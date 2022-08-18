ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

247Sports

Five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris scores touchdown in season debut

Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris helped his team to a 1-0 start on the season with a 31-27 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. Harris had six tackles, one pass break-up, and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone to help Central-Phenix City beat Hewitt-Trussville 37-21 on Friday. Check out his highlights in the videos above and below.
PHENIX CITY, AL
opelikaobserver.com

Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery

The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
OPELIKA, AL
WRBL News 3

COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
COLUMBUS, GA
thecutoffnews.com

Meet the Teacher: Christale Tuck

With students returning to classes, The Outlook is spotlighting local educators and highlighting incredible instructors teaching children in our area. This will be an ongoing series that promotes schools in Tallapoosa County. This week, we spotlight Jim Pearson Elementary School teacher Christale Tuck. What grade-level do you teach?. Second Grade.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WTVM

Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed. The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice. However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making...
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules

PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
PHENIX CITY, AL
unionspringsherald.com

Long Family seeks information

Jennifer Long, her grandson Blair, and her brother Lloyd Long, all from Cleveland, Ohio, came to Union Springs on a mission to find out information about their Grandmother, Mintora Smith. Ms. Long is the daughter of Julia Mae Long, Mintora's only child. The family story states that Mintora was born...
UNION SPRINGS, AL
AL.com

12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out

When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
ALABAMA STATE
Post-Searchlight

Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony

Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
citizenofeastalabama.com

History: Record 2,500 subpoenas served on witnesses during Phenix City Clean-up

While martial rule was declared in Phenix City and Russell County on July 22, 1954, a little over a month following the assassination of Alabama Attorney General-elect Albert L. Patterson, state officials moved in to begin investigation of the horrific event, and other alleged criminal activity, almost immediately. Because of that rapid action, in less than two months, a grand jury was in place, and 2,500 subpoenas to be served on witnesses were prepared and delivered. The clean up of the city and county was well underway. The subpoenas were delivered in less than 24 hours by 20 National Guardsmen and Alabama highway patrolmen.
PHENIX CITY, AL
lakemagazine.life

'Redneclectic' Unicorn

Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WTVM

Columbus church holds weekly food giveaway for community

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus church works with a local food bank to keep residents fed. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church gives out thousands of pounds of food with the help of Feeding the Valley. Pastor Curtis Green says this is...
COLUMBUS, GA

