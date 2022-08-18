ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, IN

Comments / 1

Related
southernillinoisnow.com

Six felony drug arrests in Jefferson County following two drug busts

The Mt. Vernon Police Department Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department High-Risk Team executed two search warrants last week and made a total of six felony drug arrests. 43-year-old Nickolas Wuebbels is being held for aggravated delivery of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug equipment and possession of ammunition by a felon and23-year-old Deja Hill for alleged possession of under five grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia after a search warrant was issued Friday morning on a home at 913 Salem Road in Mt. Vernon. During the search, detectives allegedly located methamphetamine, drug equipment, and ammunition.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Drugs and ammo send two to jail in Mt. Vernon

MT. VERNON, Ill. (WEHT) — A search warrant led to the arrests of a felon and a woman in Mt. Vernon, Illinois early Friday morning. Around 6:15 a.m., multiple agencies searched a home at the 900 block of Salem Road. Officials say this was part of an ongoing narcotics investigation in the area. Two people […]
MOUNT VERNON, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon man sentenced to 15 years for drug dealing

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) – Steven R. Robinson, 50, was sentenced to fifteen years in prison on Thursday after being convicted of dealing drugs in Posey County. Court documents say Robinson appeared in the Posey Circuit Court, where he pleaded guilty to dealing in methamphetamine and dealing in synthetic marijuana, also known as K2. Court documents say […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wevv.com

More than 100 grams of meth found in Henderson drug bust with 2 arrests, police say

Officials in Henderson, Kentucky, say a large-scale drug trafficking investigation has landed two people in jail. The Henderson Police Department says that with some help from the Kentucky State Police and the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, it concluded the investigation on Thursday with the arrests of 42-year-old Kristen Wright and 46-year-old Jeremy Book.
HENDERSON, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Posey County, IN
Crime & Safety
County
Posey County, IN
City
Mount Vernon, IN
Mount Vernon, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
vincennespbs.org

Traffic stop leads to multiple charges

A Jasper man is facing numerous charges and citations after a traffic stop. Police stopped a vehicle without taillights at 10:02 PM Thursday on West State Road 56. The driver, 26-year-old Wyatt Jenkins, showed signs of impairment and tested .16 BAC and was taken to the Dubois County Security Center.
JASPER, IN
wevv.com

Police: Evansville woman intentionally hits multiple cars while drunk driving

An Evansville woman is facing several charges after police say she intentionally hit multiple cars while driving under the influence of alcohol. According to an affidavit, Evansville police officers were dispatched to a home on North Heidelbach Avenue late Friday night. When officers arrived, they say that 29-year-old Ashley Morgan...
EVANSVILLE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Synthetic Marijuana#Prison#Drugs#Mt Vernon Police
WEHT/WTVW

HPD: Two arrests made after narcotics investigation

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) helped other agencies with a narcotics investigation that ended in two arrests. HPD says on August 18, HPD and Kentucky State Police DESI Task Force finished up a large-scale narcotics trafficking investigation in Henderson, with the arrests of Jeremy Book, 46, of Henderson, and Kristin Wright, […]
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Man charged in Owensboro shooting investigation

Charges have been filed in a shooting that injured one person in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police. The Owensboro Police Department says officers were called to a shooting at a home on Orchard Street by James Mason Park on Thursday afternoon just before 1 p.m. When officers arrived, they found...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Three people shot overnight in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are investigating after three people were shot overnight in Evansville. Officers were called to the 700 block of East Riverside Drive just after midnight. Police say when they got there, they found two people who had been shot. Both were quickly taken to local hospitals. While officers were beginning that […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Man hit by semi-truck after several carjacking attempts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police say a man was hit by traffic while trying to carjack several people on the Lloyd Expressway. Friday night, officers say they were dispatched to an assault in progress on Ohio Street. Dispatch advised that a man tried to steal a truck from a driver and then jumped onto […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
westkentuckystar.com

Grand Rivers woman arrested on Livingston County drug charge

A Grand Rivers woman was arrested on a drug charge following a traffic stop. A Livingston County Sheriff's deputy stopped 38-year-old Elizabeth Holder of Grand Rivers on Cutoff Road near Smithland. During the stop, police reportedly uncovered 3.4 grams of methamphetamine. Holder was arrested and charged with possession of meth,...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Evansville restaurant releases statement after employees accused of child neglect

An Evansville, Indiana restaurant has issued a public statement after two of its employees were accused of child neglect. As reported on Wednesday, two individuals were arrested on charges of neglect after someone called 911 and said they saw a small child left alone in a vehicle while getting food at the Mister B's Pizza & Wings restaurant in Evansville.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

4-vehicle crash injures one on Highway 41 in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Dispatch tells us a crash Sunday afternoon left one person injured on Highway 41 in Henderson. According to dispatch, the accident happened on southbound Highway 41 North near Exit 15. Dispatch says emergency services were called out to the crash since one person involved was complaining of chest pains. Four vehicles […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Mister B’s speaks out after child neglect arrests

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Mister B’s employees were arrested Tuesday after police say they left their child unattended in a car. The Evansville Police Department says they responded to the Mister B’s in Evansville after a caller was worried about the wellbeing of a child in the backseat of a parked Jeep. The affidavit […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

3 Kentucky State Police troopers indicted for excessive force, cover up in man's arrest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two more Kentucky State Police troopers face charges after an FBI investigation into excessive force and a cover up. The charges stem from the arrest of Bradley Hamblin, who was badly bruised when he was booked on arson charges in Whitley County. He was also charged with fleeing and resisting arrest, but the fleeing charge was dropped and he pleaded guilty to the resisting charge just four days after his arrest.
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Family searches for answers after deadly hit-and-run in Owensboro

A family searches for answers in the aftermath of a hit-and-run last week that killed an Owensboro, Kentucky man. This past Monday, officers with the Owensboro Police Department responded to Sutton Lane in reference to a man lying in the road. The incident that led to 25-year old Jacob Simpson...
OWENSBORO, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy