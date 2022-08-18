They say that at the end of a rainbow is a pot of gold. Rainbow or not, four Blue Devils certainly found it. Under international duty with the USA U-21 Men’s National Team, Duke juniors Brennan O’Neill, Jake Naso and Jake Caputo and senior Kenny Brower helped take down a talented Canada squad 12-10 Saturday to claim the gold medal at the World Lacrosse Men's U21 Championship in Limerick, Ireland. O’Neill, named to the All-World Team following Saturday's win, shone in particular, grabbing 18 goals and seven assists to lead the United States to its ninth consecutive title at the junior level. Brower, on the other hand, was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Defender.

DURHAM, NC ・ 18 HOURS AGO