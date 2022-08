New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer is sitting on two personal milestones when he takes on the New York Yankees tonight in the Bronx. The future Hall of Famer looks for his 10th win of the season, as well as career win No. 200 when the Subway Series picks back up. With a victory, he'd become just the sixth pitcher in baseball history to reach 200 wins with less than 100 losses.

MLB ・ 1 HOUR AGO