williamsonhomepage.com
New tenants listed for Factory at Franklin, to bring ‘unique experience’ for residents and visitors
The Factory at Franklin owners released a list of new tenants Friday that will partially fill the facility currently undergoing renovation. Among those listed include Two Hands, Greys Fine Cheese, Blue Flowers and a tech company, Diakonia, that will occupy 30,000 square feet of office space, according to a release from the Factory’s owner, Holladay Properties.
Christmas fans prepare: light spectacular 'Enchant' coming to Nashville
One of the world's largest holiday-themed events will be taking place in Music City for the first time.
williamsonhomepage.com
Author who rose above ‘Couch Potato’ lifestyle set to sign latest book at Barnes & Noble
Can you imagine signing up for a triathlon without knowing how to swim, bike or run?. That was the case for Hilary Topper, three-time author, business owner and now endurance athlete. She overcame those obstacles, and has recently written her third book, From Couch Potato to Endurance Athlete – A Portrait of a Non-Athletic Triathlete. It’s published by Meyer & Meyer Sports Publishers.
4K+ business leaders descend upon Nashville bringing big dollars
Roughly 4,400 people have descended upon Nashville for a convention at the Music City Center that is expected to bring revenue to the city for decades to come.
WSMV
New restaurant SOUL offers multi-sensory dining experience
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - As we continue to celebrate Black Business Month, a new restaurant is now open on Charlotte Pike giving people an immersive dining experience. From hanging umbrellas, floral designs and soothing fountains, it feels like you’ve just entered a different world. “It is immersive, it inspires,...
Multi-million dollar tennis complex coming to Spring Hill
Spring Hill residents should look forward to bringing out the tennis rackets as a new professional facility will soon make its way to the city.
thecountrynote.com
Sunny Sweeney Is Joined By Vince Gill For Devastating New Song “Married Alone”
From upcoming album Married Alone, out September 23rd via Thirty Tigers;. Produced by Paul Cauthen and The Texas Gentlemen’s Beau Bedford;. UK tour continues tomorrow at Millport Country Music Festival 2022. Nashville, TN – When Sunny Sweeney’s trusted friend sent her a demo of “Married Alone” in April of...
styleblueprint.com
Meet Hayley Hubbard, Today’s FACE of Nashville
Co-founder of Feeding Nashville and one half of the duo behind parenting podcast Meaning Full Living, Hayley Hubbard is undoubtedly a busy woman. A go-to for parents and parents-to-be, her podcast offers candid experiences and practical advice on all things child-related. When she’s not using her platform to raise awareness for food insecurity and advocate for health and wellness, you might find the mom of three on the sidelines of one of her husband’s concerts. (After all, he’s one half of country music duo Florida Georgia Line and currently on a solo tour with Keith Urban — we’d find the time, too!) Please welcome our newest FACE of Nashville, podcast host and philanthropist Hayley Hubbard.
Breakfast biscuit trip turns into million-dollar win
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Middle Tennessee woman is a millionaire after she bought a lottery ticket when she stopped for a breakfast biscuit last week, the Tennessee Lottery says. The woman was identified as Tara W. from Unionville, Tenn., south of Nashville. She purchased the $1 Million Blowout instant ticket at Three Corners Market, 1001 […]
Teen dies in the Stones River in Nashville on fishing trip with family
A teen died in the Stones River on Friday afternoon, with personnel from the Nashville Fire Department recovering his body.
WSMV
More Black-owned businesses coming to Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - People across the country are celebrating Black-owned businesses because August is Black Business Month. Black business owner Tobit Harvey of TJ’s Cheesecake Chronicles in Antioch recently took a leap of faith. He left his scientist career behind to make cheesecakes full time. He’s working to inspire other people to get involved in the culinary arts if it’s something they love.
WSMV
Nashville fire station named busiest in U.S.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville fire station was named the busiest in the country by Firehouse Magazine. Station 9 stands alone in the heart of downtown Nashville. As of June, it stands at the top of the list of more than 200 fire stations that submitted call records to Firehouse Magazine.
Brentwood High School Student to Perform on America’s Got Talent Live Show
Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific artist and songwriter with over 40 songs, hundreds of videos and millions of streams. She has been working as a touring and studio musician on multiple instruments since the age of 14 and has played with over 160 artists across multiple genres. Mia’s joy for music is matched by her charisma and flare while she performs her original songs on multiple instruments including her signature stand-up drum kit.
What Makes Garth Brooks' New Nashville Bar So Unique
Even though no one seems to know where the term originated from, a lot of the bars in the Lower Broadway area of Nashville are considered a "honky-tonk," (via The Tennessean). According to Oxford Languages, a honky-tonk is "a cheap or disreputable bar, club, or dance hall, typically where country music is played." Since country music is the genre of choice at these bars, several famous country singers own honky-tonks in the area. According to Nashville Guru, Miranda Lambert owns the first female artist bar/restaurant on Broadway, Casa Rosa. Writers for Taste of Country did a one-night tour of the celebrity-owned bars/restaurants, and they were impressed by the drinks at Blake Shelton's bar, Ole Red, and felt that the food at Jason Aldean's Kitchen + Rooftop exceeded expectations.
Giving thanks to local service members through 'fill the truck' event
Saturday, shoppers at the Kroger in Providence Marketplace in Mt. Juliet showed their appreciation to our local service members.
Bedford County Woman Wins $1 Million
A Bedford County woman stopped by Three Corner’s Market in Unionville for a breakfast biscuit last week and walked out a millionaire. Tara Walls who purchased the $1 million Blowout instant ticket said she had to send a picture of the winning ticket to her family because they couldn’t believe she had won.
murfreesboro.com
La Vergne Prepares for Annual Old Timers Festival
There’s less than a month until the annual La Vergne Old Timers Festival in La Vergne, scheduled this year for September 17 at Veterans Memorial Park, 115 Floyd Mayfield Drive. With vendors, kid’s activities, games, food and live music, and entertainment, there’s plenty to do for everyone. This year’s theme is Serving Thru History, and the grand marshal is Rick Autery.
World's Largest Christmas Light Display Coming To Nashville
The event includes over 4 million lights, a 100-foot-tall tree, ice skating rink and more.
wgnsradio.com
The Median Price of Homes in Rutherford County Rose by 7.9% during the 1st Quarter of 2022
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TENN. - Housing prices are up, as heard in numerous reports, which means first time home buyers moving into areas like Rutherford County are having a harder time than ever. The National Association of Realtors reported for the first quarter of 2022, the median home price in Rutherford...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Tennessee
Chicken tenders are more than just a delicious meal for kids — even adults love the fried (or grilled!) cuts of chicken that act as the perfect vehicle for your favorite dips. They're even a safe choice for most picky eaters when they dine out, giving them a meal sure to satisfy among the sometimes overwhelming menus.
