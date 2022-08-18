Read full article on original website
IWGP World Heavyweight Title Bout And More Announced For NJPW Declaration of Power
Two matches have been announced for NJPW Declaration of Power. NJPW announced that Jay White will defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Tama Tonga on October 10 at NJPW Declaration of Power. Tonga was the only man to defeat White in the G1 Climax 32 tournament. Plus, Kazuchika Okada,...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City, Quebec (8/21): Street Fight Headlines
WWE held its Sunday Stunner event on August 21 from Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada. Full results (courtesy of Cagematch) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Quebec City, Quebec (8/21) - WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (w/ Ludwig Kaiser) (c) def. Shinsuke Nakamura. - Natalya def....
Sheamus Promises To Become The Ultimate Grand Slam Champion At WWE Clash At The Castle
Sheamus is coming to Cardiff, Wales to make history. On the August 19 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus defeated Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, and Ricochet in order to become the number one contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This is the only title that has eluded Sheamus in his career. In the past, he has even stated that he is open to winning the Royal Rumble and challenging for the title at WrestleMania just to get a chance.
NJPW On AXS Viewership, Edge Compares Raw In-Ring Return To WrestleMania | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Sunday, August 21, 2022. - Per Wrestlenomics, on August 18, New Japan Pro Wrestling on AXS TV at 10 pm, was watched by 48,000 viewers on average, including about 7,000 aged 18 to 49, for a 0.01 P18-49 rating. - Speaking with TVInsider, Edge...
Amir Jordan Says He Was Frustrated In NXT UK Because He Wanted To Wrestle More
Amir Jordan discusses his NXT UK release. On Thursday morning, WWE announced NXT UK would be going on hiatus in September and rebrand and expand as NXT Europe in 2023. In the afternoon, a handful of NXT UK announced they have been released by WWE. Amir Jordan was among the...
Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal
Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns
Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK
Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers Increase Following 8/19/22 Episode
The preliminary numbers are in for the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers on August 19. The number is up from 2.431 million viewers the show averaged last Friday per overnight numbers. The first hour pulled 2.216 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.392 million viewers.
Alexa Bliss Says There Is A Version Of Her She Wants To Bring To TV, Feels 'Boring' On TV Right Now
Alexa Bliss has undergone many transformations throughout her time in WWE, originally starting as a sparkle princess, turning into a goddess, becoming the Fiendess, and now working as Alexa with Lilly. Bliss is currently aligned with Asuka and is competing in the WWE Women's Tag Team Title tournament. Speaking on...
Ace Steel: You Can't Cut A 'Pipebomb' Every Week, You Have To Have The Animosity And Frustration
Ace Steel began his wrestling career in the early 90s and traveled around the scene, appearing for ROH, WWE, TNA/IMPACT, and more. After winding down as a full-time performer, Steel transitioned into coaching and was signed by WWE in November 2019. After being released by the company in January, he signed with AEW to work backstage.
More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return
CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
Top Dolla Discusses Not Having Swerve Strickland As Part Of Hit Row Return
On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Hit Row (Top Dolla, B-Fab, & Ashante 'Thee' Adonis) returned to WWE SmackDown. The group, who were previously aligned with Swerve Strickland, were released by WWE in November 2021 shortly after they were moved from NXT to WWE SmackDown in the 2021 WWE Draft.
Karrion Kross Says He Was 'On The Verge' Of Taking Three-Fight Deal With BKFC
Karrion Kross had options outside of WWE before making his return. On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE after being released by the company in November 2021. During his time outside of WWE, Kross wrestled for various independent promotions and said he was getting involved in movie projects.
Joe Lando Reflects On US Tour, Using The Shooting Star Elbow
At 22 years old, Joe Lando is one of the up and coming talents in the world of wrestling. Lando is a regular on the European scene, competing for companies such as EAW, SWA, PROGRESS, and RevPro. In August, Lando came to America and wrestled bouts for DPW, PPW, and GCW, culminating at GCW Hope 2 Die against Nick Wayne.
Sam Gradwell Confirms WWE Release
Sam Gradwell is gone from WWE. Gradwell took to social media to say he'll be a free agent on September 23, confirming he was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. Gradwell was part of the NXT UK Championship tournament in 2017 and remained part of the NXT UK brand throughout his WWE tenure. He last wrestled on the August 11 episode of NXT UK.
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Debuts At 8/21 AEW Dark Tapings
A former WWE star debuted at the latest set of AEW Dark tapings. On August 21, AEW held two sets of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida. Among other highlights, Levis Valenzuela Jr., also known as No Way Jose, made his debut. Valenzuela signed with WWE in 2015...
AEW's All Out Main Event... | Tim & Joel Pod
- CM Punk vs Mox Bumped From All Out? Main Event in Question?. - Ronda Rousey Gets Arrested on SmackDown... again. - RAW's in Toronto this week...
Chris Dickinson Appears At NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed
Chris Dickinson has returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On August 21, Dickinson appeared at the NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed tapings, which were held in Los Angeles, California. After Fred Rosser defended the STRONG Openweight Championship against TJP, he attacked the champion and laid him out. Dickinson announced that he...
WWE Intercontinental Title Match Set For Clash At The Castle
Gunther is in for a fight at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sheamus could finally become a grand slam champion at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sheamus defeated four other competitors, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, and Madcap Moss, to earn the opportunity to face Gunther in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3.
