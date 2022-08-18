Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Details emerge on arrest of Madison Co. Judge Harvey, court date set
JACKSON, Tenn. — A court date has been set for a local judge. Madison County General Sessions Court Judge Hugh Harvey, Jr. has been arrested on two charges. The first being driving under the influence, and the second being possession of a handgun while under the influence. According to...
WBBJ
Henderson Co. authorities warn residents of a new scam
HENDERSON CO., Tenn. — Local sheriff’s department warns of a new scam. According to a Facebook post from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Department, a new scam is making it’s way around the Henderson Co. area by phone. Residents in the area have been receiving phone calls,...
wvlt.tv
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
The Morristown Police Department is still working to identify the suspected driver. Wears Valley cafe holding fundraiser for fire department. The café is holding the fundraiser for a fire department that spearheaded efforts in the March 2022 wildfires. How do University of Tennessee’s digital tickets work?. Updated: 18...
WBBJ
Suspects sought after burglary of Jackson convenience store
JACKSON, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for suspects after the burglary of a convenience store in Jackson. According to Crime Stoppers, the BP located on East Chester Street was broken into around 1 a.m. on Friday. Officers with the Jackson Police Department arrived to find the front door broken...
WBBJ
Family, friends remember Chaqita Stanley in Bolivar
BOLIVAR, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered at a local park to remember the life of a loved one. “They were just all my babies. We used to stay all night with each other, and now it’s just so hard that’s she’s gone,” one family member said.
radionwtn.com
Sara Beth Key Crowned Obion Co. Fairest Of Fair
Union City, Tenn.–Sara Beth Key was crowned Obion County Fairest of the Fair Saturday. Her court: First Maid Abby Walton; Second Maid Avery Weaks and Third Maid Eva-Marie Pruitt. The Obion County Fair kicked off Saturday. Obion County Central High School photo.
WBBJ
Auditions are still being held for “Sweeney Todd” at The Ned
JACKSON, Tenn. — Auditions are still being held for an upcoming show. According to information from The Ned, auditions are still taking place for the upcoming performance of “Sweeney Todd.”. The show will take place October 27-31 at The Ned in Jackson. The auditions will continue with day...
WBBJ
Jackson’s LANA community hosts yard sale
JACKSON, Tenn. — Local residents have gotten together in the LANA area to shop and build community. Diana Cotten is a new resident of the community and the business owner of the Jackson Pride Commercial and Residential Cleaning. She decided to have a yard sale and invited other members...
Fugitive wanted in Dyersburg rape case arrested in Florida
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man who has been on the run in connection with a rape case in Dyersburg was arrested Tuesday by U.S. Marshals in Jacksonville, Florida. Investigators said Robert Galler, 50, was wanted by Dyersburg police on four counts of rape of a child. Police issued a warrant for his arrest on August 8.
WBBJ
Jackson Animal Shelter seeks homes for felines
JACKSON, Tenn. — Looking for a new furbaby… a Jackson shelter can help. According to the Jackson Animal Care Center’s Facebook page, they are currently in need of placements for their feline population. The organization has several cats and kittens available for adoption now. They have both...
radionwtn.com
Services Set For Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley
Huntingdon, Tenn. – Funeral services for Huntingdon Mayor Dale Kelley have been announced. Kelley’s legacy was featured in a separate article posted on our website early this morning. He was a mayor, former Carroll County Commissioner, former state representative, former college basketball referee, former State Labor and Transportation Commissioner, as well as former Bethel University Director of Athletics. He also was an author, penning the book “Honoring Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future.”
WBBJ
Henderson police create new line of communication with community
HENDERSON, Tenn.– Local law enforcement created a new line of communication where crime tips can stay anonymous. “Success to crime fighting and solving crime, you have got to have community support. That is paramount to have the backing of the community,” said Henderson Police Assistant Chief Tim Crowe.
WBBJ
Hardeman Co. Rescue Squad celebrates 40 years
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — A local emergency organization celebrates 40 years and one member’s dedicated service. Residents of Hardeman County gathered today to celebrate some local heroes and show appreciation for their hard work. The Hardeman County Rescue Squad has been in service for 40 years, and today...
Chester County Independent
Cherry sweeps Decatur County Fair with Supreme Champion Heifer
Chester County student Sydney Cherry took home Supreme Champion Heifer as well as Grand Champion Hereford at the Decatur County Fair Monday night. Cherry is the Chester County Future Farmers of America Vice President. Her younger sister Bristol Cherry also found favor in the show ring, taking home the Reserve Champion Hereford, as well as competing in the Supreme class.
thunderboltradio.com
Three West Tennessee businesses awarded Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards
Three West Tennessee businesses are among 15 across the state benefitting from the latest round of Agricultural Enterprise Fund awards. B & B Sawmill in Henderson County, Laurel Hill Processing in Henry County, and Memphis Kitchen Co-Op in Madison County were announced Friday as the latest recipients of the grants.
WBBJ
Beloved Huntingdon mayor passes away
HUNTINGDON, Tenn. –A West TN mayor has passed away. The Town of Huntingdon is mourning the loss of Mayor Dale R. Kelley. Bethel University took to social media early this morning to announce their former Athletic Director’s passing stating, Mr. Kelley passed away on Saturday evening at home, surrounded by loved ones.
WBBJ
Jackson organizations partner to clean up the Hub City
JACKSON, Tenn. –Keep Jackson Beautiful and Jackson Sanitation teamed up to help keep the Hub city clean. The City of Jackson held their first Community Clean Up day. Residents had the chance to drop off tires, furniture, mattresses and box springs. There were two locations where people could dump,...
WBBJ
Update: Circle of Hope Telethon raises $1.5 million
JACKSON, Tenn. — For almost four decades, one organization has been raising funds. Organizers say is important in helping children and families here in West Tennessee. The 39th Annual ‘Circles of Hope’ telethon seen Sunday on WBBJ-TV, ABC 7 has officially come to a close and with big results.
WBBJ
Local health fair aims to help residents “Stay Well”
JACKSON, Tenn. –The Jackson Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated partnered with Cobb Institute and many others to provide residents with health resources. The Gamma Alpha Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Incorporated hosted a Stay Well health fair and vaccine event. Vendors filled the streets giving resources to those who visited their booths.
WBBJ
RIFA works to fill the buses and fill students’ bellies
JACKSON, Tenn. –Regional Interfaith Association, RIFA, held their annual Pack the Bus fundraiser for their Snack Backpack program. “We do this once a year, we have buses parked at Walmart north, Walmart south, Kroger Lynnwood, Kroger University and Kroger Stonebrook. We will be here until 3:30 this afternoon and the goal is to fill all of the buses up with the Snack Backpack food items,” said Lisa Tillman, Executive Director, RIFA.
