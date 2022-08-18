COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This afternoon, temperatures across the valley were in the upper 80s to low 90s again, but the humidity had us feeling like mid to upper 90s across the board. Tomorrow, we will see similar conditions and stay mostly dry through the day with showers and storms building up in the afternoon and evening. After that, we have another relatively rainy week ahead, with coverage of 40-50% almost every day. This doesn’t mean you will see a shower every day, but if you do it will be a nice relief from the heat and humidity! The rainy and cloudy conditions we will see every day will keep afternoon high temperatures well below average most days - with the first half of the week projected to be in the low to mid 80s. However, that humidity isn’t going anywhere so most of us will still feel like we are in the 90s every day. For now, there isn’t a dry day in sight but we will keep you updated as the details come out.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO