Upshur County, WV

247Sports

WATCH: WVU Football team spends a day at the coal mines

West Virginia's fall camp has come to an end. The team has learned plenty on the field, and will get ready to learn even more during preseason practice. In between, the Mountaineers headed to the coal mines to learn more about teamwork and the pride felt by every West Virginian. Check it out in the video above.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

West Virginia Tattoo Expo

The Eighth Annual West Virginia Tattoo Expo kicked off Friday at the Morgantown Marriott at Waterfront Place with more than 200 artists and vendors. The expo, which continues from noon-10 You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Recorddelta

Upshur Co. Schools Superintendent to join W.Va. Dept. of Education

BUCKHANNON — Upshur County Superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus officially announced her acceptance of a position with the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) as a deputy superintendent, starting Monday, August 29, 2022. This announcement was made via press releases sent out by both WVDE and Upshur County Schools. Dr....
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Metro News

North Central West Virginia Airport director says facility needs to keep its momentum

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Phase I completion of the Aerotech Business Park creates 50 acres of flat land ready for development on the grounds of the North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport. Gov. Justice joined airport officials last week at a ceremony celebrating the completion. Airport director Rick Rock...
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia County Schools get “Friends with Paws”

Governor Jim Justice and First Lady Cathy Justice today announced the next seven schools that will receive certified therapy dogs as a part of the First Lady’s Friends With Paws initiative. “Bringing these seven additional dogs into our Friends With Paws therapy dog program will greatly enhance our Communities In Schools initiative,” First Lady Cathy […]
WYOMING COUNTY, WV
The Recorddelta

Lieutenant Loudin thanks Rotary Club for NNO donation

BUCKHANNON — Lieutenant Doug Loudin was the guest speaker during the Rotary Club of Buckhannon meeting Tuesday, August 16. The meeting opened the same as usual with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by the Four-way test, then the board meeting summaries. Lieutenant Doug Loudin, of the City of Buckhannon...
BUCKHANNON, WV
whbc.com

Harrison Man Killed in WV Coal Mining Accident

TRIDELPHIA, West Virginia (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Harrison County man is dead in a coal mining accident in West Virginia. 38-year-old William Richards of Cadiz was killed by equipment running along a rail line in an underground shaft in a mine near Wheeling. He’s the third person...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Seneca Rocks-area destination closing until further notice

RIVERTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A tourist destination near Seneca Rocks announced it would be closing. Seneca Caverns announced on its Facebook Wednesday evening that the caves, gift shop, gemstone mining, and Asbury’s Restaurant are all closed until further notice. The post did not give a reason for its closing but did apologize to fans of […]
RIVERTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Ginseng permits go on sale this month

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia ginseng pickers can get their permits soon. The Monongahela National Forest Wednesday announced that it will start selling permits for the 2022 harvest season on Monday, Aug. 29. In order to pick ginseng on National Forest System lands, you must get a Forest Service permit and follow all state […]
WBOY 12 News

1 confirmed dead in I-79 accident in Anmoore

UPDATE: 8/18/2022, 6:50 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – Harrison County Sheriff Matheny confirmed to 12 News that one person was killed in the accident on I-79 southbound in Anmoore on Thursday afternoon. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating. ORIGINAL: 8/18/2022, 4:37 p.m. ANMOORE, W.Va. (WBOY) – A medical examiner has been called to […]
ANMOORE, WV
wchstv.com

Barbour County woman accused of breaking into building, setting it on fire

BARBOUR COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Barbour County woman has been charged after she was accused of breaking into a building and setting it on fire. Sarah Lambert, 28, of Junior was arrested last week in connection with a blaze at a structure on Jackson Street in Junior, according to a news release Friday from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office.
BARBOUR COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows day in court when West Virginia judge pulled out gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A lawyer defending a Pittsburgh corporation previously accused a West Virginia judge of pulling a gun out of his robe and pointing it at her in court. Last month, KDKA-TV talked with attorney Lauren Varnado, who accused Judge David Hummel of waving a handgun from the bench in a threatening manner."He pulls out his gun, points it in a waving motion like he was scanning, first at the defense counsel, and then places it on the bench and then slowly turns it to make sure the barrel of it is pointed at me," Varnado told KDKA-TV in July.KDKA-TV...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WVNS

President of Atha Trucking killed in fiery I-79 crash

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — A 71-year-old man from Bridgeport was killed in the fiery crash on I-79 South in Marion County on Tuesday. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 132.5. In a press release Wednesday morning, West Virginia State Police Deputy Chief of Staff Robert Maddy said Larry Lee Atha […]
Daily Voice

Man, Young Girl Hospitalized In Critical Condition After Maryland Truck Blaze: Fire Marshal

A man and young girl have been hospitalized in critical condition after a pick-up truck fire left them both with severe burns in Maryland, the state fire marshal said. Shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, first responders in Garrett County were called to the 100 block of South Second Street in Oakland, where there was a report of a truck that was engulfed in flames.
OAKLAND, MD
WTRF- 7News

3 West Virginia men charged in prison homicide

Three men have been indicted in connection with the beating death of James “Whitey” Bulger. Fotios Geas, also known as “Freddy,” age 55, Paul J. DeCologero, also known as “Pauly,” 48, and Sean McKinnon, 36, were charged on Wednesday with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Geas and DeCologero are accused of striking Bulger in the […]
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Route 26 closed for 2 hours for domestic violence call

BRANDONVILLE, W.Va. (WBOY) — Route 26, North Preston Highway, was closed for about two hours on Friday after Preston County Sheriff’s Deputies had to use a Taser on a man while responding to a domestic violence call, the sheriff’s office said in a press release. When deputies arrived, the release said Daniel Henson refused to […]
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia County Deputy Sheriff could face up to 10 years in prison

A federal court unsealed a two-count indictment today against Monongalia County, West Virginia, Deputy Sheriff Lance Kuretza, 38, for depriving an individual of his civil rights by using excessive force and for writing a false report to cover it up. According to the indictment, on Jan. 20, 2018, while on duty, Deputy Kuretza subjected the […]

