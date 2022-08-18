ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belleville, IL

Lima News

Murals help kick up interest in Route 66 towns

Edwardsville has a historic theater, Collinsville a giant catsup bottle and East St. Louis its jazz, all Americana from the glory days of Route 66. Now a series of 12 outdoor murals will link some Southern Illinois towns along the Mother Road. Tapping into history, kitsch and modern points of pride, the public artwork is being called the Route 66 Mural Art Trail.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Bullet shatters semi truck windshield on I-270

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

East Alton market thriving in first year

Farmer’s markets continue to be popular around the Riverbend. Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, and East Alton are just some of the towns that sponsor markets either during the week or on the weekend. East Alton has it’s own market which runs on Tuesdays at Eastgate Plaza. East Alton Mayor...
EAST ALTON, IL
KSDK

Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries

ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
edglentoday.com

Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River

EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
GLEN CARBON, IL
KMOV

Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City

GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
GRANITE CITY, IL
5 On Your Side

Back to school: Edwardsville welcomes 500 kindergarten students

EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The 5 On Your Side back-to-school tour continues, as students, parents and staff all over the St. Louis area ease into a new school year. The 7,300 students in 13 schools that make up the Edwardsville School District returned to school Wednesday, Aug. 17. Among the changes this year, all schools will let out early on Wednesdays, starting next week, for staff development.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KICK AM 1530

See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die

There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
HANNIBAL, MO
advantagenews.com

Former mayor of Glen Carbon dies

A longtime mayor of Glen Carbon has died. Ronald Foster (Senior) was 86. Foster served as mayor from 19-81 until 2001. Current Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus says Foster’s ability to forecast the future needs of the village was outstanding. In his honor, village hall will have bunting displayed.
GLEN CARBON, IL
CJ Coombs

The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri

Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.

