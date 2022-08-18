Read full article on original website
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
Longtime NFL Coach Hints At Comeback
Former Denver Broncos head coach Vic Fangio could be making a return to the NFL after this season. Despite drawing defensive coordinator and head coaching interest earlier this offseason, Fangio is taking the year off from NFL coaching. But if an opportunity comes up ahead of the 2023 season, he very well could return to the professional coaching ranks.
Deion Sanders Girlfriend Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts
Deion Sanders and his Jackson State football program are currently getting ready for the start of the 2022 college football season. The former NFL star turned college football head coach is building something special at Jackson State. Sanders, with the support of his friends and family, could turn Jackson State...
NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission
Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020. According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea. Seriously. “That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's "That Motherf----r" News
We now finally appear to know who Tom Brady was referring to when he told HBO's "The Shop" that he couldn't believe one NFL team wanted to keep "that motherf----r" quarterback instead of signing him in free agency. Saturday night, Rob Gronkowski confirmed that he and Tom Brady were ready...
NFL World Reacts To The Unfortunate JJ Watt News
Arizona Cardinals star J.J. Watt has had to deal with some unfortunate injuries in recent seasons. Now, Watt is dealing with COVID-19. The Cardinals announced on Sunday night that Watt has tested positive and will miss both tonight's game and next weekend's contest. "After testing positive for COVID, JJ Watt...
Patrick Mahomes' Wife Sends Clear Message: Fans React
Brittany Mahomes, the wife of NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is Patrick's No. 1 fan. The Mahomes family is gearing up for the 2022 NFL season. Patrick and the Chiefs beat the Commanders 24-14 in the team's second preseason game this Saturday. During the preseason bout, Brittany made her opinion of...
NFL World Reacts To Jon Gruden News
Jon Gruden apparently didn't want Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski playing for his Las Vegas Raiders a few years ago. UFC commissioner Dana White told Rob Gronkowski and The Gronks tonight that he orchestrated a deal for the Raiders to sign Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. The blockbuster deal would have been one of the biggest in NFL history.
Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move
The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
College Football World Reacts To Concerning Scott Frost News
Nebraska Huskers head coach Scott Frost made a concerning admission about his team's offensive line earlier this week. Frost, who could have been exaggerating, said that his offensive linemen have been throwing up 15-20 times per practice under the new regime. "He's coaching them hard," Frost said of new assistant...
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Look: Cowboys Cheerleaders Best Swimsuit Calendar Photos
The Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders released their iconic swimsuit calendar earlier this summer. The Cowboys cheerleaders, the most iconic cheerleading group in the world, took a trip down to Mexico for the shoot. Over the past few weeks, the Cowboys cheerleaders' Instagram account has shared new photos from the shoot. They...
Saints Reportedly Cut Notable Kicker On Sunday
The New Orleans Saints have made a move at the kicker position. According to a report from Nick Underhill, the Saints released one of their kickers on Sunday afternoon. New Orleans has parted ways with kicker John Parker Romo. The 24-year-old kicker will be looking for a new NFL team.
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return
Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season. Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers...
Tom Brady Rumor Going Viral: Fans React
Tom Brady is away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers right now for what the team is calling an "excused absence." However, neither the team or Brady himself have clarified why he's missing a key portion of training camp. It's an odd situation, to say the least. But a growing theory...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
Giants Announce Veteran WR Is Done For The Season
The New York Giants made a plethora of roster moves this Friday, which includes placing wide receiver Robert Foster on injured reserve. Foster, who spent the 2021 season with the Miami Dolphins and Dallas Cowboys, is dealing with a hamstring injury. Since entering the league in 2018, Foster has 32...
Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend
The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
Steelers Reportedly Release Veteran Linebacker
The Pittsburgh Steelers have reportedly cut fourth-year linebacker Ulysees Gilbert III from the injured reserve with an injury settlement, per NFL insider Aaron Wilson. Gilbert was one of three injured linebackers for the Steelers before his release, joining Gernard Avery and Marcus Allen. The 25-year-old defender suffered a foot injury during the Steelers' closed practice on August 6.
