Hundreds Of Porsches Are Leaving The Factory Unfinished
Two of Porsche's most popular models, the Panamera and Macan, are under constraint as supply chain issues continue to affect the automaker. Porsche's production boss Albrecht Reimold spoke candidly about the issue, telling Germany's Automobilwoche the company is unable to deliver vehicles due to a components shortfall. "Currently we have retrofit vehicles again," he added.
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Revealed: The King Is Back
Drag Reduction System, and more... Last month, Porsche finally broke its silence on the status of the new 911 GT3 RS, announcing that it would be revealed today. We've heard outlandish rumors and seen leaked, low-resolution images of the car since then, but now the car has been revealed, and it's everything we hoped it would be and more. No, really. Porsche has yet again found a way to refine something most would deem perfect.
Mercedes's Upcoming Luxury CLE Coupe Is Getting Plug-In Power
If by now you don't know Mercedes-Benz will soon kill off its C-Class and E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet models to create a new model called the CLE, it's probably time to open your CarBuzz app a bit more frequently. Our spy photographers have spotted the Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe and the Cabriolet version testing on multiple occasions, but this most recent run-in on the Nurburgring revealed a new detail.
5 Coolest Features Of The 2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
Porsche has just taken the wraps off the most extreme 911 thus far, the inimitable GT3 RS for the 992 generation. Complete with a wing tall enough for low-flying aircraft to hit, numerous motorsport-derived innovations, and Porsche's typically fastidious construction guaranteeing bulletproof reliability, it's something any circuit enthusiast would love to own.
The Lamborghini Urus Performante Elevates The Super SUV
Like all Lamborghini products, the initial offering is never going to be the most exciting version of the chassis. If the various Huracan trims over the years are any example, the Urus is now getting a serious dose of more excitement with the unveiling of the Lamborghini Urus Performante. Yes, the already insanely fast Lamborghini Urus (yet surprisingly off-road capable Super SUV) is getting a boost in power, losing some pounds, and getting a new Rally mode to shred the dirt. The only question we have is when can we take delivery?
Meet The Bentley Batur: The W12 Swansong That Showcases The Future Of Bentley
Limited production of 18, all sold at $1.95 million before options and taxes. Powered by the most powerful W12 yet with 730 horsepower and 738 lb-ft of torque. How do you follow up on the Bentley Bacalar, a modern coachbuilt classic from the hallowed halls of Bentley's Mulliner division? Meet the all-new Bentley Mulliner Batur, the second bespoke project from the Mulliner department, and a car that simultaneously signifies the end of one era at Bentley and the start of another - albeit in two completely different facets.
New Alfa Romeo Sports Car Will Be Revealed In First Half Of 2023
If you asked us about Dodge's future a week ago, we would have told you that it was in real danger of falling by the wayside. The same goes for another Stellantis brand, Alfa Romeo. But following a constant barrage of Dodge news this week, things look fantastic for the...
576-HP Kia EV6 GT Stuns America At Monterey Car Week
EV6 GT's dual-motor setup produces 576 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. Kia unveiled the all-new EV6 GT today, and let's not beat around the bush: it's faster than both a Ferrari Roma and Lamborghini Huracan Evo. At least in a straight line, that is, as Kia claims the latest version of its EV6 won a drag race with the two cars mentioned above in an AMCI-certified drag race.
Future VWs Are Only Allowed To Use Synthetic Blinker Fluid
Volkswagen recently filed a groundbreaking trademark in Mexico. CarBuzz has discovered via The Mexican Institute of Industrial Property (IMPI) that VW's head office filed a trademark for the slogan, "nur synthetische blinkerfleussigkeit verweden," which translates as "use only synthetic blinker fluid." We've been waiting for a manufacturer to improve the...
America's First Rimac Nevera Is Utterly Stunning
After a lengthy and rigorous development program, Rimac has finally started delivering the 1,914-horsepower Nevera supercar to excited customers. Company CEO and namesake Mate Rimac recently took us on a video tour of the production facility, proudly showing us car #000, a Callisto Green Nevera that will remain with the company as a demonstrator and marketing tool.
Jerry Seinfeld Creates One-Off Porsche 718 Spyder
What do you do when your hit TV show nets you so much money that you can buy the network it aired on? You develop the business for a short time, sell it for a fortune, and spend the rest of your life doing what you love. For Jerry Seinfeld, doing what you love involves spending time with family, repetitively proving you're the best observational comedian in the business, and collecting Porsches.
We Go Through All 114 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Paint To Sample Colors
If you want a perfect track-focused sports car, it's hard to do better than the recently-revealed Porsche 911 GT3 RS. The latest 992 GT3 RS packs a naturally aspirated flat-six engine, wailing its way to 518 horsepower at a 9,000-rpm redline. Much like the 996-generation GT3 RS, Porsche showed off the new car in a plain shade of white paired with some outrageous Pyro Red wheels. If the Pyro Red isn't your style, the wheels also come in Black, Silver, Dark Silver, Indigo Blue, or Satin Neodyme (bronze).
Ford Mustang Reveal Date, Lamborghini Urus Performante, Monterey's Crazy High-Horsepower Exotics: Cold Start
Good morning, and welcome to another edition of Cold Start. After the extravagant Monterey Car Week, we usually end up talking about a couple of bespoke cars from the likes of Rolls-Royce and Bentley (and they were at The Quail in force again this year), but these pantheons of greatness have been overshadowed this year. Even Porsche's new 911 GT3 RS tribute car and Kia's EV6 GT aren't that fascinating in light of recent events.
Bentley's New Macallan Whisky Looks Better Than The Batur
When it comes to whisky, few can rival The Macallan, a Scottish distillery known for making some of the finest single malt whiskies in the world. The prestigious liquor enjoys a rich and storied history, so it's rather apt that the company has chosen to partner with Bentley for its latest project at a time when Bentley is celebrating its coachbuilt history with the new Mulliner Batur.
Greedy Nissan Dealers Are Stashing Z Proto Spec Models For Themselves
The advent of the new Nissan Z is a hugely exciting prospect for sports car lovers across the country. Powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6, the 400-horsepower coupe wowed the automotive world when Nissan announced it would be made available with a manual gearbox. Importantly, the starting price is appealing too. But it seems getting your hands on one may prove tricky.
Bentley Starts Year-Long Celebration Of Le Mans Centenary
The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the oldest races in the world, and in 2023 it will celebrate its centenary. Bentley hasn't competed in the race since 2003, but that hasn't stopped the British brand from starting a year-long celebration of France's most famous motorsport event. Le Mans 2023 is actually less than 12 months away, but we'll give Bentley a pass since it's the fifth most successful manufacturer to compete in the most demanding track-based endurance race in history.
Somebody Paid Almost $2 Million For A R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R
A US car collector has reportedly paid $1,985,000 for a Nissan Skyline R34 GT-R Nismo Z-Tune. The Z-Tune is the rarest of all R34 models, with only 19 built. Nismo wanted to make 20, which is a nice round number, but in the end, it could only source 19 used R34 V-Spec II cars.
Acura ZDX Will Be Reborn As The Brand's First-Ever EV
The original Acura ZDX was one of the first "real" crossovers. It joined the likes of the BMW X6 in the budding crossover segment more than a decade ago. However, in 2013, just a few short years after the car's '09 introduction, Acura binned the ZDX due to poor sales. Leaving the Acura RDX to be the only small sporty crossover, until now.
Maserati's Striking MC20 Cielo Makes American Debut At The Quail
The stunning Maserati MC20 Cielo made its official North American debut at The Quail, an automotive gathering that forms part of Monterey Car Week. CarBuzz got up close and personal with the elegant Italian, seen here in a fetching shade of Acquamarina from the brand's PrimaSerie limited edition range. Like...
