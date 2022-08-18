Read full article on original website
KDRV
FireWatch: Progress on most fires in Westside & Lightning Gulch Complexes
MEDFORD, Ore. -- New updates from the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District show fire crews are making progress on most fires burning within the Westside (Jackson County) & Lightning Gulch (Josephine County) Complexes. According to ODF's Natalie Weber, firefighters in Jackson County were able to meet their goal today,...
KDRV
Evacuation Warnings lifted for Callahan Fire
CALLAHAN, Calif.-- A new wildfire that has sparked in the Klamath National Forest is burning at a high rate of speed, prompting new Evacuation Warnings for Siskiyou County. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the Callahan Fire is reported to be between 7 to 8 acres and is roughly 6 miles east of Callahan. Officials are reporting that resources including air tankers and a heli-tanker are on scene.
nbc16.com
New fire found on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest.
MEDFORD, Ore. — One new fire was discovered Sunday afternoon on the Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest. According to the U.S. Forest Service, One report of smoke was received this morning from Halls Point Lookout on the High Cascades Ranger District. After both a ground search and aerial reconnaissance, a fire was just found. Firefighters are on their way into this fire near Frog Lake in the Sky Lakes Wilderness. It is estimated to be about 1/10th of an acre.
KDRV
FireWatch: Westside & Lightning Gulch Complex Fires get new team this weekend
JACKSON & JOSEPHINE COUNTIES, Ore. -- Firefighters are working on dozens of wildfires this weekend that comprise the Westside Complex in Jackson County and Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County. Oregon Department of Forestry's Southwest District (ODF) says Westside Complex firefighters' goal is completing fire lines for the two largest...
KDRV
FireWatch: RRSNF wildfires count up to 16 since lightning storm
MEDFORD, Ore. -- The Rogue River-Siskiyou National Forest Office (RRSNF) is reporting another new wildfire today in the forest. The U.S. Forest Service's RRSNF says, "Holdover lightning fires may continue to ignite even a couple of weeks after the storm." It says aerial reconnaissance and ground firefighters are finding new...
KDRV
FireWatch Update: ODF says 56 fires are burning in Jackson & Josephine Counties
AUG. 19 UPDATE -- ODF says containment lines held overnight for the Lightning Gulch and Westside complex fires. Following a thorough run-through of the incidents in past 24 hours, ODF was able to determine there are 48 fires total, eight on the Westside Complex in Jackson County and 40 on the Lightning Gulch Complex in Josephine County.
KDRV
Telephone Outage Affecting 9-1-1 Service to some areas in Douglas County
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore-- According to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, some areas within the county are experiencing a telephone service outage which may disrupt the ability of residents affected to dial 9-1-1 from their landline telephones. Officials are reporting that households within the community of Days Creek and the surrounding...
KXL
Firefighter Killed Fighting Rum Creek Fire Identified
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — A firefighter has died in the line of duty in Southern Oregon. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon died Thursday while fighting the Rum Creek Fire. “We are extremely saddened by the...
KDRV
FIREWATCH BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Talent Firefighter Logan Taylor died fighting wildfire
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Forestry and U.S. Bureau of Land Management say 25-year-old wildland firefighter Logan Taylor of Talent, Oregon, is the firefighter who died on duty in Josephine County. They say shortly after 4pm yesterday dispatchers received information regarding a wildland firefighter critically injured when...
KDRV
UPDATE: SHE IS LOCATED. Josephine County search for Kristina Young done
GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- From Josephine County Sheriff's Office at 10:06am today:. GRANTS PASS, Ore. -- The Josephine County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman today, and it's asking the public for help. It says 53-year-old Kristina (Krisy) Young might be with her boyfriend traveling in an unknown...
KDRV
Homicide investigation underway in Del Norte County
CRESCENT CITY, Calif.-- A homicide investigation is now underway in Crescent City & Del Norte County, after police discovered a deceased person this week. According to the Del Norte County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 18, around 10 p.m., officers responded to a 911 call for a subject with a gun shot wound in the driveway of a private compound at the north end of Maiden Lane.
KTVL
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Crews hold the lines on over 50 fires in Jackson and Josephine counties
Applegate Valley, Ore. — Updated Aug 21 at 11:15 am:. Of the more than 50 fires that started the night of August 17th, the Rum Creek fire is the only fire without a complete containment line. It is currently estimated at about 100 acres. As of this morning, Pacific...
Firefighter battling blaze in Josephine County dies
A firefighter working a fire in Josephine County died on Thursday, officials said.
kpic
Douglas County crews actively engaged on 22 fires in Dutchman Complex
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters are continuing to aggressively engage on numerous fires across the Douglas District following thunderstorms across Douglas County Wednesday night, Douglas Forest Protective Association said Thursday afternoon. "In a 19-hour period, we have responded to approximately 55 reports of fires across the county," DFPA said....
Oregon firefighter dies while battling wildfire, 2nd in week
Aug. 20 (UPI) -- A tree fell a killed an Oregon firefighter while he was battling a wildfire in Jackson County, one of more than 40 blazes burning in the state. Logan Taylor, 25, was helping fight the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice, Ore., in mountainous terrain when the accident happened Thursday. Taylor was taken via helicopter to the Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford where he later died from in injuries.
kezi.com
Douglas County firefighters respond to dozens of lightning-caused fires
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association says they are responding to over 30 fires after lightning storms on Wednesday night. The DFPA says Douglas County forests saw thunderstorms at about 7:30 p.m. on August 17 that brought down at least 100 lightning strikes that started several fires. The DFPA says they have sent staff to more than a dozen fires and are committing additional resources to the district to help with fire suppression. They also say an air vehicle is flying over the area looking for more lightning-caused fires.
KTVL
Motorcyclist fatally struck by vehicle in Klamath Falls
KLAMATH FALLS — A 34-year-old motorcyclist was killed on Wednesday, Aug. 17 in Klamath falls, when he was struck by a vehicle that subsequently fled the scene. The driver was arrested for leaving the scene, facing charges of failing to perform duties of driver-felony. At approximately 6:33 pm officers...
KDRV
Phoenix man killed during fatal crash in Roseburg Friday night
ROSEBURG, Ore-- A motorcycle crash Friday night has claimed the life of a 23-year-old Phoenix man. On Friday, August 19, 2022, at approximately 11:45 pm, 911 dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000-block of Sunshine Road. Deputies arrived to find a 2017 Husqvarna 501 Dual...
kezi.com
Douglas County officials impose public use restrictions due to extreme fire danger
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association and other county officials will begin enforcing tighter restrictions on the use of public land on August 23 due to the risk of fire. The DFPA says Public Restriction Levels will change to “extreme” for all private, county, state and Bureau...
kqennewsradio.com
23-YEAR OLD MAN DIES IN MOTORCYCLE ACCIDENT
A motorcycle crash Friday night claimed the life of a 23-year old Phoenix man. Lieutenant Brad O’Dell of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 11:45 p.m. dispatchers received a report of a single motorcycle crash in the 5000 block of Sunshine Road, east of Roseburg. O’Dell...
