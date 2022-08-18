WASHINGTON CH — Wilmington opened its season and the Stephanie Reveal coaching era Saturday with a 25-12, 25-13, 25-15 blitzing of Washington Senior at WSHS. “For the first match, we played well,” said Reveal, who played and coached at Clinton-Massie before beginning this her first year as WHS volleyball coach. “It’s nice to actually get in game mode. We did a lot of the little things I have been telling the girls to do. When it starts to work for them, you can see the confidence start to build.”

