Prediction: Keon Keeley, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher, will complete Notre Dame-to-Alabama flip
Let's be honest, we all saw this coming. From five-star running back Richard Young's promise that he'd flip Keon Keeley to Keeley's interview about Notre Dame in which he left wiggle room discussing his commitment, the writing has been on the wall. Earlier this week, Keeley, the nation's No. 1 ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Alabama QB commit threads the needle for game-winning touchdown
Alabama quarterback commit Dylan Lonergan won the game for Brookwood high school over Norwood Saturday evening at Mercedes Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Lonergan, the No. 11 quarterback in the 2023 cycle and a 4-star prospect, threw a beautiful ball in-between defenders to give Brookwood the lead, 28-24. Quite the catch from the receiver, too.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban says Alabama freshman, top-50 recruit, working at new position in practice
Emmnauel Henderson is already proving he’ll do whatever it takes to see the field. The true freshman, who was ranked the No. 2 running back in 2022 recruiting class, has been working out at wide receiver during camp and even got a small compliment from head coach Nick Saban during his press conference.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Roman Harper identifies where Alabama is most vulnerable this season
Roman Harper was a guest on Paul Finebaum’s Twitter Spaces event on Friday, and identified the area where Alabama is most vulnerable this season. “Up front offensively, so I don’t think offensive line is exactly where they’ve been in the past, I still don’t think they’ve made that big, large leap from last year,” Harper said. “Last year they had explosive wide receivers on the outside to cover it all up. It’ll be interesting to see if their O-line actually improves. And if they do that, whether it’s with play calling to help them out with some protection things, or they don’t throw it as much and they run the ball better. But offensive line is definitely a scary sight for them.”
Recruiting Rundown: Sweet Home Alabama
Two of the top three prospects in the state of Alabama remain undeclared. Where they stand, and who else may join them:
thecomeback.com
Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama
During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
The Spun
