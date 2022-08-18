ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cult of the Lamb has gained a flock of 1 million players in its first week

By Brendan Lowry
 3 days ago
What you need to know

  • Cult of the Lamb has hit over 1 million players across all its platforms in its first week.
  • Its combination of roguelike action, Animal Crossing-style cult management, and a blend of cute art and dark humor all make it one of 2022's most unique and interesting games.
  • The game is available for $25 and can be purchased on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch.

Cult of the Lamb is one of the most interesting and engaging games of 2022, as it seamlessly blends fast-paced roguelike action with Animal Crossing-style management of a demon-worshipping cult. The game's excellent gameplay, along with its comical combination of a cutesy art style with dark and morbid situations, has attracted many players across a variety of platforms.

Recently, the official Cult of the Lamb Twitter account announced that the game has officially garnered a following of 1 million players in its first week, revealing just how quickly the size of its flock has grown. It's showing no signs of stopping, either, especially on PC. A the time of writing, the game is closely competing with Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered for the top spot on the Steam Best Sellers list .

In the announcement, the developers confirmed that improvements and additional types of free content will come in the future. "We are eternally grateful for your devotion and our team is committed to improving the game with tweaks, fixes and free major content updates," the developers wrote. "This is only the beginning as there's so much room for this Cult to grow!"

It's good to hear that Devolver Digital and Massive Monster have plans to expand on the already-great base game with extra goodies down the line. In our Cult of the Lamb review , we said that the game is "a unique, action-packed occult adventure oozing with personality" and that it's "another shining example of unparalleled indie developer creativity."

Cult of the Lamb is available now on Xbox, PlayStation, PC, and Nintendo Switch for $25, and it's easily one of the best Xbox games out there for fans of roguelikes and dark humor.

