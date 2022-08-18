Read full article on original website
WVNews
Efforts to restart special session at a 'real stalemate,' West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia Legislature’s third special session of the year remains in a technical timeout after lawmakers failed to pass legislation related to tax reform and abortion last month. Negotiations between his office and lawmakers remain at a “real stalemate,” according to Gov....
WVNews
Officials celebrate completion of site development for West Virginia AeroTech Park
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Stakeholders of North Central West Virginia Airport recently celebrated the culmination of nearly 20 years of hoping and planning. Gov. Jim Justice — along with a host of local leaders and officials — participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of site development for the West Virginia AeroTech Park.
WVNews
This Week in West Virginia History
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The following events happened on these dates in West Virginia history. To read more, go to e-WV: The West Virginia Encyclopedia at www.wvencyclopedia.org. Aug. 21, 1861: Confederate troops under Gen. John B. Floyd crossed the Gauley River at Carnifex Ferry, Nicholas County, and began...
WVNews
Stankus to join W.Va. Department of Ed. as deputy superintendent
CHARLESTON — Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus will join the West Virginia Department of Education as a deputy superintendent beginning Aug. 31. She currently serves as the superintendent of Upshur County Schools. Dr. Stankus, an educator with 32 years of experience, earned a doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University,...
WVNews
West Virginia fed trial now set in mid-January in alleged Navy nuke sub espionage case
MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The West Virginia federal trial for a Navy engineer and his wife on espionage-related allegations was set to begin Jan. 17 in Martinsburg after District Judge Gina M. Groh rejected binding plea agreements that had been taken by a federal magistrate. Groh tipped her...
WVNews
Public health officials: Complexity of West Virginia HIV issue requires multi-prong effort, more funding
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New cases of HIV continue to be diagnosed at a higher rate in West Virginia, with a majority of cases linked to injection drug use. While the number of new HIV diagnoses in the U.S. declined from 2008 to 2019, the number increased in West Virginia, according to AIDSVu, an AIDS data tool created by the Emory University Rollins School of Public Health in partnership with Gilead Sciences, Inc. and the Center for AIDS Research at Emory University.
WVNews
West Virginia's new education leaders face daunting task: Improving test scores
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — New leadership at the West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education take over at a time when state public school students continue to lag in standardized test scores because of the COVID-19 pandemic. New state School Superintendent David Roach and Board of...
WVNews
Flash flood warning issued for parts of West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A flash flood warning was issued Sunday in West Virginia as heavy rain fell on parts of the state, weather officials said. The warning was issued by the Charleston office of the National Weather Service for the towns of Madisonville, Chapmanville and Danville. It was set to expire at 2:30 p.m. local time, officials said.
WVNews
West Virginia schools get new superintendent, new board president, test scores back
The West Virginia Department of Education and Board of Education are entering a new era with a new superintendent of schools and a new president of the West Virginia Board of Education. “I am honored to be chosen as the next state Superintendent of Schools. I want to thank President...
WVNews
Inflation Reduction Act could incentivize more clean power generation in West Virginia
WASHINGTON (WV News) — The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, which President Joe Biden recently signed into law, could help pave the way for a more diverse energy-generation landscape in West Virginia, some experts are saying. The wide-ranging bill, crafted through negotiations between Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and...
WVNews
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest
MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Three Arkansas law enforcement officers were suspended Sunday following social media outrage over a video that seemingly showed two deputies and an officer using force on a suspect under arrest. Crawford County Sheriff Jimmy Damante issued a statement Sunday evening, stating two county deputies will...
WVNews
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high. From start to finish, the jury repeatedly has heard about marijuana in the case of Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr., who are charged with conspiring to abduct Gretchen Whitmer as part of an anti-government uprising in 2020.
WVNews
Abrams aims to win back Dems who voted in Ga.'s GOP primary
CLAYTON, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is a conservative by any measure. As the Republicans seeks a second term in November, he can trumpet multiple tax cuts. He helped enact a ban on abortions after six weeks, before many women know they're pregnant. He presided over an election law overhaul that could make it harder for some Georgians to vote.
