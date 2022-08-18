ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thedigitalfix.com

The best Margot Robbie movies – from I, Tonya to The Suicide Squad

What are the best Margot Robbie movies of all time? No one can deny that Margot Robbie is one of the most exciting and talented actors in Hollywood right now. Since making her debut on the TV series City Homicide in 2008, the Australian star has taken the industry by storm, working with big names and appearing in big franchises alike.
HollywoodLife

Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo

Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Business Insider

'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million

The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Us Weekly

Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez’s Relationship Timeline

A rebound romance or the real thing? Jason Momoa and Eiza González were linked following his split from Lisa Bonet and their relationship hasn’t stopped making headlines. The Aquaman star announced he was getting a divorce via a joint statement with Bonet in January 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these […]
IndieWire

Denzel Washington: ‘Training Day’ Was Not ‘Written for a Black Guy,’ Antoine Fuqua ‘Brought Gangster to It’

“Training Day” almost looked a whole lot different. The Oscar-winning film, starring Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington as LAPD partners, at first was scripted as a “Lethal Weapon”-type movie, according to lead star Washington. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington said of his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” Instead, director Antoine Fuqua ushered in different take for the film. “Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington added. Fuqua later told THR that he connected with Washington over his “raw”...
NME

Zoë Kravitz says she regrets calling out Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Zoë Kravitz has expressed regret for publicly denouncing Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Following the incident in March, Kravitz posted a picture of herself on Instagram at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, captioned: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Following backlash in the comments, she deleted the post.
NME

Johnny Depp to direct first film in 25 years, Al Pacino to produce

Johnny Depp will direct his first film in 25 years with the upcoming biopic Modigliani. The actor, who previously directed 1997’s The Brave starring himself and Marlon Brando, announced he’ll be stepping behind the camera for a second time for a film about the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.
Deadline

Dwayne Johnson On Keeping Black Adam Out Of ‘Shazam!’

Dwayne Johnson is putting up a fight just like his superhero character Black Adam. The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero and it was the actor that fought to give his character his own origin movie. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie...
