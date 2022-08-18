ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Connor Wickham set for first Forest Green start against Plymouth

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDHgt_0hM86oEY00

Connor Wickham could make his full debut when Forest Green host Plymouth in Sky Bet League One.

The former England Under-21 striker marked his maiden Rovers appearance by coming off the bench to claim the equaliser in the 1-1 draw with Lincoln last time out.

Sheffield United loanee Harry Boyes (foot) and Udoka Godwin-Malife (hamstring) remain sidelined.

Forward Jamille Matt is pushing for a start against one of his former clubs, while midfielders Sean Robertson and David Davis are other options should head coach Ian Burchnall opt for changes.

Plymouth defender Nigel Lonwijk is expected to make his first League One start in place of the suspended James Wilson.

Wilson serves a one-match ban following his red card in Tuesday’s 5-1 loss at Charlton, handing an opportunity to Wolves loanee Lonwijk.

Pilgrims boss Steven Schumacher has no further fresh selection concerns.

Mickel Miller, Conor Grant, James Bolton and Panutche Camara are still out injured.

newschain

Q&A: A look at Newcastle’s transformation on and off the pitch

Newcastle’s emergence from the doldrums of the Mike Ashley era reached a watershed moment when they took on Manchester City at their own game on Sunday. The hope which accompanied Amanda Staveley’s takeover in October last year has grown steadily since but reached new heights after a thrilling 3-3 Premier League draw which rekindled memories of Kevin Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’.
MLS
newschain

John Stones insists Manchester City need to improve

John Stones has warned Manchester City they need to learn the lessons of their scare at Newcastle if they are to prosper again this season. The reigning Premier League champions trailed 3-1 at St James’ Park on Sunday before mounting a concerted fightback to snatch a 3-3 draw from a classic encounter.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Accrington would have been worthy winners, says John Coleman after MK Dons draw

Accrington manager John Coleman believed his team had enough chances to win at MK Dons after they fought from behind again to earn a third draw in four league games. Stanley did not leave it quite as late as last week week’s extraordinary 4-4 draw against Burton, but they needed Sean McConville’s penalty in the closing stages to cancel out Ethan Robson’s opener in a match that ended 1-1.
SOCCER
newschain

Oxford contending with injury crisis ahead of Crystal Palace visit

Injury-hit Oxford will be without eight players for Tuesday evening’s Carabao Cup second-round clash with Crystal Palace. Marcus McGuane (calf), James Henry and Alex Gorrin (both hamstring) have joined the U’s growing list of absentees following Saturday’s 1-1 Sky Bet League One draw against Morecambe. Elliott Moore...
PREMIER LEAGUE
