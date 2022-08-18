ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

Sheamus Promises To Become The Ultimate Grand Slam Champion At WWE Clash At The Castle

Sheamus is coming to Cardiff, Wales to make history. On the August 19 episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Sheamus defeated Happy Corbin, Madcap Moss, Sami Zayn, and Ricochet in order to become the number one contender for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. This is the only title that has eluded Sheamus in his career. In the past, he has even stated that he is open to winning the Royal Rumble and challenging for the title at WrestleMania just to get a chance.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shawn Michaels
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Vince Mcmahon
Person
Tyler Bate
Fightful

Ari Daivari Signed To Full-Time AEW Deal

Ari Daivari already factors big into AEW. Daivari has been heavily featured on AEW programming over the last couple of months, but first appeared last November following his WWE release. Since then, he'd worked the independent circuit, NJPW and AEW, while still getting a WWE producer trial run. Unfortunately, WWE experienced heavy producer cutbacks and he wasn't picked up for that. Fortunately for him, All Elite Wrestling did pick him up, and on a full-time deal. We're told to expect him to get an "All Elite" graphic soon.
WWE
Fightful

News Behind Karrion Kross & Scarlett's WWE Returns

Karrion Kross & Scarlett are back in WWE. Fightful learned last week that talks with the two had picked up, though they'd claimed as of Monday when we reached out for a separate story that they'd not yet been contacted. For those asking about their MLW status, the two were never signed to MLW contracts, and despite being advertised for the CYN live tour, had not committed to those dates, either.
WWE
Fightful

Shane Haste Reveals That He's A Technically A Free Agent, Talks TMDK

Shane Haste has revealed he's a free agent. Shane Haste, formerly known as Shane Thorne, was released from WWE back in the fall of 2021. Since then, Haste has appeared for companies such as New Japan Pro Wrestling and Pro Wrestling Guerilla. Before being released by WWE, Thorne was seen frequently on Raw and SmackDown as Slapjack in the Retribution faction.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Nxt Uk#Combat#Fox News#Nyse#Pan European
Fightful

WWE SmackDown Overnight Viewership Numbers Increase Following 8/19/22 Episode

The preliminary numbers are in for the August 19 episode of WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reports that WWE SmackDown averaged 2.618 million viewers on August 19. The number is up from 2.431 million viewers the show averaged last Friday per overnight numbers. The first hour pulled 2.216 million viewers while the second hour came in at 2.392 million viewers.
WWE
Fightful

More News Behind CM Punk's AEW Return

CM Punk has returned after a two month absence. If you couldn't tell, the working plan is for a title unification match at AEW All Out between interim champion Jon Moxley and AEW Champ CM Punk. Though it was hopeful from the start, Fightful had noted early on that the internal hope from those we heard from is that CM Punk would be back and ready to go for the AEW All Out show.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
Country
India
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
Fightful

Karrion Kross Says He Was 'On The Verge' Of Taking Three-Fight Deal With BKFC

Karrion Kross had options outside of WWE before making his return. On the August 12 episode of WWE SmackDown, Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE after being released by the company in November 2021. During his time outside of WWE, Kross wrestled for various independent promotions and said he was getting involved in movie projects.
WWE
Fightful

Joe Lando Reflects On US Tour, Using The Shooting Star Elbow

At 22 years old, Joe Lando is one of the up and coming talents in the world of wrestling. Lando is a regular on the European scene, competing for companies such as EAW, SWA, PROGRESS, and RevPro. In August, Lando came to America and wrestled bouts for DPW, PPW, and GCW, culminating at GCW Hope 2 Die against Nick Wayne.
WWE
Fightful

Sam Gradwell Confirms WWE Release

Sam Gradwell is gone from WWE. Gradwell took to social media to say he'll be a free agent on September 23, confirming he was part of Thursday's NXT UK releases. Gradwell was part of the NXT UK Championship tournament in 2017 and remained part of the NXT UK brand throughout his WWE tenure. He last wrestled on the August 11 episode of NXT UK.
WWE
Fightful

Spoiler: Former WWE Star Debuts At 8/21 AEW Dark Tapings

A former WWE star debuted at the latest set of AEW Dark tapings. On August 21, AEW held two sets of AEW Dark tapings at Universal Studios in Florida. Among other highlights, Levis Valenzuela Jr., also known as No Way Jose, made his debut. Valenzuela signed with WWE in 2015...
WWE
Fightful

Chris Dickinson Appears At NJPW STRONG Fighting Spirit Unleashed

Chris Dickinson has returned to New Japan Pro-Wrestling. On August 21, Dickinson appeared at the NJPW Strong Fighting Spirit Unleashed tapings, which were held in Los Angeles, California. After Fred Rosser defended the STRONG Openweight Championship against TJP, he attacked the champion and laid him out. Dickinson announced that he...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fightful

WWE Intercontinental Title Match Set For Clash At The Castle

Gunther is in for a fight at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sheamus could finally become a grand slam champion at WWE Clash at the Castle. Sheamus defeated four other competitors, Sami Zayn, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, and Madcap Moss, to earn the opportunity to face Gunther in Cardiff, Wales on Saturday, September 3.
WWE
Fightful

Fightful

13K+
Followers
30K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy