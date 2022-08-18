Microsoft Edge Dev now lets you nickname passwords

What you need to know

Microsoft recently rolled out an update to Edge Dev that brings the browser to version 106.0.1349.

The update adds the option to label passwords with a nickname to easy identification.

The latest version of Edge also includes a long list of fixes and general improvements.

Microsoft just released an update to Edge Dev that brings the browser to version 106.0.1349.1. The update brings the option to nickname passwords, which makes them easier to identify. There is also the normal range of fixes and general improvements.

Edge Dev version 106.0.1349.1 adds History Date Filtering on the full page for History and new policies related to upstream and downstream changes.

Here's what's new an improved, as outlined by Microsoft :

Added features:

Added new policies from upstream and corresponding downstream changes

Added History Date Filtering on the full page for History

Enabled the Password nickname feature

Improved reliability:

Disabled pinning options in the menu for a specific website, if the website is already pinned to the taskbar

Improved smart history searches (e.g.: “videos from last week”)

Improved camera feature for websites on Android

Changed behavior:

Fixed an issue where certain address bar instant answers were unnecessarily truncated

Fixed Narrator announcements in Settings

Fixed various crashes

Updated a Policy, so when signed into Microsoft Edge with a work or school account (AAD), feedback is associated with account and organization

Fixed an issue where feedback cannot be sent from within the side pane

Fixed an error when attempting to generate a QR code on Android

Fixed a crash when changing profiles on iOS

You can download Microsoft Edge Dev from Microsoft's website or try out the other Insider versions of the browser.

Microsoft Edge Dev

Microsoft has several versions of Edge that allow people to test new and experimental features. Dev sits in the middle of Canary and Beta, allowing Insiders to try features early without as much instability as Canary. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.