iheartoswego.com
Barclay, United Way Partner on 'Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon' Sept. 16th
Assembly Minority Leader Will Barclay announced today that he is partnering with the United Way of Greater Oswego County, the Pulaski community and business leaders to hold the inaugural Stone Soup Pulaski Luncheon on Friday, Sept. 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Ringgold Fire Dept. The Stone...
iheartoswego.com
Fulton Police Joins County’s ‘STOP-DWI’ Labor Day Campaign
The Fulton Police Department is joining Oswego County’s STOP-DWI program for a focused Labor Day initiative to raise awareness and reduce the number of impaired driving-related injuries and deaths, said Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels. “Labor Day weekend marks the end of summer and is one of the business travel...
iheartoswego.com
OP ED: New York State Fair, Bigger And Better Than Ever
Each year, New Yorkers and visitors from around the country are treated to world-class entertainment, quality locally-grown produce, contests, music and more at the Great New York State Fair. Prior to the pandemic, in 2019, the fair attracted a record 1.33 million visitors during the 13-day event. Founded in 1841,...
