ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skowhegan, ME

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WPFO

Man accused of robbing Brewer bank to serve 5 years in prison

(BDN) -- A man whom police accused of robbing a Bangor Savings Bank in Brewer last December pleaded guilty to charges in that case and a slew of others in Penobscot County court on Friday morning. Timothy Larrabee, 51, appeared via video link from Penobscot County Jail, where he has...
BREWER, ME
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
City
Skowhegan, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Skowhegan, ME
Crime & Safety
foxbangor.com

Brewer man arrested for bank robbery sentenced

BANGOR- A man charged with robbing a bank in Brewer was sentenced today. Timothy Larrabee ,51, of Brewer was arrested for allegedly entering the Bangor Savings Bank located at 425 Wilson Street in Brewer and threatening a teller. Court records show he obtained more than $1,400 before running from the...
BREWER, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Old Mill Pub
NEWS CENTER Maine

Back-to-school giveaway helps Augusta families in need

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Civic Center hosted hundreds of families Sunday for a backpack giveaway. Families were eager to get inside and take advantage of the annual event, which spans well beyond backpacks. "It's going to be important, I might cry," Jennah Dumont said. Dumont is a student...
AUGUSTA, ME
spectrumlocalnews.com

Maine schools struggling again to find bus drivers

Lewiston School Superintendent Jake Langlais understands the ongoing school bus driver shortage all too well. Just last month, he said, his district was down 19 drivers. This week, he said, the district had hired enough help to whittle that deficit down to three. “It’s getting better, but we’re still short,”...
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Maine Writer

Cruise-In Nights Around Maine

Antique and classic cars, hot rods, and custom cars are unique, and you have the chance to check them out at a local cruise-in night. If you were looking for something to do this week, then plan on checking out one of these cruise-in nights this week. Have a great week!
MAINE STATE
Q106.5

2 People Killed in a Crash in Dixmont Have Been Identified

Officials have released the names of two people killed in a crash in Dixmont. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office reports the crash that happened Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of 74-year-old Doreen Spinney of Dixmont and 34-year-old Andrew Clark of Belfast. Sheriff's Deputies were called to Western Avenue, also known as Route 9, at approximately 12:40. When they arrived, they found two people who had died in the crash.
DIXMONT, ME
WMTW

Man’s body recovered from Androscoggin River in Lewiston

Lewiston Police said a man’s body was recovered from the Androscoggin River Saturday. Police responded to an area above the Great Falls for a report of a body floating in the water around 5 p.m. Saturday. The man’s identity remains unknown, according to Lt. Derrick St. Laurent. St....
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Franklin and Kennebec counties arrest Temple man on theft charges

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - A Temple man has been arrested on theft charges involving thousands of dollars in building supplies in two counties. Joshua Hine, 29, was arrested on Saturday in Phillips after a joint investigation between the Franklin and Kennebec County Sherriff’s Offices. They say Hine took...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

Maine Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested For Domestic Assault

According to a press release from Shannon Moss at the Maine Department of Public Safety, a Kennebec County Sheriff's Deputy has been arrested for alleged domestic violence incidents that took place inside the West Gardiner home he shares with his wife. On August 15th, 2022, a report was made to...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
92 Moose

A Poster Of Tom Selleck Has Welcomed People To A Maine Town For Almost 3 Decades

It isn't breaking news to say there's a lot of strange stuff roadside throughout the State of Maine. If you can dream it, it might be outside somebody's house catching rain or holding up their mailbox. Most of the time, those peculiar roadside eye-catchers have a limited lifespan before they become legend. Unless of course you're Tom Selleck. A poster of Tom Selleck to be exact. Because that roadside attraction has been welcoming people along Route 104 to Fairfield, Maine for almost 30 years now.
FAIRFIELD, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine

Portland Bangor, ME
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news from Maine

 https://www.newscentermaine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy