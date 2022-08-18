ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

BBC

Warning after NI scam victims lose £380k in July

Police have warned people to take precautions after it was reported £381,313 was lost to scammers in Northern Ireland in July. The figure, published by the Consumer Council, accounted for 97 scams. The council said it involved internet, telephone, postal and doorstep fraud. PSNI Supt Gerard Pollock said cryptocurrency...
The Independent

Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money

A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
RadarOnline

'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sued For 250K, Accused Of Fraud After 'Doctoring' & 'Forging' Signature On Movie Contract

Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan's legal issues won't quit. Radar can exclusively report the embattled star, 40, is being sued for $250K by a movie producer who says Zachery "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zachery is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more. The suit claims the investor was "scammed" into giving Zachery and his production company, Lost Lane, $60K for the movie, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was...
BBC

Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal

After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
Coronavirus
Daily Mail

Well-wishers raise more than £2,000 for single mother-of-two, 43, after she revealed she had been hospitalised twice due to malnutrition amid the cost of living crisis

A starving single mother says her faith in humanity has been restored after well-wishers raised more than £2,000 in just a few hours to help feed her children. Kelly Thomson, 43, revealed this week that she was hospitalised with malnutrition twice after eating one meal a day to ensure she could still afford to feed her two children.
BBC

Love Island: Biker killed in Kem Cetinay crash, inquest hears

A motorcyclist died after a head-on crash with a car driven by Love Island star Kem Cetinay, an inquest has heard. Thomas Griggs, 28, died from his injuries shortly after the collision at Shepherds Hill in Romford, on 4 August, East London Coroner's Court was told. Reality TV star Mr...
BBC

DJ night on derelict Barrow industrial estate 'unsafe'

A proposed DJ night at a derelict industrial estate would be unsafe and a disturbance to residents, officials have warned. Pitch Up Events has applied for a licence to serve alcohol and play music at Salthouse Mills in Barrow, Cumbria. Police said the site was "littered" with rubbish that could...
BBC

Stalker who set fire to van with ex inside in Alderton jailed

A stalker who torched a campervan while his ex-partner was asleep inside it, has been jailed for more than 11 years. Kenneth Jones, who admitted arson, but denied it was with intent to endanger life, was found guilty of the more serious charge. His ex-partner had escaped injury only because...
BBC

Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing

The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
BBC

Cardiff: Man arrested as police investigate assault

A 35-year-old man has been assaulted in Cardiff in the early hours of Monday. Streets off Splott Road in Splott were closed for several hours to preserve the scene. South Wales Police said the man was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales with a head injury which was "neither life-threatening nor life-changing".
BBC

Police probe after cars driven along Ullswater lakeside

Police are now investigating after two cars were filmed being driven "at speed" along a lake shore. Beachgoers said they were horrified when the vehicles were driven on Wednesday at Glencoyne Bay at Ullswater within feet of families. Cumbria Police said it was believed a blue Volvo and Land Rover...
BBC

Emmer Green petrol station 'ram raid': Damaged cars left at scene

A petrol station has been forced to close following a suspected ram raid. Thames Valley Police said it received multiple reports of a burglary at Tesco Express at Emmer Green, Reading, at about 02:45 BST. A 4x4 remains on the forecourt with apparent bullet damage to the windows but Met...
BBC

Cameron House fire victims cut arms trying to escape

Two men who died in the Cameron House fire cut their arms trying to escape from the flames, an inquiry has heard. The blaze at the luxury Loch Lomond resort in 2017 claimed the lives of Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, from London. A Fatal Accident...
BBC

Seven arrests in Brixton after four men stabbed during brawl

Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four men were stabbed during a brawl in south London. The Met and paramedics were called to reports of a group of men fighting in Josephine Avenue, Brixton, at 18:19 BST on Saturday. Police said they arrested the four...
