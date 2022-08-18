Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Stimulus proposal would give families in Wisconsin hundreds each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
These 9 Restaurants Serve The Best Butter Burger In WisconsinTravel MavenWisconsin State
Five charming places in Wisconsin that are considered the best areas to live in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five amazing restaurants in Wisconsin that you should try if you haven't alreadyJoe MertensWisconsin State
How Many Murders Have There Been in Milwaukee?Foodie TravelerMilwaukee, WI
Related
CBS Sports
Padres' Nomar Mazara: Designated for assignment
Mazara was designated for assignment by the Padres on Saturday. After losing his spot as a regular starter in the outfield and going hitless in just six plate appearances since Aug. 3, Mazara has now lost his spot on the 40-man and 26-man rosters. Mazara has a batting average of .264 on the season and his highest OPS since 2019 (.668), so it is possible that he gets claimed off waivers by another team.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Retreats to bench
Mancini is out of the lineup for Sunday's game in Atlanta. With Yordan Alvarez being eased back into the lineup as the Astros' designated hitter following a one-game absence after experiencing shortness of breath Friday, Mancini will see his streak of four consecutive starts come to an end. Assuming Alvarez comes out of Sunday's contest feeling fine, he should see more work in left field in the wake of Aledmys Diaz's (groin) move to the injured list, which should pave the way for Mancini to pick up regular starts at DH.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Sam Haggerty: Scratched with shoulder injury
Haggerty was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics with a lingering left shoulder injury, Sonja Chen of MLB.com reports. Manager Scott Servais said Haggerty recently aggravated the injury on a slide. According to Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times, the shoulder bothers Haggerty only when he swings a bat, so he's expected to be available off the bench Sunday as a pinch-hitting option or as a late-inning defensive replacement. Adam Frazier, who had been scheduled to get the day off, will enter the starting nine in Haggerty's stead.
CBS Sports
Rays' Luis Patino: Optioned to Triple-A
Patino was optioned to Triple-A Durham on Friday, Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Sun reports. Patino will return to Durham after being called up to start Thursday versus the Royals. The right-hander tossed 5.2 scoreless innings, surrendering four hits and two walks while striking out four on his way to a win. Kevin Herget will replace him on the major-league roster and is set to make his MLB debut as a 31-year-old. Patino will remain top candidate for a call-up down the stretch.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Re-enters lineup
Ozuna is starting in left field and hitting eighth in Sunday's game against the Astros, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Ozuna had been out of the lineup for six consecutive games in favor of Robbie Grossman and Eddie Rosario. Ozuna was also arrested for driving under the influence Friday. However, Rosario will take a seat Sunday, giving Ozuna a starting opportunity.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Lands on paternity list
Helsley was placed on the paternity list Friday. Helsley hasn't pitched since he delivered a scoreless frame Tuesday against the Rockies, and he'll now step away from the team for a few days to be with his family. He should rejoin the Cardinals for Monday's series opener against the Cubs. Giovanny Gallegos is the likely candidate to fill in for any save chances this weekend in Arizona, though the team hasn't officially named a fill-in closer.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Kyle Stowers: Hitting fifth Friday
Stowers is starting in right field and batting fifth Friday against the Red Sox. He played in two games in mid-June when the big club went to Toronto, but Stowers should be up for good after getting the call Friday. The Orioles farm system is loaded, but the 24-year-old was the team's top outfielder at Triple-A, slashing .264/.357/.527 with 19 home runs, a 25.6 percent strikeout rate and an 11.1 percent walk rate in 95 games. He should play pretty regularly as the Orioles look to see how his hit tool translates at the highest level.
CBS Sports
Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Heads back to minors
Diaz was returned to Triple-A Norfolk following Sunday's win over the Red Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Diaz was called up as the 27th man for Sunday's Little League Classic but didn't enter the matchup. He'll head back to Norfolk, where he's slashed .238/.327/.343 with four homers, 29 runs, 21 RBI and seven steals over 25 games.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Rays' Manuel Margot: Returns from injured list
Margot (knee) was activated off the 60-day injured list Saturday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Margot started the season quite strong, hitting .302/.365/.423 (good for a career-best 133 wRC+) in 50 games. His season was derailed when he sprained his knee in late June, but he's ready to go two months later after grabbing six hits in seven rehab games. Roman Quinn (knee) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear space on the active roster.
CBS Sports
Rays' J.P. Feyereisen: Throws bullpen Friday
Feyereisen (shoulder) threw a bullpen session Friday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Feyereisen has been on the injured list with a shoulder issue since early June but said after Friday's throwing session that his shoulder feels good. The right-hander will presumably require a rehab assignment at some point and hopes to rejoin the Rays around mid-September.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Eloy Jimenez: Exits with injury
Jimenez was removed from Friday's loss to the Guardians with an undisclosed injury, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. Jimenez came to the plate during the eighth inning and was in discomfort after swinging and missing at the first pitch, and he was unable to continue the plate appearance. The 25-year-old went 1-for-3 with a double and a run before leaving the contest, and his availability for Saturday's game remains up in the air.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Yasmani Grandal: Diagnosed with knee soreness
Grandal exited Saturday's game against the Guardians with left knee discomfort. Grandal was trying to avoid a tag at home plate but fell awkwardly as a result. He was unable to walk off the field under his own power, so there is potential for a long-term absence. There should be an official diagnosis available Sunday, but Grandal is still being evaluated for the time being.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Lands on restricted list
Molina was placed on the restricted list Saturday. Per Katie Woo of The Athletic, Molina is away handling personal matters in Puerto Rico, but he is expected to return to start Monday at Wrigley Field. Ivan Herrera was recalled to provide depth behind the plate the rest of the weekend.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Elvis Andrus: Tallies steal in win
Andrus went 1-for-4 with one run scored and one steal in Saturday's win over the Guardians. Andrus, who stole third base in the seventh before scoring on a throwing error, has struggled of late, slashing .172/.226/.310 in 29 at-bats over his last 10 games. The 33-year-old has strangely been better in night games with a .758 OPS in 207 at-bats compared to a .537 OPS in 155 daytime at-bats. Seven of the shortstop's eight home runs have come in road games.
CBS Sports
Brewers' Omar Narvaez: Activated as expected
Narvaez (quadriceps) was activated off the injured list as expected Saturday. A strained quadriceps had kept Narvaez out since early August, but he's good to go now after going 3-for-8 in a pair of rehab games. Mario Feliciano was optioned to create room on the roster, leaving Victor Caratini to serve as Narvaez's lone backup behind the plate.
CBS Sports
White Sox's Lenyn Sosa: Sent down Friday
Sosa was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports. Sosa lost out on consistent playing time recently and will head to the minors after hitting just .114 with a home run, a double, three runs and an RBI over 11 games in the majors. Elvis Andrus was signed by the White Sox on Friday and should serve as the primary shortstop while Tim Anderson (hand) and Leury Garcia (back) are on the injured list.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Rays' Matt Wisler: Ramping up activity
Wisler (neck) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Neil Solondz of the Rays Radio Network reports. Wisler has been sidelined since July 27 and is ramping up his activity for the first time since landing on the injured list. If all goes well with his session Saturday, Wisler could throw live batting practice as early as Monday. It's unclear if he will require a rehab assignment, but a return in early September appears realistic.
CBS Sports
Angels' Matt Duffy: Kicks off rehab assignment
Duffy (back) has gone 1-for-10 with three strikeouts over three games in a rehab stint with Triple-A Salt Lake. Duffy kicked off the rehab assignment Tuesday and has thus far played one game each at first base, third base and DH. The veteran hasn't played in a big-league game since June 26, when he was pulled from a contest against Seattle with lower back tightness. Duffy isn't eligible to be activated until next weekend, so he'll likely continue logging at-bats with the Triple-A club in the meantime.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Remains out Saturday
Marte (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against St. Louis. Marte made a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday, but he has not started a game since injuring his hamstring during last Sunday's contest versus the Rockies and leaving the game early. Prior to his injury, he had posted an OPS of just .541 over 50 plate appearances since the beginning of August.
CBS Sports
Rockies' Antonio Senzatela: Surgery scheduled
Senzatela will undergo surgery on his torn left ACL next week, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports. Senzatela suffered the injury Thursday against the Cardinals and is expected to miss 6-8 months, placing his expected return date sometime between late February and late April. A more precise timeline could emerge once the procedure is complete.
Comments / 0