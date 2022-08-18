ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Tenders In Pennsylvania

By Jason Hall
 3 days ago
A Philadelphia restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken tenders in Pennsylvania .

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken tenders in every state which included Love & Honey Fried Chicken as the top choice for Pennsylvania.

"Visitors to Love and Honey consistently rate the chicken as excellent, describing it as golden brown, fried to perfection, and juicy," Eat This, Not That's Jessica Farthing wrote. "The tenders are soaked in buttermilk, fried, and drizzled with just a little honey for a salty and sweet combo for your palate. All of the sauces are made from scratch, as are the cookies, sweet potato pie, and cornbread muffins with honey butter."

Eat This, Not That ' s full list of the best chicken tenders in every state is included below:

  1. Alabama- Foosackly's
  2. Alaska- Kriner's Diner
  3. Arizona- Four Peaks Brewing Company
  4. Arkansas- Stickyz Rock n' Roll Chicken Shack
  5. California- Birdies
  6. Colorado- Birdcall
  7. Connecticut- Mystic Pizza
  8. Delaware- The Farmer & The Cow
  9. Florida- Huey Magoo's
  10. Georgia- Spanky's Pizza Galley and Saloon
  11. Hawaii- Down the Hatch
  12. Idaho- The Lift
  13. Illinois- Chicken Lit Tenders & Wings
  14. Indiana- Maxine's Chicken & Waffle
  15. Iowa- Christopher's
  16. Kansas- Paul & Jack's Tavern
  17. Kentucky- Grime's Fast Food Restaurant
  18. Louisiana- Raising Cane's
  19. Maine- Crown Fried Chicken
  20. Maryland- Gino's Burgers & Chicken
  21. Massachusetts- Thornton's Fenway Grill
  22. Michigan- Uncle Joe's Chicken Fingers
  23. Minnesota- The Coop
  24. Mississippi- Abner's Famous Chicken
  25. Missouri- Civil Kitchen
  26. Montana- Roost Fried Chicken
  27. Nebraska- Blatt Beer & Table
  28. Nevada- Original Chicken Tender
  29. New Hampshire- The Puritan Backroom
  30. New Jersey- Urban Chicken
  31. New Mexico- Frank's Famous Chicken & Waffles
  32. New York- Sticky's
  33. North Carolina- Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack
  34. North Dakota- No Bull Steakhouse
  35. Ohio- Tender Towne
  36. Oklahoma- The Drum Room
  37. Oregon- Bae's Fried Chicken
  38. Pennsylvania- Love & Honey Fried Chicken
  39. Rhode Island- Royal Fried Chicken
  40. South Carolina- Boxcar Betty's
  41. South Dakota- The Keg
  42. Tennessee- McDougal's Chicken Fingers and Wings
  43. Texas- Street's Fine Chicken
  44. Utah- Riverside Corner
  45. Vermont- Chicken Charlie's
  46. Virginia- Sweetwater Tavern
  47. Washington- Heaven Sent Fried Chicken
  48. West Virginia- Quaker Steak & Lube
  49. Wisconsin- Cream City Cluckery
  50. Wyoming- Peaches' Family Restaurant

