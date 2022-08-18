Will The Barbie Movie Include The Song "Barbie Girl"?. Barbie might have had numerous animated films thus far, but never a live-action depiction of the pink car and the stylish outfits. Although the idea of turning the Mattel staple into a live-action had been discussed for over a decade, it took Greta Gerwig to sign her name onto the project and make it fly off the page. With none other than Margot Robbie playing the beloved doll, Barbie might be one of the most anticipated productions to come out in 2023, and we have got you covered on all the details that we know so far about this upcoming release.

