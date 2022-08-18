Read full article on original website
WTVM
Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed. The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice. However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making...
WTVM
Columbus church holds weekly food giveaway for community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus church works with a local food bank to keep residents fed. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church gives out thousands of pounds of food with the help of Feeding the Valley. Pastor Curtis Green says this is...
Opelika-Auburn News
Kick off the weekend with Food Truck Friday in downtown Opelika
After three months—which may have seemed long or short, depending on whether you’re a student or parent—the school year has started once again. While that means busier roads, longer wait times at restaurants and less parking downtown, it also means more fun events. Here are a few...
COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
WSFA
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A woman inspired by her love for helping children has started a mobile business in Montgomery. Taurus Daniels owns the Pretty & Pampered Spa Bus, which caters to little girls ages three to 12. “We do the pedicures, and manicures and the edible facials,” Daniels said....
WTVM
Applications for Chambers Co. Desegregation Advisory Committee open
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Efforts are underway to name the members of an advisory committee tasked with ensuring the Chambers County School System’s desegregation efforts are meeting the community’s needs. The Chambers County School District struggled with a federal desegregation order for decades. However, over a month...
Another soggy, wet and cloudy forecast this week
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another day of isolated to scattered showers and storms across the region as we expect more to build in from the west and south as we head into the evening and nighttime hours. We are tracking another frontal boundary that will dive into the southeast for the start of the week […]
Auburn Plainsman
Teaching restaurant and food hall opens in Auburn
This fall, the Tony and Libba Rane Culinary Science Center will house two new facilities that will serve the Auburn community while also acting as a teaching center for students enrolled in the university's hospitality program. On August 16, the culinary center opened 1856, a teaching restaurant intended to give...
ifoundaquiltedheart.com
Lagrange, GA USA
My Granddaughter and I found our Heart while camping at Holiday Campground on our morning walk. It was near the boat ramp. It was a beautiful find, my Granddaughter was so excited! Thank You!❤️💜💛
WTVM
INTERVIEW: Soul Fest 2022
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -News Leader 9s James Giles sat down with Medallion Entertainment’s Tyrome Tukes and Terrence Little to talk about Soul Fest 2022. The event is a Blue’s Concert coming to the Columbus Civic Center, September 3rd, at 7:30. For more information click here.
lakemagazine.life
'Redneclectic' Unicorn
Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
WTVM
Muggy If You Miss the Rain
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This afternoon, temperatures across the valley were in the upper 80s to low 90s again, but the humidity had us feeling like mid to upper 90s across the board. Tomorrow, we will see similar conditions and stay mostly dry through the day with showers and storms building up in the afternoon and evening. After that, we have another relatively rainy week ahead, with coverage of 40-50% almost every day. This doesn’t mean you will see a shower every day, but if you do it will be a nice relief from the heat and humidity! The rainy and cloudy conditions we will see every day will keep afternoon high temperatures well below average most days - with the first half of the week projected to be in the low to mid 80s. However, that humidity isn’t going anywhere so most of us will still feel like we are in the 90s every day. For now, there isn’t a dry day in sight but we will keep you updated as the details come out.
WTVM
Rain in forecast Monday, highs in mid 80s
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Lows will be back in the low 70s tonight and the rest of the week - with the chance for one or two night to be in the 60s!. Monday, the rain and showers will stick with us, but the difference is they will be here all day. So, you’ll want to have the rain gear ready to take with you as you head out the door in the morning. By Tuesday, we get back into the typical pattern of afternoon showers, and this stays the story until Thursday.
opelikaobserver.com
Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery
The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
thecutoffnews.com
Meet the Teacher: Christale Tuck
With students returning to classes, The Outlook is spotlighting local educators and highlighting incredible instructors teaching children in our area. This will be an ongoing series that promotes schools in Tallapoosa County. This week, we spotlight Jim Pearson Elementary School teacher Christale Tuck. What grade-level do you teach?. Second Grade.
unionspringsherald.com
Long Family seeks information
Jennifer Long, her grandson Blair, and her brother Lloyd Long, all from Cleveland, Ohio, came to Union Springs on a mission to find out information about their Grandmother, Mintora Smith. Ms. Long is the daughter of Julia Mae Long, Mintora's only child. The family story states that Mintora was born...
visitlagrange.com
THE NANCY HART MILITIA: The Women Who Kept Watch￼
Discover the story of The Nancy Harts, LaGrange legends who defended the city during the Civil War. In 1861, at the beginning of the Civil War, the men of LaGrange (around 1,300 of them) left to serve the Confederate Army. One of the wives left behind was one Nancy Hill Morgan, who realized that the departure of the men from their community left LaGrange particularly vulnerable to Union forces. Left alone in LaGrange along with the other women and children and undeterred by loneliness, Mrs. Morgan decided to turn her emotion into action.
WTVM
Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules
PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
WTVM
Funding requested to move Lee Co. juveniles from local detention center
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Growing concern In East Alabama -- there is no juvenile detention center in Russell County, so young people who commit crimes are often sent to Lee County’s facility. But with a rise in crime across the Chattahoochee Valley, a local judge says that the...
