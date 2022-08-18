Neil Gaiman's Sandman comic book series has been a staple for over two decades. The unique visuals and dark themes of the comic series have garnered the series a devoted fan base. It almost seemed impossible to adapt the series to film or television, given the stunning visuals of the original work along with the intense narrative structure. But the new Netflix series has quieted all doubts regarding the series' ability to be adapted. This is, in part, because of the involvement of Gaiman, who serves as an executive producer on the new Netflix series. And since the series premiere at the beginning of August, fans have been eager for a Season 2 announcement. However, we might have to sit tight for a while before expecting an announcement either way, at least according to a tweet from Gaiman.

TV SERIES ・ 22 HOURS AGO