ksmu.org
Around 100 properties to be sold at Greene County 2022 Tax Sale
A tax sale Monday, August 22, in Greene County will feature property owned by people who are at least two years behind in paying real estate taxes. The 2022 Tax Sale will start at 10 a.m. in Room 212 of the Historic Greene County Courthouse. Greene County Collector Allen Icet...
Ozark County's 110-year-old historical home, the Old Harlin House, in Gainesville, Missouri was restored
The John Conkin and Clara Layton Harlin House.Jon Roanhaus, CC BY-SA 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1912, the historical John C. and Clara Layton Harlin House was built in Gainesville, Missouri. It's a two-and-a-half-story home with the American Foursquare style. The house sits on a limestone foundation and has a wraparound porch. In 2002, this 110-year-old home was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
ksmu.org
Outrage in University Heights neighborhood as developers propose retail zoning at Sunshine and National
Residents of central Springfield’s University Heights neighborhood expressed their outrage Thursday at a neighborhood meeting called by local developers. Here's what riled them up. Two entrepreneurs, Anthony Tolliver and Ralph Duda, want the city of Springfield to rezone five properties at the corner of Sunshine and National from single-family...
Feedback meeting over potential Sunshine rezoning gets heated
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Tempers flared up in a meeting discussing the potential rezoning of a historic Springfield neighborhood. Over 50 residents lined up at Messiah Lutheran Church to voice concerns about traffic, homes and the property values near Sunshine and National. The meeting was tense from the go. The developers said the meeting was a success, […]
This is how many illegal Airbnb properties are operating in the Springfield area
KOLR 10 Investigates looked at data from Springfield, Nixa and Branson. All three cities have rules about permits or licensing for short-term rentals, and found there are likely hundreds of people renting out short-term stays with no city oversight.
City of Nixa allows illegal Airbnb operation
NIXA, Mo. – An illegal Airbnb operation will be the hot topic at Nixa city council tonight. Neighbors say a home on Scott Wayne Drive is a nuisance with guests getting home in the early morning hours and strangers’ dogs running through their yards. Homeowners whose properties border the Airbnb filed complaints and petitions. Unable […]
KYTV
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile drives into the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Wanna ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile?. The 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels is returning to the Springfield area. It will participate in several events through Sunday. The stops include:. Thursday, Aug 18. Apple Market. 2 p.m. – 5 p.m. 604 E South St. Ozark, Mo....
Tina Peters Prohibited From Attending Mike Lindell’s Bonkers Voter Fraud Summit
MyPillow CEO turned notorious 2020 election denier Mike Lindell kicked off his second voter fraud “summit” on Saturday, hoping to (yet again) prove the 2020 election was “stolen” from Donald Trump — while calling for him to be re-instated as president. But before the “Moment of Truth Summit” event could get off the ground, its star speaker was told by a district attorney earlier in the week that she would be forbidden from attending. Colorado county clerk Tina Peters, indicted over allegedly breaching voting machines, was denied a request to travel out of her home state to Springfield, Missouri, for...
KYTV
Argument over a dog leads to standoff, arrest in Springfield
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Drier Sunday lined up as we wrap up the weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly has a fresh look at the forecast which calls for a drier Sunday to wrap up the weekend, a mainly dry week ahead of us and some summer heat returning later this week. Updated:...
sgfcitizen.org
IMAGES: From the ‘Moment of Truth Summit’ in Springfield, Mo.
Springfield played host Saturday to Mike Lindell’s “Moment of Truth Summit,” a rally against the use of machines in the American voting process. It was the first in a two-day event attracting hundreds of attendees downtown. Full story here. Story continues below. More news.
Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated Italian restaurants in Springfield from Tripadvisor. The development of Italian cuisine mirrors the country’s rich political and geographic diversity. Mediterranean influences bring fish and olives into culinary creations, carefully handcrafted ziti, cavatelli, and other types of pasta hail from southern Italy, and exquisite desserts such […]
Missouri woman pleads guilty in multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring
A Columbia, Missouri woman is the final defendant to plead guilty in a massive, multimillion-dollar catalytic converter theft ring.
43,000 pounds of cheese burns on I-44 east of Carthage, Mo.
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — About 1 p.m. Thursday reports of a tractor trailer fire on I-44 east near 23 mile marker alerted Jasper County E911. Carthage Fire Dept, Sarcoxie Rural Fire, Mercy EMS, Jasper County Deputies responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. Google Traffic Map screenshot during incident. Deep red represents stopped vehicles. The backup was five miles. August...
ksmu.org
Here's how Springfield residents can begin backyard composting—and why it matters.
Our weekly program, Making Democracy Work, is a collaboration between KSMU Radio and the League of Women Voters of Southwest Missouri. It's hosted and produced by volunteers from the LWV, and it airs each Monday morning at 9:45 a.m. on KSMU. In this episode of our local program Making Democracy...
KYTV
Springfield police investigate shooting on US 65 involving 2 drivers early Sunday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department investigates a shooting on U.S. 65 Sunday morning. According to Lt. Heather Anderson with Springfield Police, it started as a verbal disturbance between two drivers. That disturbance led to one of the drivers shooting at the other as the two were driving southbound on U.S. 65. The second driver’s vehicle was hit, but that person was not injured.
New Andy’s opens in downtown Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– A local favorite sweet spot has opened their newest location downtown. Andy’s Frozen Custard opened tonight, August 19, on the corner of Elm and National by Missouri State University campus. The old “National Art Shop” closed in April of 2021, and the building was torn down several months ago. Construction on the new […]
Lawrence County Record
Arkansas’ Graham sentenced to prison in Law. Co. DWI death, injury
A man who caused an automobile collision while driving drunk, resulting in the death of one woman and seriously injuring another, was sentenced to what amounts to a decade behind bars. Johnny Graham, 45, of Alpena, Ark., pleaded guilty to two felony counts on Tuesday, Aug. 9: driving while Intoxicated, causing death of another, and driving while Intoxicated, resulting in serious physical injury. Graham was sentenced to 10 years in prison on the first charge and seven years in the second. As part of his plea bargain, he will serve the sentences concurrently.
KYTV
Fire damages carpet shop in Republic, Mo.
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters battled a fire at a business in Republic on Friday morning. Firefighters responded to Discount Dave’s on U.S. 60 around 5:45 a.m. The intense fire damaged part of a warehouse with rolls of carpet. Firefighters kept the fire from spreading to the retail side of the building. Fire officials are investigating what caused the fire.
KYTV
Vandals strike second church in north Springfield Tuesday morning
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Vandals struck a second church in north Springfield this week. Less than a day after vandals hit Acts of Praise Church, Keystone Apostolic Church members discovered it had been hit as well. Neighbors say it’s unfortunate this keeps happening. “I don’t know why. I don’t...
