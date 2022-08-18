ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Emma Raducanu says beating Serena Williams 'wasn't easy'

By Holly Patrick
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbMyJ_0hM85P5400

Emma Raducanu said beating her idol Serena Williams "wasn't easy" in what was likely the pair's first and last meeting at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati on Wednesday, 17 August.

The current US Open title holder overpowered the 23-time Grand Slam Champion, 40, amid her consistency struggles.

Ms Raducanu, 19, broke Ms Williams serve twice in the opening set before claiming her 12th win of the season.

"‘It wasn’t easy, you’re kind of on edge the whole time," Ms Raducanu said.

"She’s going to come back and you have to be really focused."

Sign up to our newsletters.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

LaTisha Chong: Iconic hairstylist behind Serena Williams’ September Vogue cover dies at 32

LaTisha Chong, the iconic Black hair stylist who counted Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more stars among her exclusive clientele, has died at the age of 32.Chong died on 19 July after a prolonged battle with breast cancer, Vogue magazine reported.She was responsible for the hair styling of Williams’ cover on Vogue’s September issue where the famed tennis star announced, with great fanfare, that she planned to retire from the sport.Chong was also renowned for producing looks for star-studded names such as actor Ross, fashion designer Telfar Clemens – who donned a much marvelled after wig to the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Eva Longoria, 47, supports friend Serena Williams, 40, after the tennis star addresses double standards in wake of retirement news

Eva Longoria publicly expressed her support for Serena Williams during an interview with People that was published on Thursday. The 47-year-old spoke to the media outlet during Saturday's Vote Like a Madre event in Miami and discussed the double standards that women face regarding parenthood. The 40-year-old professional tennis player...
TENNIS
CBS News

Tennis legend Chris Evert on fame, family and cancer

A superstar since her teens, Chris Evert was a force in women's tennis and popular culture throughout the 1970s and '80s. Today, at 67, she's helping young players learn more than just improving their tennis technique. Evert talks with correspondent Tracy Smith about the price she paid for her early success; her cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy; and how her sister Jeanne saved her life.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Washington Examiner

Serena Williams is right: Motherhood isn't fair. But that's OK

There is no one quite like Serena Williams. Her tennis career is the kind of story reserved only for a very few people. That she is a black woman who has made history in a largely white playing field is worth noting. (It doesn't require a descent into wokeness to acknowledge that.)
TENNIS
The Spun

No. 1 Women's Tennis Player Has 1 Major Problem With US Open

With the US Open set to begin later this month, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek expressed her frustration with the balls that'll be used at the final Grand Slam tournament of the season. During a press conference on Wednesday, Swiatek questioned why men and women are using different balls at...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Black Enterprise

Happy Viking, the Plant-Based Superfood Nutrition Company Created by Venus Williams, Closes Athlete Investment Round

Happy Viking is proud to announce a milestone investment round backed by some of the world’s top professional athletes. Financing was led by Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Kevin Durant and Rich Kleiman‘s 35V, Peloton Vice President of Fitness Programming and global wellness expert, Robin Arzón, professional golfer, Michelle Wie West, soccer champion and Medal of Freedom recipient, Megan Rapinoe, tennis star Reilly Opelka, and basketball phenoms Isaiah Hartenstein and Collin Sexton.
TENNIS
POPSUGAR

Jordan Chiles Makes History at US Gymnastics Championships: "This Granny Ain't Done Yet"

The Tokyo Olympics are in her rearview, but Jordan Chiles isn't done making history yet. On Friday, Aug. 19, Chiles and fellow Tokyo medalist Jade Carey became the first US Olympic female gymnasts to follow up a season of college gymnastics with a return to elite competition, per NBC Sports. In an Instagram post, the 21-year-old gymnast made it clear she feels her career is just getting started.
GYMNASTICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#Idol#Grand Slam Champion
FOX Sports

Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into next week’s U.S. Open, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Shilese Jones sprints to lead at U.S. gymnastics championships

TAMPA, Fla. -- Shilese Jones could have moved on a year ago. There's a gymnastics scholarship waiting for her at the University of Florida whenever she wants it. Only Jones couldn't walk away from the chance to make a run at the Olympics. Not when there was so much unfinished...
JAPAN
The Independent

The Independent

802K+
Followers
257K+
Post
381M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy