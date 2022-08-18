Read full article on original website
EW.com
Salma Hayek calls Angelina Jolie 'probably the best director I've ever worked with'
Salma Hayek has worked with directors like Ridley Scott, Robert Rodriguez, Oliver Stone, Julie Taymor, and Steven Soderbergh — but her favorite of the bunch may surprise you. The actress has revealed that she considers her Eternals costar Angelina Jolie, who directed her in the upcoming Without Blood, one...
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
After weeks of rumors, Lady Gaga officially joins Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker' sequel
The official casting announcement comes after Lady Gaga was reportedly in talks to play Harley Quinn opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Joker.
hypebeast.com
Ryan Gosling Is Reportedly in Talks to Star Alongside Margot Robbie in 'Ocean's Eleven' Prequel
It appears that Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling may just be working together on another project, this time in a more action-focused film. Earlier this year, Robbie was confirmed to be starring in and producing the new Ocean’s Eleven prequel. Now, new details have surfaced surrounding the cast which...
thedigitalfix.com
The best Margot Robbie movies – from I, Tonya to The Suicide Squad
What are the best Margot Robbie movies of all time? No one can deny that Margot Robbie is one of the most exciting and talented actors in Hollywood right now. Since making her debut on the TV series City Homicide in 2008, the Australian star has taken the industry by storm, working with big names and appearing in big franchises alike.
TMZ.com
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck's Second Wedding, Awesome Wedding Dress, Photos
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made a pretty spectacular entrance to their second wedding ceremony Saturday night ... he looked great but she ... well, wow. J Lo wore a pretty magnificent white gown with a long, long train -- approx 20 feet -- as she and Ben got ready for the march down the aisle.
Annette Bening, 64, & Warren Beatty, 85, Spotted On Sexy Date Night In Rare Public Photo
Annette Bening, 64, and Warren Beatty, 85, were spotted having a romantic date night at the tapas restaurant AOC in Los Angeles on Sunday, Aug. 15. The pair, who have been married 30 years, were seen on their way out with leftovers and smiles on their faces. The Golden Globe-winning actress wore a comfy-looking black sweater dress that featured a quarter-zip neckline. She paired it with black Birkenstock-style slides and a blue crystal necklace. She carried a brown bag of food in her left hand and had a blue denim jacket draped over the same arm.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Why Did I Get Married? Co-Star A Million Dollars For One Day Of Work
Tyler Perry revealed why he paid one Why Did I Get Married? co-star a million dollars for one day of work.
'Joker' sequel stars Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix are reportedly getting massive paydays of $10 million and $20 million
The "Joker" sequel, "Joker: Folie à Deux," is coming to theaters in 2024, and the stars and director are reportedly getting big paydays for the movie. Star Joaquin Phoenix and director Todd Phillips are each making $20 million for the movie, according to Variety. Lady Gaga, who is a new addition to the cast for the sequel, is set to make $10 million, Variety reported.
Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez’s Relationship Timeline
A rebound romance or the real thing? Jason Momoa and Eiza González were linked following his split from Lisa Bonet and their relationship hasn’t stopped making headlines. The Aquaman star announced he was getting a divorce via a joint statement with Bonet in January 2022. “We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these […]
Netflix's New 'Adults-Only' Marilyn Monroe Film Is Already Facing Backlash
The upcoming Marilyn Monroe movie Blonde set to release later this year on Netflix has been attracting some backlash. Starring Ana de Armas, Blonde is being touted as an 'adults only' movie as it's the first Netflix film to carry an NC-17 rating in the US, meaning it's been deemed unsuitable for anyone younger than 17.
Denzel Washington: ‘Training Day’ Was Not ‘Written for a Black Guy,’ Antoine Fuqua ‘Brought Gangster to It’
“Training Day” almost looked a whole lot different. The Oscar-winning film, starring Ethan Hawke and Denzel Washington as LAPD partners, at first was scripted as a “Lethal Weapon”-type movie, according to lead star Washington. “I don’t think it was written for a Black guy,” Washington said of his role in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “It was more like a plaid-shirt [wearing] guy with beer bottles in the back.” Instead, director Antoine Fuqua ushered in different take for the film. “Antoine was the one that brought gangster to it,” Washington added. Fuqua later told THR that he connected with Washington over his “raw”...
Jason Momoa and Eiza González had their first public outing as a couple
Jason Momoa and Eiza González are going strong and, for the first time, were captured hanging out together as a couple. The 42-year-old Aquaman star and the 32-year-old Baby Driver actress were photographed riding Jason’s Harley-Davidson in Malibu, California. González rocked a black and yellow varsity jacket, black...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
NME
Zoë Kravitz says she regrets calling out Will Smith’s Oscars slap
Zoë Kravitz has expressed regret for publicly denouncing Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Following the incident in March, Kravitz posted a picture of herself on Instagram at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, captioned: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we are apparently assaulting people on stage now.” Following backlash in the comments, she deleted the post.
NME
Johnny Depp to direct first film in 25 years, Al Pacino to produce
Johnny Depp will direct his first film in 25 years with the upcoming biopic Modigliani. The actor, who previously directed 1997’s The Brave starring himself and Marlon Brando, announced he’ll be stepping behind the camera for a second time for a film about the life of Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani.
Dwayne Johnson On Keeping Black Adam Out Of ‘Shazam!’
Dwayne Johnson is putting up a fight just like his superhero character Black Adam. The Rock will be joining the DC universe in a feature film revolving around the antihero and it was the actor that fought to give his character his own origin movie. “When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie,” Johnson told Vanity Fair. “Now that was the goal, so it wasn’t a complete surprise. But when I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘We can’t make this movie...
EW.com
Sacheen Littlefeather recalls being shot at after Oscars speech: 'I nearly paid the price with my life'
Boos from the crowd, racist gestures, threats, blacklisting, and even attempts on her life — these are some of the reactions that Sacheen Littlefeather faced after taking the stage at the 1973 Academy Awards. In an in-depth interview published by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this...
John Wayne Trends in Wake of Sacheen Littlefeather Oscars Apology
Littlefeather claimed Wayne had to be held back by six security guards while trying to accost her on stage at the 1973 Oscars.
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Robert Redford, Josephine Langford
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo. -- Virginia Dare, first English settler born in the American colonies, in 1587. -- Chicago department store founder Marshall Field in 1834. -- Cosmetics businessman Max Factor in 1904. -- Actor Shelley Winters in 1920.
