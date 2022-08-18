DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- The Douglas Forest Protective Association says they are responding to over 30 fires after lightning storms on Wednesday night. The DFPA says Douglas County forests saw thunderstorms at about 7:30 p.m. on August 17 that brought down at least 100 lightning strikes that started several fires. The DFPA says they have sent staff to more than a dozen fires and are committing additional resources to the district to help with fire suppression. They also say an air vehicle is flying over the area looking for more lightning-caused fires.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO