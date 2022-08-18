Read full article on original website
Warner Bros. Discovery Lays Off OWN Executives as Restructuring Continues
The subtractions carry on as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to restructure. OWN (the Oprah Winfrey Network) is the latest victim of the company's widespread layoff with several top executives being removed from the company per a report from Variety. Among those leaving their positions are the head of marketing Jennifer Giddens, senior vice president of business and legal affairs Karen Grant-Selma, head of programming MaryBeth Cunin, and executive vice president of communications and strategies Nicole Nichols. Giddens, Grant-Selma, and Cunin will exit the company altogether while Nichols will hang on as the head of communication with HARPO and as Oprah Winfrey's personal representative.
Latest Round of HBO Max Layoffs Devastates the Non-Scripted Community
David Zaslav’s new management at Warner Bros Discovery promised sweeping changes at the studio and in recent weeks it's come to light exactly how brutal some of those cost-cutting plans are. With the cancellation of straight to HBO Max Batgirl with relatively little explanation, as well as the disappearance of several Warner Bros. properties from their own streaming service and massive layoffs, it has turned into a bloodbath. As the newly merged company reported a second-quarter net loss of $3.4 billion and a decline in revenue, Zaslav has made his intentions clear. While a plethora of shows and movies are being canceled left and right, a new report from Deadline reveals that the non-scripted community is “devastated” as the diverse shows and their cast and crew are soon to suffer.
How to Watch 'House of the Dragon': Where is the 'Game of Thrones' Prequel Streaming?
Let the games begin...again. The Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon is blazing towards its August 21 premiere date as millions of GOT fans hungrily await its arrival. A fiery imagining of events unfolding two hundred years before Jon Snow fought the Night King and Daenerys Targaryen had dreams of claiming the Iron Throne, the series will delve into the complicated history of the Targaryen dynasty. It’s no secret that the upcoming prequel is a make-or-break moment for the GOT franchise, and a significant portion of its success relies on its predecessor.
Nearly 200 Classic 'Sesame Street' Episodes Removed from HBO Max
The content purge is still underway at HBO Max. Following yesterday's bloodbath that saw a wide range of original content and Cartoon Network series drop from the platform including Summer Camp Island, Infinity Train, and Generation, the streamer has now trimmed down its catalog of Sesame Street episodes. Nearly 200 episodes of the long-running children's program have been pulled altogether, likely as part of a further cost-cutting measure through Warner Bros. Discovery to save on residuals. It's intended to prepare for the merger of HBO Max and Discovery+, the latter of which will also shed some titles to complete the deal.
Amy Ryan Joins Detective Series 'Sugar' Opposite Colin Farrell and Kirby Howell-Baptiste
Apple TV+'s upcoming series Sugar has just found a new main cast member in Oscar-nominated actress Amy Ryan. This news follows the recent announcement that The Sandman actress Kirby Howell-Baptiste had been cast opposite Colin Farrell in the new show. Plot details for Sugar are currently scarce, but the show is being described as a modern detective story set in Los Angeles.
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
'Stargirl' Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
DC fans have a lot to look forward to with the impending release of Stargirl Season 3. The light-hearted superhero show was a fantastic addition to the Arrowverse franchise, the shared world built around several interconnected TV shows and web series based on DC Comics superheroes that mostly air on The CW. Stargirl's existence was established on a parallel Earth in the Arrowverse series with the characters from the show cameoing in the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths before the series was launched on May 18, 2020.
'Barbie': Release Date, Cast, And Everything We Know So Far About the Live-Action Film
Will The Barbie Movie Include The Song "Barbie Girl"?. Barbie might have had numerous animated films thus far, but never a live-action depiction of the pink car and the stylish outfits. Although the idea of turning the Mattel staple into a live-action had been discussed for over a decade, it took Greta Gerwig to sign her name onto the project and make it fly off the page. With none other than Margot Robbie playing the beloved doll, Barbie might be one of the most anticipated productions to come out in 2023, and we have got you covered on all the details that we know so far about this upcoming release.
'The Time Traveler's Wife: The Complete Series' DVD Gets Fall Release Date
Time to turn back the clock and return to the story of Henry and Clare as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced today that The Time Traveler’s Wife: The Complete Series will be coming to DVD on October 18, 2022. The DVD set will contain all 6, one-hour episodes...
Why Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Lost a Role in 'Beast'
This weekend, the Idris Elba-starring survival thriller Beast hits theaters nationwide. The man vs. nature flick features Elba as a recently widowed father who has to protect his daughters from a man-eating lion while on vacation in South Africa, and it has just been revealed that Elba's real-life daughter, Isan Elba, auditioned and lost out on the role to play one of her dad's on-screen kids. Apparently, Elba's 20-year-old daughter auditioned for Beast and didn't win the role because she lacked on-screen chemistry with her actual father. Elba explained that his daughter did not take the news well.
‘House of the Dragon’ Featurette Explores the Noble Houses Vying for the Iron Throne
It’s been a killer summer for hot new television releases. While it’s almost over the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is sending the sunshine-filled season off with a fiery bang. The highly anticipated fantasy series finally premieres this Sunday, August 21, and now HBO has released a new featurette that takes fans through a few of the competing “Noble Houses” the Targaryens will be dealing with in the first season.
'Avatar: The Way of Water's Jake Sully Action Figure From McFarlane Toys Unveiled
With the anticipated release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water just a few months away, the official Avatar Twitter account has revealed a sneak peek of their upcoming line of Avatar action figures from McFarlane Toys in celebration of World Photography Day. The newly released image was accompanied by the caption, "A picture is worth a thousand words, but on this #WorldPhotographyDay, this shot of the new Jake Sully action figure from @mcfarlanetoys has left us speechless #AvatarTheWayOfWater".
'DC League of Super-Pets' Crosses $130 Million at the Global Box Office
DC League of Super-Pets continues to soar high at the box office with the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starring animated film pulling in an estimated $6 million this weekend, raising the worldwide cumulative earnings to a strong $130.4 million. The film, now in its fifth weekend since its July 29...
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Spin-off in the Works by 'Cobra Kai' Creators
Paramount Pictures has green light the spinoff of the 1986 film Ferris Bueller’s Day Off titled Sam and Victor’s Day Off. The spin-off comes from Netflix’s hit Cobra Kai creators Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald. Bitch Ass and 9-1-1 fame Bill Posley will write the film. The film will follow the previously-unnamed valets from the original – played by Richard Edson and Larry “Flash” Jenkins – who took Cameron's dad's Ferrari on a spin.
Celebrate 'The Fantastic Four' #1 With Frank Miller Variant Cover
The Fantastic Four are Marvel's first family and now there's a new run of comics heading our way this November from writer Ryan North and artist Iban Coello. It's exciting given all the new Fantastic Four coming our way with a movie from Marvel Studios slated for November 2024. On top of the announcement that we're getting a fun new era to the founding Marvel family, news also broke that legendary comic writer and artist Frank Miller would be creating a cover for the first issue!
From 'The Truman Show' to 'Back to the Future': The 10 Best Closing Lines of Dialogue in Movies
The magic of dialogue might be one of the most underappreciated aspects of a movie's screenplay. Good or bad dialogue can go so far as to make or break a film; that power is especially true of opening and closing lines. First impressions matter and last impressions do, too. While...
'She-Hulk's Jessica Gao Reveals Which Movie Inspired Her 'Black Widow' Pitch
Jessica Gao is currently riding high on the successful launch of her Marvel Studios’ Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The new superhero series is being well received by the fans and critics for its comedic tone, tight pacing, and its fresh take on superhero narratives. Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany) is witty, breaks the fourth wall, Fleabag style, and is in complete control of her rage! One can only wonder why Gao wasn’t involved in any other Marvel project so far, however, in a recent interview with The Wrap, the Rick and Morty alum revealed details about her Black Widow pitch and that she was turned down for multiple projects by the studio starting a long-running joke between her and Marvel head Kevin Feige.
L.A. Readers: Win Free Tickets to Our IMAX Screening of ‘Jaws’
If you’re a fan of Steven Spielberg’s Jaws, IMAX, and live in the Los Angeles area, you’re going to want to send me an email. That’s because on Tuesday, August 30th at 7pm, Collider is partnering with IMAX for a free early screening of Spielberg’s masterpiece before it’s released in IMAX theaters around the country.
