Zac Brown has debuted a more svelte physique in recent years and he has an unlikely source of inspiration — Bruce Springsteen. “When I met Springsteen, I said, ‘Tell me something that’s helped you to stay feeling good,’” Brown told Men’s Health. “He was like, ‘Man, you need to sweat for an hour a day. I don’t care what you do, doesn’t matter. You need to sweat for an hour a day.’ I was like, ‘You’re the Boss. Let’s do it.’”

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO