Salman Rushdie: Man facing US court accused of stabbing author

By Ellie Iorizzo
The Independent

 3 days ago

The man who allegedly stabbed Sir Salman Rushdie is due to appear in court in the US.

A grand jury has indicted Hadi Matar, who allegedly attacked 75-year-old Sir Salman as the renowned author prepared to give a talk in western New York state on August 12.

Matar, 24, of Fairview, New Jersey , is scheduled to appear at an afternoon hearing at Chautauqua County Court alongside his defence lawyer Nathaniel Barone.

Matar was arrested after he allegedly rushed on to the stage at the Chautauqua Institution, stabbing Sir Salman multiple times in front of a crowd.

Initial charges were filed the next day when Matar’s court-appointed lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. The prosecutor’s office did not immediately release the new charges.

Sir Salman is being treated in a Pennsylvania hospital for severe wounds and, despite “life-changing” injuries, has retained his “usual feisty and defiant sense of humour”, his family previously said.

His literary agent, Andrew Wylie, said Sir Salman has a damaged liver and severed nerves in an arm, and could lose an eye. He was taken off a ventilator on Saturday.

Sir Salman’s life has been in jeopardy since 1989 when Iran’s supreme leader at the time, Grand Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, issued an edict demanding his death over his novel The Satanic Verses, which was viewed as blasphemous by many Muslims.

A semi-official Iranian foundation had posted a bounty of more than three million US dollars (£2.5 million).

Chautauqua County district attorney Jason Schmidt called the attack “pre-planned”.

The author had just taken to the stage at the lakeside retreat for a discussion of protection for writers in exile and freedom of expression when the incident happened.

Henry Reese, 73, the co-founder of Pittsburgh’s City of Asylum, was onstage with Sir Salman and suffered a gash to his forehead, bruising and other minor injuries.

The Independent

Man denies beating pharmacist wife to death on honeymoon and claims he had kayaked away

A man accused of killing his wife during their honeymoon in Fiji has denied the allegations, saying that they “never had any physical arguments”. Speaking to ABC News from jail, Bradley Robert Dawson, 38, from Memphis, Tennessee, rejected claims that he beat his wife, Christe Chen Dawson, 36, to death while visiting a high-end resort. Mr Dawson spoke to the broadcaster on Tuesday, saying that he left the island where they were staying, taking a kayak to a nearby isle on 8 July – the day police say that Ms Chen died. Law enforcement says the cause of death...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
VINCENT, AL
The Independent

Justice Dept.: 3 men charged in Whitey Bulger’s killing

Three men, including a Mafia hitman, have been charged in the killing of notorious Boston crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger in a West Virginia prison, the Justice Department said Thursday.The charges against Fotios “Freddy” Geas, Paul J. DeCologero and Sean McKinnon come nearly four years after Bulger’s killing, which raised questions about why the known “snitch” was placed in the general population instead of more protective housing. The men were charged with conspiracy to commit first degree murder.Bulger was beaten to death at USP Hazelton in October 2018 hours after he was transferred from a prison in Florida, where...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

House Oversight Democrats demand answers from social media executives on threats to law enforcement

The chairs of the powerful House Oversight Committee and its national security subcommittee are demanding answers on what social media platforms popular with far-right extremists are doing to address a spate of threats against law enforcement in the wake of the FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Florida home.In a letter sent to top executives at Meta, Twitter and TikTok, as well as far-right platforms Gettr, Rumble, Telegram, Gab, and Mr Trump’s own Truth Social, oversight committee chair Carolyn Maloney and national security subcommittee chair Stephen Lynch wrote to inquire about each company’s response to a “surge of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Controversial DOJ memo on protecting Trump from prosecution over Mueller probe must be released, court rules

The Justice Department has been ordered to release a secret memo in which it discussed whether Donald Trump had obstructed Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.The decision by a federal appeals court found that former Attorney General Bill Barr had improperly withheld portions of the March 2019 memo which he said he relied on to determine if Mr Trump should face prosecution.The memo has been at the centre of a legal battle for more than a year after the advocacy group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW) fought for its release in a...
POTUS
The Independent

Panel rules Justice improperly withheld memo in Russia probe

The Justice Department under Attorney General William Barr improperly withheld portions of an internal memorandum Barr cited in publicly announcing that then-President Donald Trump had not committed obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation, a federal appeals panel said Friday.The department had argued that the 2019 memo represented the private deliberations of its own lawyers before any decision had been formalized, and was therefore exempt from disclosure. A federal judge previously disagreed, ordering the Justice Department to provide it to a government transparency group that had sued for it, prompting an appeal last year by the Biden administration to a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Judge who approved Mar-a-Lago search finds ‘significant likelihood’ of witness intimidation if unredacted affidavit released

The federal magistrate judge who approved the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida home appears unlikely to allow much — if any — of the affidavit used to justify issuing a warrant to search the ex-president’s property to become public.On Friday, Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart told attorneys for the Department of Justice and a coalition of news organisations that are seeking access to the affidavit he was “inclined” to allow at least a redacted version of the document to be unsealed. In a 13-page opinion and order released on Monday, Mr Reinhart ordered the...
U.S. POLITICS
