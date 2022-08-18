Read full article on original website
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The Real Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
This Coffee Shop in Missouri is Fairy-Tale Themed and it is StunningTravel MavenSaint Louis, MO
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest AirlinesMargaret MinnicksSaint Louis, MO
Lima News
Murals help kick up interest in Route 66 towns
Edwardsville has a historic theater, Collinsville a giant catsup bottle and East St. Louis its jazz, all Americana from the glory days of Route 66. Now a series of 12 outdoor murals will link some Southern Illinois towns along the Mother Road. Tapping into history, kitsch and modern points of pride, the public artwork is being called the Route 66 Mural Art Trail.
D.A.R.E. Car Show at Edwardsville High School
The Dare Car-Truck-Motorcycle show returns for its 30th year as a fundraiser for the Edwardsville Police Department's D.A.R.E program.
Contact 2: Trash complaints in Madison County, Illinois
“If someone comes and tells you, ‘Hey, Mike I’ll take care of you. I’ll mow your grass every Friday,’ and you’re not getting it mowed on Friday, then what?”
KMOV
Bullet shatters semi truck windshield on I-270
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
advantagenews.com
East Alton market thriving in first year
Farmer’s markets continue to be popular around the Riverbend. Alton, Bethalto, Brighton, and East Alton are just some of the towns that sponsor markets either during the week or on the weekend. East Alton has it’s own market which runs on Tuesdays at Eastgate Plaza. East Alton Mayor...
KSDK
Byers' Beat: Dozens of break-ins reported at St. Louis medical marijuana dispensaries
ST. LOUIS — This week, a car went through the wall of a medical marijuana dispensary in St. Louis County – not once, but twice within a 24-hour period. It was the latest – and most brazen – in a series of burglaries at dispensaries across the St. Louis region in recent weeks, which industry security experts fear are the work of a heavily armed and increasingly dangerous group of juveniles and young adults.
edglentoday.com
Second "Felony Lane Gang Member" Sentenced, Targeted Banks In Glen Carbon and Wood River
EAST ST. LOUIS - The U.S. District Court in East St. Louis announced on Thursday that Mary M. Thornhill, 36, of Knoxville, Tenn., was sentenced on Wednesday, August 17, to 34 months in prison for her involvement in a bank fraud scheme that targeted female victims in Southern Illinois. The group targeted banks located in the Metro East, including those in Glen Carbon and Wood River.
KMOV
Prairie Farms hiring in Granite City
GRANITE CITY, Ill. (KMOV) - Prairie Farms in Granite City announced Thursday that they are hiring for multiple positions. Employees will work 40 hours guaranteed and will have weekly pay, starting at $23.26 and moving up to $30 an hour. They will also have $50 per week for all insurance plans, receive a pension and 401k plan, and paid vacation, sick, and personal days.
Back to school: Edwardsville welcomes 500 kindergarten students
EDWARDSVILLE, Illinois — The 5 On Your Side back-to-school tour continues, as students, parents and staff all over the St. Louis area ease into a new school year. The 7,300 students in 13 schools that make up the Edwardsville School District returned to school Wednesday, Aug. 17. Among the changes this year, all schools will let out early on Wednesdays, starting next week, for staff development.
See 2 Missouri Drive-In Theaters That (Thankfully) Refuse to Die
There aren't many hanging on, but 2 Missouri drive-in theaters are still open this weekend for one simple reason: they refuse to die (and that's a good thing). As I've shared in the past, we're big fans of drive-in movie theaters - those of the past and ones we'd like to see reborn locally in the Hannibal/Quincy area. Sky-Hi Drive-In in Hannibal is just one of them.
Granite City hosts Steel Worker Rally
Granite city steelworkers rallied Saturday, August 20 after an announcement by United States Steel that it's entering a "non-binding letter of intent" with Sun-Coke Energy Inc.
2 construction workers died inside a manhole in Edwardsville
Two construction workers were found dead inside a manhole at a residential development Friday in Edwardsville, Illinois.
Ameren may turn to natural gas to make up for shuttering Rush Island coal plant
Ameren Missouri may restart natural gas burners to offset the court-ordered shuttering of a coal-fired power plant that violated federal law, the company told state regulators Wednesday. The St. Louis-based electric utility announced late last year that it would retire its Rush Island Energy Center in early 2024 after a...
Lake St. Louis woman accused of defrauding disabled uncle
A Lake St. Louis woman was arrested Tuesday on a federal indictment alleging she stole tens of thousands of dollars from her disabled uncle over a five-month period.
More than 500 kids, families helped by Cardinals Cares at Busch Stadium health fair
ST. LOUIS — Hundreds of kids and their families packed out Busch Stadium while the Cardinals were out on the road on Saturday. The team’s Cardinal Care foundation held its annual Distribution and Health Fair to support kids in the Redbird Rookies co-ed summer softball and baseball programs.
FOX2now.com
Be Our Guest! Buy a $50 gift certificate to Silver Creek Saloon for only $25
St. LOUIS — Burgers, wraps chopped salad and wait until you taste the Sweet Bubba Sauce. Today we invite you to Be our Guest and visit FOX2NowBeOurGuest.com where you can purchase a $ 50 gift certificate for $25 to the Silver Creek Saloon in Belleville, Illinois.
St. Louis resident created a Gateway Arch in Minecraft
A St. Louis resident builds the downtown arch area in a popular game called Minecraft.
Man charged with 1st-degree murder in death of Cahokia Heights woman
EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — A man has been charged in the death of a Cahokia Heights woman in April. Cedric D. Allen, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder for the death of 33-year-old Camesha McCline, Illinois State Police announced Friday. On April 20, East St. Louis and...
advantagenews.com
Former mayor of Glen Carbon dies
A longtime mayor of Glen Carbon has died. Ronald Foster (Senior) was 86. Foster served as mayor from 19-81 until 2001. Current Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus says Foster’s ability to forecast the future needs of the village was outstanding. In his honor, village hall will have bunting displayed.
The historic and last home of American frontiersman Daniel Boone in Defiance, St. Charles County, Missouri
Daniel Boone's last home.Kbh3rd, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Nathan Boone who was the youngest son of Daniel Boone built the home with his father in Defiance, Missouri. In late 1799, Nathan lived there with his family after moving there from Kentucky. Daniel and his wife, Rebecca, lived primarily with Nathan from about 1804 to 1813, and later from 1816 until he died on September 26, 1820.
