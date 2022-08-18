ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josephine County, OR

KDRV

Evacuation Warnings lifted for Callahan Fire

CALLAHAN, Calif.-- A new wildfire that has sparked in the Klamath National Forest is burning at a high rate of speed, prompting new Evacuation Warnings for Siskiyou County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Callahan Fire is reported to be between 7 to 8 acres and is roughly 6 miles east of Callahan. Officials are reporting that resources including air tankers and a heli-tanker are on scene.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
nbc16.com

New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.

MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: RRSNF wildfires count up to 16 since lightning storm

MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Office (RRSNF) is reporting another new wildfire today in the forest. The U.S. Forest Service's RRSNF says, "Holdover lightning fires may continue to ignite even a couple of weeks after the storm." It says aerial reconnaissance and ground firefighters are finding new...
ROGUE RIVER, OR
KDRV

Telephone Outage Affecting 9-1-1 Service to some areas in Douglas County

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore-- According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, some areas within the county are experiencing a telephone service outage which may disrupt the ability of residents affected to dial 9-1-1 from their landline telephones. Officials are reporting that households within the community of Days Creek and the surrounding...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KXL

Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
TALENT, OR
KDRV

Homicide investigation underway in Del Norte County

CRESCENT CITY, Calif.-- A homicide investigation is now underway in Crescent City & Del Norte County, after police discovered a deceased person this week. According to the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 18, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a subject with a gun shot wound in the driveway of a private compound at the north end of Maiden Lane.
DEL NORTE COUNTY, CA
kpic

Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
UPI News

Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week

Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Douglas County firefighters respond to dozens of lightning-caused fires

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association says they are responding to over 30 fires after lightning storms on Wednesday night. The DFPA says Douglas County forests saw thunderstorms at about 7:30 p.m. on August 17 that brought down at least 100 lightning strikes that started several fires. The DFPA says they have sent staff to more than a dozen fires and are committing additional resources to the district to help with fire suppression. They also say an air vehicle is flying over the area looking for more lightning-caused fires.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Motorcyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Klamath Falls

KLAMATH FALLS — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Klamath falls, when he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene, facing charges of failing to perform duties of driver-felony. At approximately 6:33 pm officers...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Phoenix man killed during fatal crash in Roseburg Friday night

ROSEBURG, Ore-- A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT

A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
ROSEBURG, OR

