities that shaped her and her listeners. Filmed in Oakland, California, the musical clip contains a band, a train, murals and musicians. “I loved everything...
Cody Jinks Is Relishing Success, Looking to New Music, Next Chapter
Cody Jinks, clad in blue jeans and a Motorhead t-shirt, lounges on his tour bus backstage at the Under the Big Sky Festival in Whitefish, Montana. About 20,000 fans are on site, ready to see his headlining set, cramming themselves in front of the stage in the July heat hours before he's due to take the spotlight.
HARDY, Lainey Wilson Reveal Domestic Violence Duet
Country music has a long history with domestic violence songs and Lainey Wilson and HARDY are joining the fray with their new collaboration “Wait in the Truck” that will be available Friday. Wilson shared a clip of the song’s graphic and intense video on her social media Monday,...
Rock Goddess are calling it quits
Rock Goddess announce immediate retirement from live circuit after logistical and financial obstacles plus covid take toll
Scotty McCreery’s Wife Gabi Shares Photos From Her Dreamy Baby Shower
Life looks pretty sweet for Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi, as the country couple will soon be parents to a little honey. Before the two welcome their first child together in November, family and friends gathered to shower Gabi with love and presents at a “Winnie The Pooh" themed affair. The mother-to-be jumped on social media Sunday (Aug. 21) to share snapshots from her aesthetically pleasing baby shower.
Kenny Chesney Surprises No Shoes Nation With Uncle Kracker: “It Was Magic”
Country music sensation Kenny Chesney brought the Here And Now Tour to Detroit, Michigan over the weekend, marking his 11th time performing at Ford Field. To celebrate the milestone at the iconic venue, the crowd pleaser surprised 49,725 ticket-holders with longtime friend and crossover artist Uncle Kracker. Chesney managed to...
Hannah Ellis Talks Friendship With Carly Pearce And Forthcoming Debut Album
Hannah Ellis began her musical journey on NBC’s “The Voice,” when she paid tribute to female trailblazer Martina McBride with “This One’s For The Girls” in 2015. When she was left standing under the spotlight with no chairs turned during the blind auditions – a flame was lit within her, and a star was born.
Canal+ Laureate Andrias Hogenni Locks Partners for Wedding-Themed Pic (EXCLUSIVE)
Faroese-born emerging director Andrias Høgenni, winner of a Canal+ award at Cannes Critics’ Week in 2021 with his short film “Illi illa meint,” just got married this summer. His project “Anything for Her,” introduced at this year’s Nordic Co-Production Market in Haugesund, is precisely about a wedding, and much more. Family conflicts, especially with step-parents involved, and the uniquely chaotic nature of a Faroese wedding set in a tightly-knit community of 52,000 souls. Spearheaded by Danish production partners Johannes Rothaus Nørregaard of Studiocanal-backed SAM Productions (“Borgen”) and Rikke Tambo Andersen of Tambo Film (“The Penultimate”), the project has secured co-production partners from...
Zac Brown Found Workout Inspiration From Rock N Roll Royalty
Zac Brown has debuted a more svelte physique in recent years and he has an unlikely source of inspiration — Bruce Springsteen. “When I met Springsteen, I said, ‘Tell me something that’s helped you to stay feeling good,’” Brown told Men’s Health. “He was like, ‘Man, you need to sweat for an hour a day. I don’t care what you do, doesn’t matter. You need to sweat for an hour a day.’ I was like, ‘You’re the Boss. Let’s do it.’”
Chris Young And Mitchell Tenpenny Go No. 1 With "At The End Of A Bar"
A champagne toast is in order for platinum-selling performer Chris Young and multi-faceted entertainer Mitchell Tenpenny. The country hitmakers have officially brought (Aug. 22) their ear-grabbing duet "At The End of A Bar" to the top of the Billboard and Country radio charts. The dynamic duo penned the up-tempo track...
