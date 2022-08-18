ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boat partially sinks in Charles River in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A boat remains partially submerged in the Charles River after it started sinking Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported around 2:45 p.m. between the Museum of Science and Longfellow Bridge, State Police said. The State Police Marine Unit and Cambridge Fire Department tried to pump water...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
A Piece of Kennedy History Sold for Above Asking Price in Boston

I love this right now! I absorb everything Kennedys, so running across this is quite exciting. Someone decided that owning a piece of Kennedy history was worth more than the asking price of $1,299,000. This piece of Boston history that is John F. Kennedy's grandparents' home was listed by Leslie MacKinnon of Compass Realty in the Dorchester neighborhood of Boston, and eventually sold for $1,340,000.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 24 and Public Journal for Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Data includes 24–Hour-Period Beginning Monday@ 10 AM through Tuesday@ 10 AM. Note: The information above is preliminary information and should not be considered official crime statistics. The information is based on an initial review of incident reports and may not be a comprehensive listing of events. It is not a statistical analysis but rather an initial tally of significant events.
BOSTON, MA
A new home for recently incarcerated transgender people

THE APARTMENT LOOKS like so many other Cambridge dwellings, occupying one floor of a slightly worn two-family house. It has two bedrooms, one bathroom, a kitchen, living room, and small yard. But the furnishings give some inkling of the space’s unique purpose, as the first home in New England for formerly incarcerated transgender people who need a place to stay after their release from prison.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Residents Decry Uneven, Taped Lines On Crosswalk In Boston's Oak Square

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — It turns out walking across a crosswalk in Boston's Oak Grove isn't as straight forward as you may think. WBZ's Matt Shearer went to the area in Brighton where residents pointed at the unparalleled lines in confusion, some of which were peeling from their positions. Slanted white tape created a patchwork of crosswalk for pedestrians to venture across Washington Street, something residents say is a potential safety hazard.
BOSTON, MA
Basketball Courts in Mattapan Dedicated to Memory of Medina Dixon

Boston city leaders gathered Saturday afternoon at the Walker Playground in Mattapan, to dedicate the basketball courts there in honor of late Medina Dixon. Mayor Michelle Wu and Boston Parks Commissioner Ryan Woods were joined by members of Dixon's family, as well as local coaches and players to dedicate what became the first ever basketball courts in the City of Boston park system to be named after a woman.
BOSTON, MA
Massachusetts server looking to thank man for generosity that made her day

In a world where sometimes restaurant servers are treated horribly by customers, a local woman is looking to thank a man who brightened her day during a difficult situation. Victoria Sousa is hoping that her message reaches the man that not only more than made up for a tip that she didn’t receive but left a nice message for her on the receipt.
DARTMOUTH, MA
Activist accused of spending cash on way of life seeks unemployment

Aug 19, 2022 • 10 hours in the past • 2 minute read through • 24 Opinions. A Black Lives Issues activist whose Boston non-gain was shut down soon after she allegedly expended countless numbers of charity donations to fund her extravagant life style has requested a court docket to let her to use for unemployment advantages.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Police Hunt for Shooters from Saturday Morning ShotSpotter in Roxbury

On August 20 at approximately 02:00 hours Boston Police Officers from District B-2 responded to the area of 25 Highland Ave for a ShotSpotter activation as well as numerous 911 calls for reported shots fired in the area. When Officers arrived on scene they located numerous spent shell casings in the area and after speaking with witnesses were told that the shootout had occurred between a blue sedan and a resident of a near by building.
BOSTON, MA
Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
BOSTON, MA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Massachusetts

When it comes to food, many Americans love their steak, and while it is fairly easy to prepare it in the comfort of your home and enjoy it with your friends and family members, we all love to go out from time to time. So if you happen to live in Massachusetts and you are looking for new places where you can go with your loved ones, here are three amazing steakhouses that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Youth Violence Strike Force Recovers Loaded Firearm in Roxbury

At about 9:44 pm on Thursday, 8/18/22, members of the Youth Violence Strike Force made an onsite firearm arrest of Jahkaii Graham-Gilliam,23, of Brockton, in the area of 76 Malcolm X Boulevard in Roxbury. Officers were on directed patrol in the area of Tremont Street when they queried a vehicle...
BOSTON, MA
MGM Music Hall at Fenway opens on Monday

BOSTON -- A new music venue in Boston opens on Monday. A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the MGM Music Hall at Fenway will take place in the afternoon. The new 5,000-seat hall is at the intersection of Lansdowne and Ipswich streets across the street from Fenway Park. The first show does not take place until next weekend when Godsmack will play a benefit concert for the Scars Foundation and Dana Farber. Other upcoming shows include James Taylor, Chris Stapleton, and Bruno Mars. 
BOSTON, MA
This Ultimate Luxury Dream Estate is a Private Family Resort

Situated on a seven-acre site in Lincoln, Massachusetts, this custom dream home surrounded by woodland features a main house with Colonial Revival Architecture and a New England style sports barn. The sprawling estate fuses a traditional New England aesthetic with forward-thinking sustainable elements. The project was designed by Catalano Architects...
LINCOLN, MA
Reading psychic Lucky Belcamino shares her gift...

Though a self-described empath and people person, there are times Reading native Lucky Belcamino gets a little uncomfortable when asked to approach someone for a quick meet-and-greet. But sometimes, the dead just won’t take no for an answer. “It’s a gift I embrace,” said Belcamino of her ability to...
READING, MA
Gov. Charlie Baker activates MA National Guard for wildfire

Gov. Charlie Baker has activated the National Guard to respond to a wildfire in Rockport, as drought conditions continue to worsen across the Bay State amid an extremely dry summer. The Massachusetts National Guard members will help put out hotspots within the containment area of the Briarwood Fire, which has...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

