“Training Day” almost looked a whole lot different. The Oscar-winning film, starring Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington as LAPD partners, at first was scripted as a “Lethal Weapon”-type movie, according to lead star Washington. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington said of his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” Instead, director Antoine Fuqua ushered in different take for the film. “Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington added. Fuqua later told THR that he connected with Washington over his “raw”...

