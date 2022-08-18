From tragedy to brotherhood, this raw and comprehensive project shows the often harsh realities of working as a big city firefighter. Vancouver-based filmmaker Panayioti Yannitsos created "Florian's Knights," a documentary that showcases firefighters in Vancouver, Toronto, New York and Detroit who use riding motorcycles to cope with the PTSD of their often mentally taxing career. In 2019, Yannitsos rode along...

DETROIT, MI ・ 29 MINUTES AGO