Denver, CO

Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: David Pastrnak, J.T. Miller, And Other Rumblings

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by Betway Sports. Ty Anderson: There are always gaps in translation but this one has to give Boston Bruins and their fans some anxiety. David Pastrnak is now in his ninth year and there are definitely some regrets. As he enters...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Patrick Kane Said To Be “Plan A” For the Edmonton Oilers

According to Oilers Now host and color commentator for the Oilers Bob Stauffer, the Edmonton Oilers aren’t done making moves. They’ve had a busy offseason with the additions of Jack Campbell and Mattias Janmark, plus extensions for Evander Kane and Brett Kulak, but there’s more to do. Noting that they weren’t done regardless of what the Calgary Flames did with their roster, that the Flames have put together an arguably better team by adding Nazem Kadri, Mackenzie Weegar and Jonathan Huberdeau, — despite losing Johnny Gaudreau, Mathew Tkachuk, Erik Gudbranson and Sean Monahan — the Oilers now see they’ve got some competition in the Pacific Division this coming season. The Battle of Alberta is back on and one has to wonder what else can the Oilers do to improve their team and take a run at the Stanley Cup?
NHL
Yardbarker

Bruins Almost Finalized Craig Smith Trade, Talks Hit Snag

As per a report by Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now , the Boston Bruins are shopping forward Craig Smith and recently came close to trading him. Murphy cites a source who was described as an “NHL source with direct knowledge of the situation” and notes that teams have shown interest in Smith and one team, in particular, seems keenly set on trying to add him. Trade talks have been ongoing and while it appears there’s no deal in place, one was almost finalized.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

3 Potential Landing Spots for Derick Brassard

Derick Brassard is still a free agent as we get closer to the start of training camp. Although he is no longer a top-six forward, he is still a solid depth forward to have, as he can provide decent depth scoring. That and his 951 games of NHL experience could be enough for him to find a new home before the start of the 2022-23 season. However, three teams stand out as potential landing spots for the 34-year-old center. Let’s take a look at them now.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Flames Treliving & Islanders Lamoriello – Opposite Styles, Opposite Offseasons

Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames on a seven-year deal to wrap up what has been a roller coaster offseason for the team and, essentially, put a bow on the offseason altogether. In an interview on Flames TV shortly after signing the deal, Kadri talked about the decision and particularly liked the direction of the team and the moves they made during the offseason.
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Oilers fans line streets in memory of late superfan Ben Stelter

Police escort leads slow roll of cars at public memorial for Rogers Place favorite. The Edmonton Oilers and their fans hosted a sprawling, somber memorial in celebrationg of the life of Ben Stelter, the legendary superfan who died at age 6 earlier this month. Stelter, known for his incredibly cute...
NHL
FanSided

What are the New York Islanders doing with free agency?

The NHL has been full of activity in recent weeks, except for the New York Islanders who have not made any moves in free agency. The New York Islanders finished the 2021/22 season 16 points outside of a wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, and the general belief was that the team would be making a concerted effort to improve its roster.
ELMONT, NY
Yardbarker

Best and Worst Case Scenario for Penguins in 2022-23

The Pittsburgh Penguins are in a precarious position entering the 2022-23 season. With Stanley Cup aspirations, this team has the experience and successful past to suggest they can be a serious contender. On the other hand, with the aging core, they are an injury or two away from going from contender to pretender.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Canadiens Don’t Have an NHL Starter to Replace Price Yet

The Montreal Canadiens fans were handed a huge blow this week when it was revealed that superstar goaltender Carey Price will not be playing this season and could need another knee surgery. The Habs should be alright this season with Jake Allen and Sam Montembeault playing in the net, but after that Montreal could find themselves with a goaltending issue.
NHL
Yardbarker

Flyers, Fletcher, and a league-worst approval rating

The Philadelphia Flyers have the lowest approval rating of any NHL front office. It isn’t an observation from a horde of angry fans. The approval rating reflects how the franchise is perceived by more than the local market. Their perception is on the money. Why would fans want to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Avalanche Give Bowers One More Chance

When the Colorado Avalanche signed Shane Bowers to a one-year extension, the move didn’t draw a lot of attention. But this one-year deal might be the most important contract of Bowers’ professional hockey career, as it might be the last chance for the former first-round pick to make an NHL roster.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile for free-agent wing Evgeny Svechnikov

Once one of the more exciting prospects in hockey, Evgeny Svechnikov hasn’t fully developed into the talent the Detroit Red Wings were hoping for when they selected him 19th overall in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft. Taken just after Mathew Barzal, Kyle Connor and Thomas Chabot, Svechnikov was expected to be a dynamic threat just like those three, using his size and natural offensive talent to create, and capitalize on, offensive chances. Unfortunately, the enticing skillset he brought didn’t translate to the NHL and now, at age 25, the winger finds himself, for the second time in as many years, a UFA after failing to secure a qualifying offer.
DETROIT, MI
markerzone.com

NATHAN MACKINNON CONTINUES THE COLORADO AVALANCHE PLAYERS' GOOD GUY SUMMER, VISITS VETERANS HOSPITAL

The coverage of the Colorado Avalanche players' days with the Cup from the Keeper himself, Phil Pritchard, is one of the great traditions of hockey's offseason. In the annual summer-standstill content-wise, it provides fans a glimpse into the personal lives of players and also documents all the bumps and bruises the Cup endures in a summer with hockey players.
DENVER, CO
Pro Hockey Rumors

A profile of free agent forward Alex Chiasson

A veteran of 631 NHL games spread over parts of 10 seasons, free agent forward Alex Chiasson once again finds himself in familiar territory: approaching training camp without a contract, after another solid NHL season. The veteran has signed three PTO’s thus far in his career, each of them resulting...
NHL

