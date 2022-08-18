Read full article on original website
This Epic Flea Market in Massachusetts is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaynham, MA
3 Great Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
This book valued at $14.2 million and printed in 1640 marked the beginning of Western Civilization in AmericaAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Free Admission to Marshfield Fair When You Enter the Baking & Cooking ContestDianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
How Patriot Front and white supremacist groups are hijacking American symbols to recruit in Massachusetts
One hundred masked white nationalists carried flags and riot shields adorned with red, white, and blue color schemes and wore blue and khaki outfits as they marched through downtown Boston over the Fourth of July weekend. The color scheme and iconic American imagery is not accidental.
Boat partially sinks in Charles River in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A boat remains partially submerged in the Charles River after it started sinking Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. between the Museum of Science and Longfellow Bridge, State Police said. The State Police Marine Unit and Cambridge Fire Department tried to pump water...
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston
I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Monday@ 10 AM through Tuesday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
A new home for recently incarcerated transgender people
THE APARTMENT LOOKS like so many other Cambridge dwellings, occupying one floor of a slightly worn two-family house. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, living room, and small yard. But the furnishings give some inkling of the space’s unique purpose, as the first home in New England for formerly incarcerated transgender people who need a place to stay after their release from prison.
Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
Basketball Courts in Mattapan Dedicated to Memory of Medina Dixon
Boston city leaders gathered Saturday afternoon at the Walker Playground in Mattapan, to dedicate the basketball courts there in honor of late Medina Dixon. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods were joined by members of Dixon's family, as well as local coaches and players to dedicate what became the first ever basketball courts in the City of Boston park system to be named after a woman.
Massachusetts server looking to thank man for generosity that made her day
In a world where sometimes restaurant servers are treated horribly by customers, a local woman is looking to thank a man who brightened her day during a difficult situation. Victoria Sousa is hoping that her message reaches the man that not only more than made up for a tip that she didn’t receive but left a nice message for her on the receipt.
Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment
Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
Boston Police Hunt for Shooters from Saturday Morning ShotSpotter in Roxbury
On August 20 at approximately 02:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the area of 25 Highland Ave for a ShotSpotter activation as well as numerous 911 calls for reported shots fired in the area. When Officers arrived on scene they located numerous spent shell casings in the area and after speaking with witnesses were told that the shootout had occurred between a blue sedan and a resident of a near by building.
Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday
BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
Police seek person of interest in ‘upskirting’ at MBTA South Station
BOSTON — Transit Police are looking for a person in connection with an “upskirting” investigation at South Station. Police say the incident happened in the bus terminal around 7 a.m. Aug. 17. The person pictured is a “subject of interest,” according to police. Anyone with...
3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts
When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Youth Violence Strike Force Recovers Loaded Firearm in Roxbury
At about 9:44 pm on Thursday, 8/18/22, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Jahkaii Graham-Gilliam,23, of Brockton, in the area of 76 Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury. Officers were on directed patrol in the area of Tremont Street when they queried a vehicle...
Rockport, Natick, Saugus: Mass. woods are on fire, and won’t be out anytime soon, say officials
Nearly 40% of the state is experiencing "extreme drought." The Massachusetts National Guard has been brought in to help fight the Briarwood Fire, which has been burning for more than a month across a 19-acre area in Rockport, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Thursday. The Briarwood Fire is one of more...
Ridin’ Solo: Here Are 16 Solo Day Trip Ideas in New England
So, this writer recently found herself in a predicament. Flashback to this past Saturday. The sun was shining, the birds were singing, and we finally had a day that was comfortably warm compared to the heat wave we'd been previously dealing with. So, it's understandable that on a day like...
MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday
BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars.
This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort
Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
Reading psychic Lucky Belcamino shares her gift...
Though a self-described empath and people person, there are times Reading native Lucky Belcamino gets a little uncomfortable when asked to approach someone for a quick meet-and-greet. But sometimes, the dead just won’t take no for an answer. “It’s a gift I embrace,” said Belcamino of her ability to...
Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire
Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
