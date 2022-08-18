Manchester United's Offer For Casemiro Said To Be Worth Double His Real Madrid Salary

Casemiro has almost three years left to run on his current contract.

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to make Brazil midfielder Casemiro one of the highest paid players in Premier League history.

United recently turned their attention to the Real Madrid star after becoming frustrated in negotiations with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot.

According to Spanish journalist Guillem Balague , talks over a move for Casemiro are "progressing".

Balague has also claimed that Casemiro has told teammates in the Real locker room that United's contract offer to him is worth twice as much as his annual salary of €10 million.

That would suggest that United are ready to pay him in the region of £325,000 per week before tax.

Casemiro pictured at Finland's Helsinki Olympic Stadium playing for Real Madrid during the 2022 UEFA Super Cup final IMAGO/Newspix24/Kalle Parkkinen

Casemiro has almost three years left to run on his current contract, putting Madrid in a strong position in terms of demanding a significant fee.

As reported by SPORT , Real have set an initial asking price at €70m - just over £59m.

Casemiro has been at the Bernabeu since January 2013, making over 300 appearances and winning 18 trophies, including five Champions League titles.