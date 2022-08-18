Read full article on original website
Man accused of robbing Brewer bank to serve 5 years in prison
(BDN) -- A man whom police accused of robbing a Bangor Savings Bank in Brewer last December pleaded guilty to charges in that case and a slew of others in Penobscot County court on Friday morning. Timothy Larrabee, 51, appeared via video link from Penobscot County Jail, where he has...
Maine AG: Augusta and Lewiston officers involved in shootings acted in ‘self-defense’
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Office of Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey released two reports Friday concluding officers in Augusta and Lewiston “acted in self defense” when firing at subjects in separate incidents. The determinations bring the total number of open investigations into Maine police shootings to 19,...
Court documents allege pattern of violence and abuse by Kennebec County deputy
WEST GARDINER, Maine — Court documents released Wednesday give further insight into disturbing allegations against a Kennebec County sheriff's deputy. Deputy Daniel Ross was arrested by Maine State Police while on duty Monday for alleged domestic violence incidents. The 29-year-old has been charged with three counts of domestic violence...
Ukrainian-American housing refugees in Maine gives "witness to war" talk in Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — Oleg Opalnyk, a Ukrainian-American who has lived in Maine since 1999, gave a "Witness to War" talk at the Maine Jewish Museum in Portland, along with members of the six Ukrainian refugee families he currently houses in Auburn. As part of the talk, Opalnyk compiled over...
Truck driver involved in 2019 death of state trooper fined $15K
BANGOR, Maine — In 2019, Maine State Police detective Ben Campbell stopped to assist a driver during a snowstorm on I-95 near Bangor, when a tire flew off a trailer of a logging truck, killing him. The driver of the logging truck, 55-year-old Scott Willett, made his final appearance...
Former Maine prosecutor linked to illegal pot operation sentenced
A former Franklin County prosecutor was sentenced to 2 years of probation and a $2,000 fine for her role in a conspiracy to sell marijuana illegally. 36-year-old Kayla Alves was sentenced on Wednesday, according to the Bangor Daily News. Alves pleaded guilty in March to federal charges of tampering with...
Maine’s Elephant Mountain B-52 Crash Site a Somber Memorial to Those who Lost Their Lives
There's a hike in northwestern Maine that has intrigued me for a long time. It has nothing to do with its level of difficulty or part of a bigger network. It's a hike that doubles as a somber history lesson. It's the B-52 Flying Fortress crash site on Elephant Mountain in Piscataquis County.
Woman accidentally shot in Lewiston while grabbing officer's gun, police say
LEWISTON (WGME) -- A woman was reportedly accidentally shot in the butt after she allegedly grabbed a police officer’s gun while being escorted out of the Lewiston police station on Tuesday, according to the Sun Journal. The woman, identified as 24-year-old Tameika Girardin of Lewiston, was being picked up...
Back-to-school giveaway helps Augusta families in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Civic Center hosted hundreds of families Sunday for a backpack giveaway. Families were eager to get inside and take advantage of the annual event, which spans well beyond backpacks. "It's going to be important, I might cry," Jennah Dumont said. Dumont is a student...
Maine schools struggling again to find bus drivers
Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais understands the ongoing school bus driver shortage all too well. Just last month, he said, his district was down 19 drivers. This week, he said, the district had hired enough help to whittle that deficit down to three. “It’s getting better, but we’re still short,”...
Court documents reveal series of events leading up to Kennebec County sheriff’s deputy’s arrest
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Court documents reveal a disturbing series of events that led up to the arrest of a Kennebec County Sheriff’s Deputy this week. Deputy Daniel Ross was arrested by State Police while on duty Monday for alleged domestic violence incidents. According to recently released court...
Cruise-In Nights Around Maine
Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
2 People Killed in a Crash in Dixmont Have Been Identified
Officials have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Dixmont. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports the crash that happened Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont and 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast. Sheriff's Deputies were called to Western Avenue, also known as Route 9, at approximately 12:40. When they arrived, they found two people who had died in the crash.
Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston
Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick St. Laurent. St....
Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Domestic Assault
According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents that took place inside the West Gardiner home he shares with his wife. On August 15th, 2022, a report was made to...
A Poster Of Tom Selleck Has Welcomed People To A Maine Town For Almost 3 Decades
It isn't breaking news to say there's a lot of strange stuff roadside throughout the State of Maine. If you can dream it, it might be outside somebody's house catching rain or holding up their mailbox. Most of the time, those peculiar roadside eye-catchers have a limited lifespan before they become legend. Unless of course you're Tom Selleck. A poster of Tom Selleck to be exact. Because that roadside attraction has been welcoming people along Route 104 to Fairfield, Maine for almost 30 years now.
'Welcome To Housing' awarded American Rescue Plan Grant
OLD TOWN, Maine — What makes a roof over your head a home? In Old Town, Welcome To Housing Home Goods Bank is working to answer that question as a provider of free furniture and home goods to those in need. Now with a recent grant of $15,000 given...
