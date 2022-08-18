Read full article on original website
'Stranger Things': Hawkins' Most Underrated Citizens, Ranked
From 1983 to 1986, Stranger Things highlights music and movies of the time period, boosting the pop culture appeal. To humanize the nostalgia, there are the faces populating Hawkins. Bob Newby (Sean Astin) and Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) get a good chunk of screen time and much praise, but side characters are just as important. Those who die can heavily affect the main ensemble. Those who survive can go on living comfortably mundane lives, without knowing of the danger surrounding them.
It's Canon, 'Stranger Things' Mike Wheeler Grew His Hair Out to Look Like Eddie Munson
One of the characters of Netflix's critically acclaimed series Stranger Things that hasn't garnered a great deal of buzz lately is Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard). Between Season 4's high-stakes plot threatening the very existence of small town Hawkins, Indiana, and Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) struggle to reclaim her supernatural abilities, Mike's cross-country split from The Party left a handful of the characters simmering on the back burner. While not the main focus, the Duffer Brothers have been juggling an impressive number of Mains for almost five seasons, which means some storytelling has to be delivered through the finer details of production. Enter the incredible talent of head hair (not to be confused with head-hair) designer for the entirety of the Stranger Things, Sarah Hindsgaul, and her ability to add to Mike's story through her craft.
'Sandman' Season 2: Neil Gaiman Reveals What Netflix is Looking For Before Renewing
Neil Gaiman's Sandman comic book series has been a staple for over two decades. The unique visuals and dark themes of the comic series have garnered the series a devoted fan base. It almost seemed impossible to adapt the series to film or television, given the stunning visuals of the original work along with the intense narrative structure. But the new Netflix series has quieted all doubts regarding the series' ability to be adapted. This is, in part, because of the involvement of Gaiman, who serves as an executive producer on the new Netflix series. And since the series premiere at the beginning of August, fans have been eager for a Season 2 announcement. However, we might have to sit tight for a while before expecting an announcement either way, at least according to a tweet from Gaiman.
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Roy Scheider's Final Film Comes to Theaters With 'Jaws' Re-Release
The late Roy Scheider, who many remember for his work in Jaws, was a two-time Academy Award nominee for a reason. Sadly, one of Scheider's final films wasn't finished filming prior to his death in 2008 and until recently the technology to complete the film as it was envisioned didn't exist. Now, with the help of AI, the movie Beautiful Blue Eyes, titled after a powerful scene in the film upon Scheider's suggestion, will finally hit audiences with the re-release of Jaws to theaters.
Funko Unveils New 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' Figures
In celebration of Marvel Studios’ new Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funko has released new Pops! for Jennifer Walters aka She-Hulk, her best friend Nikki Ramos and Hulk, also known as her cousin Bruce Banner. The bobblehead figurines are show accurate and feature Walters dressed in her power...
‘The Whale’s Brendan Fraser Set For 2022 TIFF Tribute Award For Performance
Brendan Fraser will be honored with a TIFF Tribute Award for Performance at the 2022 Toronto Film Festival’s eponymous gala fundraiser, which is set for an in-person return at Fairmont Royal York Hotel on Sunday, September 11. The award comes in recognition of Fraser’s work on Darren Aronofsky’s anticipated drama The Whale, which makes its North American premiere in Toronto after bowing in Venice. The TIFF Tribute Award recognizing Fraser is one of two acting awards to be handed out at this year’s gala, with the other going to the ensemble of Michael Grandage’s romantic drama, My Policeman, for Amazon. Past...
Warner Bros. Discovery Lays Off OWN Executives as Restructuring Continues
The subtractions carry on as Warner Bros. Discovery continues to restructure. OWN (the Oprah Winfrey Network) is the latest victim of the company's widespread layoff with several top executives being removed from the company per a report from Variety. Among those leaving their positions are the head of marketing Jennifer Giddens, senior vice president of business and legal affairs Karen Grant-Selma, head of programming MaryBeth Cunin, and executive vice president of communications and strategies Nicole Nichols. Giddens, Grant-Selma, and Cunin will exit the company altogether while Nichols will hang on as the head of communication with HARPO and as Oprah Winfrey's personal representative.
Why Idris Elba's Daughter Isan Lost a Role in 'Beast'
This weekend, the Idris Elba-starring survival thriller Beast hits theaters nationwide. The man vs. nature flick features Elba as a recently widowed father who has to protect his daughters from a man-eating lion while on vacation in South Africa, and it has just been revealed that Elba's real-life daughter, Isan Elba, auditioned and lost out on the role to play one of her dad's on-screen kids. Apparently, Elba's 20-year-old daughter auditioned for Beast and didn't win the role because she lacked on-screen chemistry with her actual father. Elba explained that his daughter did not take the news well.
All The "House Of The Dragon" Details You Might Have Missed In The First Episode
There were so many Easter eggs for Game of Thrones fans in last night's premiere. How many did you notice?
Disney+ Day Trailer Reveals Full Slate of Titles Arriving Including 'Pinocchio' and 'Cars on the Road'
Disney+ revealed today the full slate of titles we can look forward to seeing pop up on its catalog on September 8. The event celebrates the Disney legacy across all platforms, and for the streaming platform, this means the premiere of highly anticipated movies, specials, series, and short films. The...
'Stargirl' Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know
DC fans have a lot to look forward to with the impending release of Stargirl Season 3. The light-hearted superhero show was a fantastic addition to the Arrowverse franchise, the shared world built around several interconnected TV shows and web series based on DC Comics superheroes that mostly air on The CW. Stargirl's existence was established on a parallel Earth in the Arrowverse series with the characters from the show cameoing in the crossover event Crisis on Infinite Earths before the series was launched on May 18, 2020.
'Harley Quinn' Is Letting Poison Ivy Figure Out Who She Is — And That's Awesome
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 3 of Harley Quinn.Season 3 of Harley Quinn has turned its focus toward the relationship between its titular antiheroine (Kaley Cuoco) and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell). It's also had Ivy attempting to pull off one of her biggest plans ever: to terraform the world and free it from mankind's influence. However, the plan has run into multiple setbacks including the disappearance of her talking plant, Frank (JB Smoove). And the biggest obstacles the red-haired plant manipulator faces are her own self-doubt and insecurities. But throughout the series, Ivy learns to overcome those obstacles.
'DC League of Super-Pets' Crosses $130 Million at the Global Box Office
DC League of Super-Pets continues to soar high at the box office with the Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-starring animated film pulling in an estimated $6 million this weekend, raising the worldwide cumulative earnings to a strong $130.4 million. The film, now in its fifth weekend since its July 29...
'The Time Traveler's Wife: The Complete Series' DVD Gets Fall Release Date
Time to turn back the clock and return to the story of Henry and Clare as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment has announced today that The Time Traveler’s Wife: The Complete Series will be coming to DVD on October 18, 2022. The DVD set will contain all 6, one-hour episodes...
Latest Round of HBO Max Layoffs Devastates the Non-Scripted Community
David Zaslav’s new management at Warner Bros Discovery promised sweeping changes at the studio and in recent weeks it's come to light exactly how brutal some of those cost-cutting plans are. With the cancellation of straight to HBO Max Batgirl with relatively little explanation, as well as the disappearance of several Warner Bros. properties from their own streaming service and massive layoffs, it has turned into a bloodbath. As the newly merged company reported a second-quarter net loss of $3.4 billion and a decline in revenue, Zaslav has made his intentions clear. While a plethora of shows and movies are being canceled left and right, a new report from Deadline reveals that the non-scripted community is “devastated” as the diverse shows and their cast and crew are soon to suffer.
‘The Rehearsal’ Blurs the Lines Between Reality and Simulation
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Season 1 of The Rehearsal.The first season of Nathan Fielder’s fantastical new invention The Rehearsal has come to an end, closing the lid on the open-top soundstage that had come to be his version of a finely planned and constructed life. Navigating life events through a series of meticulously crafted and practiced scenarios, Fielder’s new show parodies life as a farce of decision tree logic and surface representations. Although ultimately presenting the most original and absurdist piece of television in recent years, unexpectedly concluding with a meditation on free will and the ethics of performance and child acting, it has to be said that the initial premise of the show undoubtedly shares a strong resemblance to Charlie Kaufman’s 2008 film, Synecdoche, New York.
See the ‘special’ gift Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez gave wedding guests
One unsuspecting hotel guest got a very sweet arrival gift — courtesy of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. The newlyweds, who said “I do” for the second time Saturday in a lavish ceremony at Affleck’s estate in Georgia, gave custom chocolate boxes to wedding guests staying at a nearby hotel. However, some of the “J & B”-themed sweets slipped through the cracks and were offered to people not associated with the A-list couple. “I’m staying at a hotel in Savannah this weekend and we got Ben and Jen choccy,” one tourist claimed in an anonymous submission to Instagram gossip account Deuxmoi. A note that came...
'Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder' Hammers in a Release Date
Fans can’t wait for the Disney+ Day, while the house of mouse dished out a lot of their plans for various projects at San Diego Comic-Con many things were saved for the studios’ upcoming D23 expo and the Disney+ day. Along with the peak into fan-favorite franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars the streamer has announced that additional content will be premiered in September. The new titles include the like of MCU’s latest release Thor: Love and Thunder as well as an intimate look at the making of Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman led will be provided with Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder.
'Dirty Dancing' Star Jennifer Grey Notes the Film's Relevance in Today's Post-Roe V. Wade World
With both news of a Dirty Dancing sequel beginning production nearly four decades after its release, and in the dawn of a post-Roe v. Wade era, star Jennifer Grey sat down to discuss the film's frightening relevance to today's world. In her interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actress who played the film's starry-eyed good girl, Frances "Baby" Houseman, touched on the impact of the film's message, the many social justice elements woven into the storyline, and how, at the time, the cast never could have imagined those horrific scenarios could one day become a reality again.
