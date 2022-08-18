Read full article on original website
Dinner in the Fields served up by Leadership Clinton
UNION TWP., Clinton Co. — The 13th annual Dinner in the Fields was served up at the new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility at 2022 Gleason Road northeast of Wilmington. The event is the main fundraiser in support of the yearly Leadership Clinton programming. The new Nutrien Ag Solutions facility...
Week 1 Final: Ross 27, Wilmington 7
ROSS — An 85-yard kickoff returning following Wilmington’s only score of the night propelled Ross to a 27-7 win Friday night in the season opener. Despite the Rams seemingly having the better of the play, Wilmington was within 14-7 late in the first half. Tyler Kramer and Josh Snell pressured the Rams punter on a botched snap and Snell recover the loose ball in the end zone to cut the difference in half.
2022 Fall Preview: Wilmington HS Cross Country
Graduate Trevor Billingsley was first-team All-SBAAC last fall while senior-to-be Henry Hildebrandt earned second team honors on the boys side. The WHS boys were fifth in the American Division league race a year ago. On the girls side, Madilyn Brausch was first-team all-league but WHS did not have a complete...
Whisked away, lost in the shuffle
Out of a typical 16-hour day, I waste at least 12 looking for things. For starters, there is my car which, despite my living in Clinton County for 30 years, still has no idea of how to reach destinations. The “witch” (remember Ann, this is a family newspaper) in the box” screeches “Correction! Correction!”
Noszka nets 6 in Wilmington 11-2 victory
WASHINGTON CH — Six goals by Taylor Noszka led Wilmington to an 11-2 win Saturday over Washington Senior High School in girls soccer action at Gardner Park. For the Hurricane, the game was the first of the season. Adrianna Benitez, Sophie Luce, Aeris McDaniel, Kailey Pfister and Emma Adams...
2022 Fall Preview: East Clinton HS Cross Country
First-year head coach Josh Simmons takes over the cross country program at East Clinton this fall from Bill Hrabak. He’ll be assisted by Bob Henson and middle school coach Anthony Joseph. East Clinton did not have a complete team in the girls league race. Carah Anteck was the lead...
Week 1 Final: East Clinton 34, Dayton Christian 14
LEES CREEK — A ground game that produced 341 yards and a strong defensive effort led East Clinton to a 34-14 win Friday over Dayton Christian in the season opening football game. Glenn Peacock had 128 yards and one touchdown, Dameon Williams added 101 yards and two scores on...
Astros open with 3rd-place finish in Dixie Inv.
NEW LEBANON — The East Clinton volleyball team opened its season Saturday with a third place finish in the Greyhound Invitational at Dixie High School. “This was a great opener for us,” coach Sarah Sodini said. “The other teams were some awesome competition. It was a great tournament to get us ready for the rest of the season.”
Lady Hurricane opens season with straight set win
WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington opened its season and the Stephanie Reveal coaching era Saturday with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 blitzing of Washington Senior at WSHS. “For the first match, we played well,” said Reveal, who played and coached at Clinton-Massie before beginning this her first year as WHS volleyball coach. “It’s nice to actually get in game mode. We did a lot of the little things I have been telling the girls to do. When it starts to work for them, you can see the confidence start to build.”
North South Street lane closure for one week starting today
WILMINGTON – The City of Wilmington announced closure of the northbound lane of North South Street in front of the Wilmington Public Library and Galvin Park beginning on Monday, August 22. The lane will be closed for one week, weather permitting. The intersection of Birdsall Street and North South...
2022 Fall Preview: Blanchester HS Cross Country
The Blanchester cross country teams have two returning runners from last season — Drew Wyss on the boys side and Emma Damewood on the girls side, third-year head coach Tiffany Wyss said. The boys were sixth with Wyss and Nick Musselman both earning second team All-SBAAC honors. Coach Wyss...
Ohio House Minority Leader Russo here for legislative update next Thursday
WILMINGTON — Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo will be in Wilmington on Thursday, August 25 to deliver a legislative update, sponsored by the Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.). The event, open to the public, will be at the Wilmington Savings Bank Aging Up Senior Center,...
NCB supports Community Action
National Cooperative Bank continues to support Clinton County Community Action by providing $2,500 from their Corporation Contributions grant program toward the annual 5K Corn Walk/Run. The funds from this 5K are used to support services for Clinton County Seniors. Pictured from left are Jocelyn Leeth, ABM/AVP for NCB; Jane Newkirk of Community Action; and Cathy Collins, CSR for NCB.
OSHP: Hillsboro man caused fatal crash
A Hillsboro man was at fault in an accident that claimed the life of a Fayetteville woman in crash Saturday, according to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Wilmington Post is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred at 3:55 p.m. on U.S. Route 68 in Washington Township, Clinton County.
What Clinton Co. crop tour reveals
It’s hard to believe that for many of our kids, school is back in session this week or will begin next week. That means the end of August is near and the “dog days” of summer are gone. That does not mean summer is over. In fact,...
Week 1 Final: Paint Valley 42, Blanchester 26
BLANCHESTER — Most of the numbers Friday night in the Blanchester football game with Paint Valley tell the tale of a close contest. 282 yards for Paint Valley. 279 yards for Blanchester. 15 first downs for Paint Valley. 13 first downs for Blanchester. But four turnovers and 1 for...
Blanchester PAC meeting termed success
BLANCHESTER — The first Political Action Committee (PAC) meeting to support passage of the Blanchester Local School District earnings tax on the November ballot was “a big success” according to a news release from member Don Gephart. The meeting was held in the cafeteria of the Blanchester...
Trooper struck during traffic control at crash scene
GREENE COUNTY — A trooper from the Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was struck while outside his vehicle assisting with traffic control at a crash scene at approximately 5:29 a.m. Sunday. The injury crash occurred on Trebin Road near Grand Portage Trail in Beavercreek Township, according...
OSHP: Midland man dies in two-vehicle crash
CLERMONT COUNTY — A Midland man died in a two-vehicle crash Saturday. The Batavia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that occurred on State Route 28 in Goshen Township, Clermont County at approximately 7:15 p.m. Preliminary investigation revealed a 1997 Ford F-250, operated by...
