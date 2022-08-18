Brentwood High School student Mia Morris will appear on America’s Got Talent on Tuesday, August 23rd for the live show with the chance to move on to the finals. Seventeen-year-old Morris is a singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist and rock star in the making. Even though she is still in high school, Mia is already a prolific artist and songwriter with over 40 songs, hundreds of videos and millions of streams. She has been working as a touring and studio musician on multiple instruments since the age of 14 and has played with over 160 artists across multiple genres. Mia’s joy for music is matched by her charisma and flare while she performs her original songs on multiple instruments including her signature stand-up drum kit.

