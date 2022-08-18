ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Officials celebrate completion of site development for West Virginia AeroTech Park

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stakeholders of North Central West Virginia Airport recently celebrated the culmination of nearly 20 years of hoping and planning. Gov. Jim Justice — along with a host of local leaders and officials — participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of site development for the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
This Week in West Virginia History

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 21, 1861: Confederate troops under Gen. John B. Floyd crossed the Gauley River at Carnifex Ferry, Nicholas County, and began...
Stankus to join W.Va. Department of Ed. as deputy superintendent

CHARLESTON — Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus will join the West Virginia Department of Education as a deputy superintendent beginning Aug. 31. She currently serves as the superintendent of Upshur County Schools. Dr. Stankus, an educator with 32 years of experience, earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University,...
Public health officials: Complexity of West Virginia HIV issue requires multi-prong effort, more funding

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New cases of HIV continue to be diagnosed at a higher rate in West Virginia, with a majority of cases linked to injection drug use. While the number of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. declined from 2008 to 2019, the number increased in West Virginia, according to AIDSVu, an AIDS data tool created by the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and the Center for AIDS Research at Emory University.
Flash flood warning issued for parts of West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A flash flood warning was issued Sunday in West Virginia as heavy rain fell on parts of the state, weather officials said. The warning was issued by the Charleston office of the National Weather Service for the towns of Madisonville, Chapmanville and Danville. It was set to expire at 2:30 p.m. local time, officials said.
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial

There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary

CLAYTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is a conservative by any measure. As the Republicans seeks a second term in November, he can trumpet multiple tax cuts. He helped enact a ban on abortions after six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. He presided over an election law overhaul that could make it harder for some Georgians to vote.
