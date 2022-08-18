Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
alabamanews.net
“Garrett Coliseum Is Not in Our Future” Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed Says
Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed made the comment that Garrett Coliseum “…is not in the city’s future,” Thursday morning during a radio interview on Sports Talk 740. In the clip, Reed can be heard saying that Garrett Coliseum does not fit in the city’s future. Reed...
Lindy Blanchard withdraws from lawsuit challenging Alabama’s electronic voting machines
Former Alabama gubernatorial candidate Lindy Blanchard has asked a court to dismiss her claims in a lawsuit challenging Alabama’s use of electronic vote-counting machines. Blanchard filed the request last week in Montgomery County Circuit Court. It does not state a reason. The motion said the other plaintiffs would proceed...
Black-owned ‘freedom farm,’ community space set to open in Alabama
Inspired by grandparents and family members in rural Arkansas, Jasmyn Story decided to create something similar in Alabama: A communal space that offers nourishment, education and healing. Story’s farm and event space, Freedom Farm Azul, opens Sunday in Prattville. It will offer, Story hopes, outdoor space and clean water that...
Five-star Georgia commit AJ Harris scores touchdown in season debut
Phenix City (Ala.) Central defensive back and Georgia commitment AJ Harris helped his team to a 1-0 start on the season with a 31-27 win over Hewitt-Trussville on Friday. Harris had six tackles, one pass break-up, and a defensive touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone to help Central-Phenix City beat Hewitt-Trussville 37-21 on Friday. Check out his highlights in the videos above and below.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
opelikaobserver.com
Remembering The Chicken House, Betts Grocery
The once popular Chicken House and Betts Grocery stood for many years at the site where Southern Union is currently located. The Chicken House was a favorite place in Opelika for dining out and parties, especially after Auburn football games. Marguerite and Gus Barnes operated the restaurant adjoining the grocery owned by Kathryne and Robert A. Betts. Both businesses served as a landmark for travelers, with the history beginning many years earlier along a dirt road without electricity or running water.
COLUMBUS: Boxwood Recreation Center closed until further notice
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Boxwood Recreation Center at 1068 Enoch Dr in Columbus, Georgia, is facing a temporary closure due to staffing shortages, according to Director of Communications & Community Affairs Teasha Johnson. The Parks and Recreation Department says they are making every effort to re-open the facility as soon as possible. For more information, […]
thecutoffnews.com
Meet the Teacher: Christale Tuck
With students returning to classes, The Outlook is spotlighting local educators and highlighting incredible instructors teaching children in our area. This will be an ongoing series that promotes schools in Tallapoosa County. This week, we spotlight Jim Pearson Elementary School teacher Christale Tuck. What grade-level do you teach?. Second Grade.
WTVM
Boxwood Recreation Center in Columbus temporarily closed
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to Columbus Parks and Rec, the Boxwood Recreation Center on Enoch Drive in Columbus will be temporarily closed. The organization says, due to unforeseen staffing circumstances, the rec center will be closed until further notice. However, they say the Parks and Recreation Department is making...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTVM
Phenix City Schools implementing new sports safety rules
PHENIX CITY Ala. (WTVM) - As students head back to the classroom, safety is a top concern for many parents in light of a surge in gun violence across the nation. And with the return of high school football, at least one school in the area implemented new rules at the stadium for their first game Friday night.
unionspringsherald.com
Long Family seeks information
Jennifer Long, her grandson Blair, and her brother Lloyd Long, all from Cleveland, Ohio, came to Union Springs on a mission to find out information about their Grandmother, Mintora Smith. Ms. Long is the daughter of Julia Mae Long, Mintora's only child. The family story states that Mintora was born...
See Auburn University’s record (maybe) amount of students hit campus for 2022 semester
Over the last 10 years, a lot has changed on the Plains. Auburn’s student population has steadily increased in the past decade. Total enrollment in 2012 was 25,134 students, according to the university. This spring, undergraduate and graduate enrollment was 31,526, a 25% increase. Fall 2022 enrollment won’t be...
12 independent bookstores in Alabama to check out
When it comes to independent bookstores worth a browse, Alabama has no shortage. While ordering books from major retailers online may be more convenient, clicking a button can’t compare to the experience of an afternoon spent roaming the shelves of a new bookstore. Just ask any book lover, and they will tell you that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Opelika-Auburn News
High school football scoreboard: Auburn High tops Hoover; Opelika comes back to beat Callaway in dramatic fashion
Towns McGough drilled the game-winning field goal in the late stages and Auburn High beat Hoover 17-14 on Friday in a showdown between state powers in Montgomery. McGough hit the winner from 36 yards out with just 2:31 left in the game at Cramton Bowl. Davaioun Williams scored two first-half...
I-85 shooting suspect was driving around with 10 firearms and more than 2,000 rounds of ammo, police say
A man arrested in connection with three interstate shootings in Alabama and Georgia had more than 2,000 rounds of ammunition and an alarming number of firearms in his car, police said Thursday. The Auburn Police Department also said they so far have not found a motive for the “seemingly random...
Post-Searchlight
Miss Bush weds Mr. Buerster in Columbus Outdoor Ceremony
Kay Elizabeth Bush, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Edward Lane Bush of Bainbridge, Georgia became the bride of Shane Michael Buerster, on April 23, 2022. The bride is the granddaughter of Patsy Kay Taylor Bush of Colquitt, Georgia. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Theodore Edmund Buerster...
Judge rules teen was justified in shooting assailant 7 times
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has dismissed a murder charge against a teen after concluding that he was legally justified in shooting a man seven times in 2021 because the man was trying to kidnap him. The Ledger-Enquirer of Columbus reports that Muscogee County Superior Court Judge...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
citizenofeastalabama.com
History: Record 2,500 subpoenas served on witnesses during Phenix City Clean-up
While martial rule was declared in Phenix City and Russell County on July 22, 1954, a little over a month following the assassination of Alabama Attorney General-elect Albert L. Patterson, state officials moved in to begin investigation of the horrific event, and other alleged criminal activity, almost immediately. Because of that rapid action, in less than two months, a grand jury was in place, and 2,500 subpoenas to be served on witnesses were prepared and delivered. The clean up of the city and county was well underway. The subpoenas were delivered in less than 24 hours by 20 National Guardsmen and Alabama highway patrolmen.
lakemagazine.life
'Redneclectic' Unicorn
Christy Munsterman and Tom Schlinkert had been searching for years for a place to call home on Lake Martin. When at the lake for a visit one day, a new listing appeared on Munsterman’s phone, so they drove straight to it and fell in love. The cabin had previously belonged to Wadynne Bolton Bishop, a family well known around the lake and in Alexander City.
Lee Co. Judge orders alleged I-85 shooter to stay in jail citing public safety
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – The suspected Interstate-85 shooter had his first court appearance inside a Lee County Courtroom Friday afternoon. A judge agreed with Lee County prosecutors the defendant, 39-year-old Jerel Brown, is a real and present danger to the public and will not be released on bond at this time. Brown is charged with Attempted Murder […]
WTVM
Columbus church holds weekly food giveaway for community
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Columbus church works with a local food bank to keep residents fed. Every Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon, 24th Street Missionary Baptist Church gives out thousands of pounds of food with the help of Feeding the Valley. Pastor Curtis Green says this is...
Comments / 0