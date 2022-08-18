Read full article on original website
BBC
Warning after NI scam victims lose £380k in July
Police have warned people to take precautions after it was reported £381,313 was lost to scammers in Northern Ireland in July. The figure, published by the Consumer Council, accounted for 97 scams. The council said it involved internet, telephone, postal and doorstep fraud. PSNI Supt Gerard Pollock said cryptocurrency...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Boy, one, drowns after falling headfirst into bucket as brothers battled to save him while mum was at market
A BABY boy has drowned after falling into a bucket headfirst while his mum was out at a market, police say. Ryan Gabriel Moreira Vieira, who was just 15 months old, was left at home with his two brothers in El Salvador, Brazil, when he tripped, according to authorities. It's...
Baby-addicted mum with 22 young children tells of her anguish after her tycoon husband is sent to jail in fraud probe
A BABY-addicted mum with 22 children has told of her anguish after her millionaire husband was sent to jail. Kristina Ozturk, 24, has quite literally been left holding the babies after her wealthy spouse Galip, 57, was hauled off by cops. The Turkish tycoon was nicked in Russia on charges...
I work in Walmart – it’s obvious when customers steal thanks to red flag at the self-checkout, it’s impossible to miss
A WALMART worker has claimed employees know when customers are trying to steal while using the self-checkout. The staffer claimed the tactics used by alleged shoplifters are impossible to miss. In a video, seen by Fox Business, the worker referred to certain behaviors that some shoppers exhibit. He also said...
'Home Improvement' Star Zachery Ty Bryan Sued For 250K, Accused Of Fraud After 'Doctoring' & 'Forging' Signature On Movie Contract
Home Improvement alum Zachery Ty Bryan's legal issues won't quit. Radar can exclusively report the embattled star, 40, is being sued for $250K by a movie producer who says Zachery "tricked" him out of thousands by "forging" a contract for his 2021 film, Warning, starring Thomas Jane, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and Alex Pettyfer. In legal documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Zachery is being sued for fraud, negligent misrepresentation, breach of contract, and more. The suit claims the investor was "scammed" into giving Zachery and his production company, Lost Lane, $60K for the movie, alleging the 2019 contract presented to him was...
BBC
Maharashtra: Missing girl found after nine years recounts ordeal
After nine long years, 16-year-old Pooja Gaud is finally able to rest her head on her mother's lap. Pooja went missing on 22 January 2013 when she was seven years old. She says she was picked up from outside her school in Mumbai city in the western Indian state of Maharashtra by a couple who lured her with an ice-cream.
Walmart and Dollar General forced to deny huge rumor – leaving some shoppers frustrated
DOLLAR General and Walmart have been forced to shut down a swirl of rumors about their shopping experience. A viral Facebook post announced that the store would become a 24-hour operation, leaving fans confused while the store took action against the allegations. The August 14 post, shared over 14,000 times,...
FBI Misled Judge in Obtaining Warrant To Seize Hundreds of Safe Deposit Boxes
The FBI told a federal magistrate judge that it intended to open hundreds of safe deposit boxes seized during a March 2021 raid in order to inventory the items inside—but new evidence shows that federal agents were plotting all along to use the operation as an opportunity to forfeit cash and other valuables.
BBC
Woman slips handcuffs and shoots at police in Oklahoma
A woman who was detained in the back of a police car managed to slip out of her handcuffs, grab an AR-15, and shoot and wound two people. "This is something you never think would happen," Grady County Undersheriff Gary Boggers told the BBC.
Well-wishers raise more than £2,000 for single mother-of-two, 43, after she revealed she had been hospitalised twice due to malnutrition amid the cost of living crisis
A starving single mother says her faith in humanity has been restored after well-wishers raised more than £2,000 in just a few hours to help feed her children. Kelly Thomson, 43, revealed this week that she was hospitalised with malnutrition twice after eating one meal a day to ensure she could still afford to feed her two children.
BBC
Love Island: Biker killed in Kem Cetinay crash, inquest hears
A motorcyclist died after a head-on crash with a car driven by Love Island star Kem Cetinay, an inquest has heard. Thomas Griggs, 28, died from his injuries shortly after the collision at Shepherds Hill in Romford, on 4 August, East London Coroner's Court was told. Reality TV star Mr...
BBC
DJ night on derelict Barrow industrial estate 'unsafe'
A proposed DJ night at a derelict industrial estate would be unsafe and a disturbance to residents, officials have warned. Pitch Up Events has applied for a licence to serve alcohol and play music at Salthouse Mills in Barrow, Cumbria. Police said the site was "littered" with rubbish that could...
BBC
Stalker who set fire to van with ex inside in Alderton jailed
A stalker who torched a campervan while his ex-partner was asleep inside it, has been jailed for more than 11 years. Kenneth Jones, who admitted arson, but denied it was with intent to endanger life, was found guilty of the more serious charge. His ex-partner had escaped injury only because...
BBC
Mobility scooter death: Family's shock at 'horrendous' stabbing
The family of a grandfather who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in west London have described his death as "horrendous". Thomas O'Halloran, 87, died at the scene in Cayton Road, Greenford, after being attacked on Tuesday afternoon. Lee Byer, 44, of Southall, west London, has since appeared...
BBC
Cardiff: Man arrested as police investigate assault
A 35-year-old man has been assaulted in Cardiff in the early hours of Monday. Streets off Splott Road in Splott were closed for several hours to preserve the scene. South Wales Police said the man was taken to the city's University Hospital of Wales with a head injury which was "neither life-threatening nor life-changing".
BBC
Police probe after cars driven along Ullswater lakeside
Police are now investigating after two cars were filmed being driven "at speed" along a lake shore. Beachgoers said they were horrified when the vehicles were driven on Wednesday at Glencoyne Bay at Ullswater within feet of families. Cumbria Police said it was believed a blue Volvo and Land Rover...
BBC
Emmer Green petrol station 'ram raid': Damaged cars left at scene
A petrol station has been forced to close following a suspected ram raid. Thames Valley Police said it received multiple reports of a burglary at Tesco Express at Emmer Green, Reading, at about 02:45 BST. A 4x4 remains on the forecourt with apparent bullet damage to the windows but Met...
BBC
Cameron House fire victims cut arms trying to escape
Two men who died in the Cameron House fire cut their arms trying to escape from the flames, an inquiry has heard. The blaze at the luxury Loch Lomond resort in 2017 claimed the lives of Richard Dyson, 38, and his partner Simon Midgley, 32, from London. A Fatal Accident...
BBC
Seven arrests in Brixton after four men stabbed during brawl
Seven people have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after four men were stabbed during a brawl in south London. The Met and paramedics were called to reports of a group of men fighting in Josephine Avenue, Brixton, at 18:19 BST on Saturday. Police said they arrested the four...
