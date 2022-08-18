Read full article on original website
Man Fatally Shoots Himself at Minnesota Mall
Eden Prairie, MN (KROC-AM News)- A man is dead after he reportedly shot himself at a Minnesota mall Monday evening. The Eden Prairie Police Department says officers were dispatched to Eden Prairie Center on the report of a gun shot being fired in the Scheels store around 7:25 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a deceased adult male on the second floor of the sporting goods store.
2nd Person Sentenced to Prison For Rochester Laundry Burglaries
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A second person has been given a prison sentence for their involvement in a series of break-ins at a Rochester apartment complex last year. 30-year-old Stephanie Bellanger today admitted to a second-degree burglary charge through the plea agreement that led to the dismissal of 13 other felony charges and 14 misdemeanor counts connected to the thefts from coin-operated laundry machines at the Silver Lake Apartments on February 27, 2021. Last week, her codefendant in the case, 37-year-old Cody Hendrickson entered into a nearly identical plea agreement.
Rochester man arrested in local pickup theft case
A 20-year-old Rochester man was arrested on Thursday in connection with a pickup theft in Windom. The truck was reported stolen from Windom Towing on Aug. 17 at 5:06 p.m. Later, it was spotted on an area road, carrying a large tool box matching the description of one that had been stolen from Barnett Pro Care of Windom, according to police.
Charges: Pine Island Man Fired At Least 20 Shots During Standoff
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News)- Prosecutors have brought charges against the man accused of firing gun shots at law enforcement during a lengthy standoff in Pine Island over the weekend. The criminal complaint against 37-year-old Michael Molitor indicates the incident started around 10:45 a.m. Saturday when a Goodhue County Sheriff’s...
Michael Molitor charged in Pine Island standoff
PINE ISLAND, Minn. -- A southern Minnesota man is accused of assault after allegedly firing at law enforcement during an hourslong standoff over the weekend.Michael Molitor, 37, faces first- and second-degree assault charges, as well as charges of making terroristic threats and committing a crime while wearing or possessing a bullet-resistant vest. The charges were filed in Olmsted County Monday.According to the criminal complaint, the standoff began with a welfare check in Pine Island Saturday morning. A Goodhue County deputy went to Molitor's home after a caller told dispatch Molitor had threatened to kill himself, specifically making reference to "suicide...
Pine Island neighbors speak out following shooting standoff with law enforcement
PINE ISLAND, Minn. - Neighbors of Pine Island shooting suspect Michael Molitor are sharing what happened to them during the hours-long standoff with law enforcement during the weekend. One woman living directly across from Molitor's home on Sprie Court SE says since the incident she's been having hard time sleeping...
Rochester Woman Given Chance to Avoid Prison in 2020 Meth Case
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM) - A woman who was arrested in May of last year in connection with a significant drug investigation in Olmsted County was sentenced yesterday for a drug conviction stemming from an investigation two years ago. 36-year-old Marina Garza was given a stayed 78-month prison sentence and was...
Rochester family pleads for return of late father's stolen bike
ROCHESTER, Minnesota — Karl Vielhaber loved being outside. Whether kayaking, hiking or biking, the only thing that could make it better was sharing it with his family. "As long as he was with me and our kids and we were outside, that was his most happy place he could be," said Jennifer Vielhaber, Karl's wife.
Iowa Man Charged in Murder of Woman Whose Skull Was Found on Stick
Iowa authorities have made an arrest in the case of a woman whose skull was found some seven months before she was reported missing by her family. 23-year-old Nathan Gilmore (photo above) of Osage has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bradbury of Mason City. According...
Austin woman takes plea deal for meat cleaver assault
AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman accused of attacking law enforcement with a meat cleaver is taking a plea deal. Wah Ku Paw, 27 of Austin, was arrested in January and charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and endangerment of a child. Court documents state child protective services contacted Austin...
Alcohol-Involved Rollover Crash Injures Driver in Southern MN
Faribault, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Farmington man was injured after his vehicle rolled over in a crash near Faribault Sunday evening. The State Patrol’s crash report says 59-year-old Roger Friede was traveling north on Interstate 35 when his vehicle drifted left into the median and rolled shortly after 6 p.m. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.
Stewartville Verizon Store Hit by Smash-and-Grab Burglary
Stewartville, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office is one of several southern Minnesota law enforcement agencies now investigating a string of smash-and-grab burglaries targeting Verizon Wireless stores. Sheriff’s Captain James Schueller says deputies were called to the Verizon store in the 90 block of 20th St. Northeast...
Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
Two hurt in I-35 crash in Freeborn County
GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A pickup truck and camper trailer crashed Monday in Freeborn County. It happened just before 2 pm on southbound Interstate 35. The Minnesota State Patrol says the 2017 GMC Sierra lost control near mile marker 24, went into the southbound ditch and rolled. The driver,...
Apartment House Near Downtown Rochester Damaged by Fire
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Rochester firefighters responded yesterday to an apartment house just west of downtown Rochester Friday afternoon. The fire department as a passerby reported smoke coming from a second-story window of the home in the 500 block of 3rd Street Northwest around 5:30 PM. A downstairs tenant also told the fire department that he smelled smoke and found a fire burning in an upstairs bedroom when he went to investigate. When firefighters arrived at the scene, the man also told them everyone had safely evacuated, and the person renting the room where the fire was located was believed to be gone.
Warrant issued for Austin man who attempted to hold elderly woman hostage
(ABC 6 News) - Mower County Court issued a warrant for Jordan Tashawn Travis after the 26-year-old failed to appear for a Thursday hearing. Travis is accused of burglary, kidnapping, assault, and obstructing the legal process after allegedly entering the Twin Towers apartments, holding an elderly woman hostage, and preventing police officers from entering in August of 2020.
Man in Pine Island Stand-Off Fired at Officers Before Surrender
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A lengthy standoff in Pine Island ended this evening with gunfire. A news release issued by the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office indicates the standoff at a residence in southeast Pine Island ended after hours of negotiations when law enforcement determined it was "appropriate to take the individual into custody despite clear surrender terms." After obtaining a warrant from an Olmsted County Judge, law enforcement tactical teams "deployed less lethal rounds" against a man who had been holed up inside a home since Goodhue County deputies responded to a report of a domestic dispute late Saturday morning.
Update: Police negotiations ongoing with individual in Pine Island
AN UPDATE TO THIS STORY CAN BE FOUND HERE. Police have provided an update to the incident in Pine Island, saying it has been negotiating for an individual for six hours Saturday. The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office says it was originally called to a reported domestic dispute in the southeast...
SE Minnesota Motorcyclist Seriously Injured in Crash
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says a motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in a crash near Cannon Falls Saturday night. The crash report says 46-year-old Jason Janssen of Cannon Falls was driving a motorcycle west on Highway 19 when he collided with a westbound SUV. The collision occurred about a mile east of Cannon Falls High School around 8 PM.
Remarkable Pawn Stars Celebrity Hanging Out In Rochester And Stewartville
Rochester, Minnesota is the crossroad of a million lives, and some of them are celebrities. Lately, it seems like The Med City has been packed to the gills with celebrity sitings, and this time, it's Mark Hall-Patton, one of my favorite people on Pawn Stars!. Wait, Mark Hall-Patton...In Rochester?. Yep,...
Rochester, MN
