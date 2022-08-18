ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TN

Comments / 1

Related
WBBJ

Henderson Co. authorities warn residents of a new scam

HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — Local sheriff’s department warns of a new scam. According to a Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, a new scam is making it’s way around the Henderson Co. area by phone. Residents in the area have been receiving phone calls,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County

The Morristown Police Department is still working to identify the suspected driver. Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department. The café is holding the fundraiser for a fire department that spearheaded efforts in the March 2022 wildfires. How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Updated: 18...
MADISON COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
JACKSON, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, TN
County
Madison County, TN
Madison County, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
WBBJ

Family, friends remember Chaqita Stanley in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at a local park to remember the life of a loved one. “They were just all my babies. We used to stay all night with each other, and now it’s just so hard that’s she’s gone,” one family member said.
BOLIVAR, TN
radionwtn.com

Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair

Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
OBION COUNTY, TN
WBBJ

Auditions are still being held for “Sweeney Todd” at The Ned

JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions are still being held for an upcoming show. According to information from The Ned, auditions are still taking place for the upcoming performance of “Sweeney Todd.”. The show will take place October 27-31 at The Ned in Jackson. The auditions will continue with day...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson’s LANA community hosts yard sale

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have gotten together in the LANA area to shop and build community. Diana Cotten is a new resident of the community and the business owner of the Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning. She decided to have a yard sale and invited other members...
JACKSON, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mugshots#County Jail
WBBJ

Jackson Animal Shelter seeks homes for felines

JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a new furbaby… a Jackson shelter can help. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center’s Facebook page, they are currently in need of placements for their feline population. The organization has several cats and kittens available for adoption now. They have both...
JACKSON, TN
radionwtn.com

Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley

Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
HUNTINGDON, TN
WBBJ

Henderson police create new line of communication with community

HENDERSON, Tenn.– Local law enforcement created a new line of communication where crime tips can stay anonymous. “Success to crime fighting and solving crime, you have got to have community support. That is paramount to have the backing of the community,” said Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe.
HENDERSON, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WBBJ

Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad celebrates 40 years

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local emergency organization celebrates 40 years and one member’s dedicated service. Residents of Hardeman County gathered today to celebrate some local heroes and show appreciation for their hard work. The Hardeman County Rescue Squad has been in service for 40 years, and today...
HARDEMAN COUNTY, TN
Chester County Independent

Cherry sweeps Decatur County Fair with Supreme Champion Heifer

Chester County student Sydney Cherry took home Supreme Champion Heifer as well as Grand Champion Hereford at the Decatur County Fair Monday night. Cherry is the Chester County Future Farmers of America Vice President. Her younger sister Bristol Cherry also found favor in the show ring, taking home the Reserve Champion Hereford, as well as competing in the Supreme class.
CHESTER COUNTY, TN
thunderboltradio.com

Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards

Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
HUNTINGDON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson organizations partner to clean up the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. –Keep Jackson Beautiful and Jackson Sanitation teamed up to help keep the Hub city clean. The City of Jackson held their first Community Clean Up day. Residents had the chance to drop off tires, furniture, mattresses and box springs. There were two locations where people could dump,...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Update: Circle of Hope Telethon raises $1.5 million

JACKSON, Tenn. — For almost four decades, one organization has been raising funds. Organizers say is important in helping children and families here in West Tennessee. The 39th Annual ‘Circles of Hope’ telethon seen Sunday on WBBJ-TV, ABC 7 has officially come to a close and with big results.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Local health fair aims to help residents “Stay Well”

JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated partnered with Cobb Institute and many others to provide residents with health resources. The Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated hosted a Stay Well health fair and vaccine event. Vendors filled the streets giving resources to those who visited their booths.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

RIFA works to fill the buses and fill students’ bellies

JACKSON, Tenn. –Regional Interfaith Association, RIFA, held their annual Pack the Bus fundraiser for their Snack Backpack program. “We do this once a year, we have buses parked at Walmart north, Walmart south, Kroger Lynnwood, Kroger University and Kroger Stonebrook. We will be here until 3:30 this afternoon and the goal is to fill all of the buses up with the Snack Backpack food items,” said Lisa Tillman, Executive Director, RIFA.
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy