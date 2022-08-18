Read full article on original website
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
Five Italian restaurants in Pennsylvania that are considered the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel Maven
A Biography of David McCullough: From Pulitzer Prize Winning Historian to Passionate WriterREPORTER BUZZPittsburgh, PA
butlerradio.com
‘Summer Fest’ Comes To Broad St.
Some local students will be enjoying an event marking the last week of summer vacation in the City of Butler tomorrow. Summer Fest will be held at Broad Street School from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday. Students from Emily Brittain and McQuistion schools are scheduled to attend. The district...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Out & About: Lincoln Highway promoters host Roaring 20s anniversary gala
A bevy of modern-day flappers and their dapper dates motored to Latrobe Country Club on Saturday evening for a Roaring 20s Anniversary Celebration hosted by the Lincoln Highway Heritage Corridor. The event marked 27 years in business for the organization that promotes the legacy of the 200-mile Pennsylvania stretch of...
butlerradio.com
Local Groups to Honor Major General Talleri
Local Veterans, Active Service Members and members of the public are invited to attend a special gathering later this week. Major General Peter J Talleri will be speaking at the VFW Post 249 on Jefferson Street in Butler at 6 p.m. Monday. He is being honored by the Butler Football...
cranberryeagle.com
Snake-fans can find a plethora in Pennsylvania
MUDDY CREEK TWP — While at work Sunday, Mike Shaffer came across a northern ringneck snake and put it in a little glass container. It came in handy for his presentation that day about North American snakes, because it is an especially small species not harmful to humans and can be held.
butlerradio.com
Steven Laine Appel
Steven Laine Appel, 66, of Chicora, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes Friday evening, August 19, 2022 at Butler Memorial Hospital. Steven was born in Pomona, California on April 10, 1956. He was the son of Jean Kendrick Borden and the late Donald Appel. He was a 1974 graduate of...
butlerradio.com
Cranberry Twp. To Begin Slow Down Campaign
Cranberry Township is reminding drivers to slow down as the new school year begins. Starting this upcoming Tuesday, Cranberry is launching their Fall season “Slow Down Campaign.”. They say with the opening of the new Ehrman Crest School, there will be new bus routes and stops during the morning—and...
butlerradio.com
Local Historian to Lead Walking Tour of Historic Mansions
There’s still time to join a local historian on a walk to hear interesting stories regarding some of Butler City’s most historic homes. Bill May is hosting a 90 minute Historic Mansions of Butler Walking Tour this Saturday starting at 6:30 p.m. The just over half mile tour...
cranberryeagle.com
Brotherhood Memorial Ride returns to Zelie
Dozens of motorcyclists will ride through Zelienople again this year for a cause as part of the Harmony Fire District’s Brotherhood Memorial Ride on Aug. 28. The annual event was started in 2010, in honor of three young firefighters who died that January — Sam Bucci, Elijah Lunsford and honorary member Trevor Barkley. Funds raised through tickets and raffles at the event are donated to the Zelienople Skate Park as well as to a fund for first responders in the area.
butlerradio.com
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Projects
PennDOT is continuing summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include pipe instillation, which will be occurring on Franklin Road in Franklin Township. Patching will be taking place on Route 8 in Penn and Middlesex Townships as well as Winfield Road in Winfield Township. Mill...
butlerradio.com
Frank Leon Moculski
Frank Leon Moculski, age 75, of Butler, passed away the morning of August 19, 2022 at his residence with his wife by his side following an illness. Frank was a Butler High School graduate and proudly served in the US Army from 1966 to 1968, a specialist 4th class where he earned a military conduct medal. He was of the catholic faith.
wtae.com
Westmoreland Fair kicks off at the fairgrounds
GREENSBURG, Pa. — Families flocked to the Westmoreland Fairgrounds for the opening day of the 2022 Westmoreland Fair on Friday. What's happening at the fair? Click the video above to check it out. The fair features food, amusement rides, live music, agricultural exhibits and more. "I came to my...
butlerradio.com
Seneca Valley to Host Ribbon Cutting at New School
Completion of construction on a new Cranberry Township school building will be marked with an upcoming ceremony. A Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting ceremony at the new Ehrman Crest Elementary/Middle School is planned for 9 a.m. Monday. This event is not open to the public however over 1,000 guests and staff...
butlerradio.com
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Programs and Fundraiser
The Butler Area Public Library is partnering with a local restaurant to raise funds while continuing to present activities and programs for all ages. The Butler Township Chipotle will host the fundraiser on Tuesday from 4 to 8 p.m. Anyone who mentions the library fundraiser will be able to donate 33% of the cost of their order to the library. Online orders are asked to use the code KB99KHA.
Flooding closes road in Cresson
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Cambria County 911 is alerting residents that flooding has caused a road closure Sunday afternoon. St. Joseph Street from Penn Avenue to Broad Avenue in Cresson is currently closed due to flooding. Police ask residents to please avoid the area.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
North Huntingdon OKs comprehensive plan study
North Huntingdon residents can provide input on a blueprint for future development in township as a firm will begin to study the municipality and develop a comprehensive plan. The township commissioners awarded Environmental Planning & Design of Pittsburgh a $59,710 contract to develop the plan, incorporating the changes that have occurred in demographics, land use, public safety, housing, economics and quality of life since the current plan was adopted in 2000.
publicsource.org
Local events in Pittsburgh and Allegheny County
Looking for something to do in Pittsburgh or the surrounding region? Search here for local events happening today, this week or in the coming months. ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️
Vehicle crashes into a building in Westmoreland County
MONESSEN, Pa. — A vehicle crashed into a building in Westmoreland County Saturday morning. Members of the Charleroi Fire Department were issued to help Monessen with the accident at around 11:50 a.m. Emergency crews said the scene was cleared in about an hour. No injuries were reported. Download the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: Westmoreland commissioners should be open about settlement money
Watch movies or television shows with cartels and kingpins, and you come away with one message pretty quickly:. Drug money can make things go bad in a hurry. A lot of money plus little trust equals suspicion. It’s not just a fictional truism. You can see it in criminal court...
butlerradio.com
Clothing Giveaway At Local Church
A local church congregation is once again giving back to the community with outreach planned for this weekend. The New Beginnings Free Methodist Church will host a Clothing Giveaway beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at their location on Center Avenue in Butler. Those who have a need will be able...
Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days continue this weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh's Little Italy Days picked back up at noon today.Liberty Avenue from Ella to Gross Streets in Bloomfield is filled with food, vendors, and live entertainment all weekend long."I hope they come hungry and we want to see the smiles on their faces. That's how I get paid, seeing all the smiles on their faces and just enjoying a fun and safe festival. And again, everyone is Italian that weekend," said Sal Richetti, a Little Italy Days event organizer.Today's hours are noon until 9 PM this evening. It ends tomorrow.
