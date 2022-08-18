ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry makes surprise solo trip to Mozambique

By Laura Elston
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Duke of Sussex has paid a solo visit to Mozambique to highlight wildlife conservation in the southern African country.

Harry travelled from California without the Duchess of Sussex for the short stay earlier this week in his capacity as president of African Parks.

The Duke’s spokesperson said Harry was welcoming and co-hosting a group of US officials, conservationists and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas.

Harry was shown – in pictures which surfaced on Twitter – dressed casually in a cap, polo shirt, shorts and trainers in the coastal town of Vilanculos.

The popular beach resort is the gateway to the islands of the Bazaruto Archipelago, renowned for their idyllic beaches and diverse marine wildlife.

In 2010, Harry went to Mozambique to tour a minefield with the Halo Trust, while dressed in a visor and protective vest in scenes reminiscence of his late mother, Diana , Princess of Wales.

African Parks is one of the few private patronages Harry retained when he stepped down as a senior working royal in 2020.

He has worked with the charity since 2016 where he helped them complete their relocation of 500 elephants in Malawi .

The non-profit conservation organisation manages around 20 national parks in partnership with governments and local communities, in nearly a dozen countries including Malawi, Zambia, Rwanda and Chad.

Harry is preparing for a whirlwind return to the UK at the start of September with Meghan , when the pair set to attend the One Young World Summit in Manchester and the WellChild Awards in London.

They will also head to Germany for the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 One Year to Go event.

The royal family is bracing itself for Harry’s forthcoming tell-all book, which he has vowed will be an “accurate and wholly truthful” account of his life.

Joyce Gagnon
3d ago

In a private jet? Using your charity money since you registered your charity in Delaware you get to spend 95% on yourself. Nice!

Kate Parrish
3d ago

‘I gots to get away from here! I’ll go anywhere SHE is not! Mozambique? Sounds good, sign me up!’🤣

Kate Parrish
3d ago

‘Ok, who am I? I’m my mother, strolling through a minefield! Maybe now the world will love me!’

