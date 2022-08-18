ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterbury, CT

Police identify suspect in connection to shooting death of man outside Waterbury restaurant

By Mike Mavredakis, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Loo8B_0hM80kUO00
Waterbury Police began investigating the untimely death of a 35-year-old woman in April 2009. The investigation led to the arrest of Dr. Ven Hsu, of West Hartford, Monday. SHAWN SIENKIEWICZ / FOX CT/Hartford Courant/TNS

Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a man outside of a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning.

Waterbury Police Department officers responded to Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, officers found Lechard Santos, 32, of Waterbury with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside in the parking lot.

Santos was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:26 a.m., according to police.

Preliminary investigations indicate that an altercation involving the victim occurred outside the restaurant, according to police.

Police identified Joseph Whitaker, 32, of Waterbury as a suspect in the investigation. Officers have obtained an arrest warrant. The warrant has a $2 million bond.

Investigators have recovered a silver Acura in Southington that is believed to have been operated by Whitaker.

The Waterbury Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to locate Whitaker, who may be in possession of a firearm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Man Shot, Killed Outside Conn. Night Club

A man from Manchester has died after a shooting outside of a night club in Hartford overnight. Officers were called to the Lambada night club on Maple Avenue shortly before midnight after getting multiple ShotSpotter activations. When police arrived, they said they found a large crowd and 24-year-old Dominic Battle,...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Police: 2 men shot after dispute outside Bridgeport bar

BRIDGEPORT — A dispute outside a local bar led to two men getting shot early Saturday morning, police said. Officers responded to the intersection of Broad and Bank streets for a report of shots fired around 2:25 a.m., according to Scott Appleby, the city’s emergency management director. Police...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Manchester mall shooting suspect

MANCHESTER — Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Windsor man they say shot a loss prevention officer at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills on Friday afternoon. The suspect on Saturday was identified as 30-year-old Richard “Rico” LaPlante, of Windsor. The warrant included charges of attempted murder and first-degree assault, and called for a $1 million bond, according to police.
MANCHESTER, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
City
Southington, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
West Hartford, CT
Crime & Safety
City
West Hartford, CT
Waterbury, CT
Crime & Safety
Register Citizen

Naugatuck police release photos of home burglary suspects

NAUGATUCK — Police say they are seeking to identify individuals suspected of burglarizing a home on Maple Avenue on Thursday. The residential burglary was reported around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, police said on Facebook. Naugatuck released the photos of two men who were captured on a home security camera outside...
NAUGATUCK, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Eyewitness News

Deadly motorcycle crash under investigation in Bristol

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in Bristol. Authorities said it happened on Redstone Road. When officers arrived they found a 57-year-old man in the road. He was later pronounced dead, said police. “The initial investigation shows that the male was eastbound on Redstone...
BRISTOL, CT
Daily Voice

Officials Identify 2 Men Killed In Stonington Boat Accident

Officials have identified two men who were killed in a boat accident in Connecticut. Authorities responded to a report of a boat accident in New London County on Saturday, Aug. 20, and found a center console adrift off the Stonington shoreline, a Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) spokesperson said.
STONINGTON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#West Indian#Saint Mary S Hospital#Acura
WTNH

Berlin High School student killed in bicycle accident

BERLIN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 15-year-old Berlin High School student was struck and killed while riding his bicycle on Saturday. Police say Chase Anderson of Toll Gate Road was riding his bike in the area of Berlin Turnpike, at a Mobil Gas Station, when he was struck by a vehicle shortly after 3 a.m. He […]
BERLIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

2 Injured in Separate Shootings Within Hours in Hartford

Two people are injured after two separate shootings within hours in Hartford on Saturday. Officers were called to St. Francis Hospital around 12:15 a.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim arriving for treatment. According to police, a man in his 40s was suffering from a non life-threatening gunshot...
HARTFORD, CT
NBC New York

Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
QUEENS, NY
FOX 61

Manchester man shot and killed in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn — A Manchester man was killed by gunfire late Saturday according to Hartford police. Dominic Battle, 24, of Manchester, was found unresponsive on Maple Avenue at 11:55 p.m. Police said they were called to the scene for a shot spotter notification. When they arrived, officers began life-saving...
MANCHESTER, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTNH

Man killed in Bristol motorcycle accident

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – Bristol police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened late Saturday night. Police say the investigation determined the motorcycle operator was eastbound on Redstone Hill Road at 11:44 p.m. when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed. According to police, the victim is a 57-year-old man, but they are […]
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

One dead in Bridgeport hit-and-run

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – A hit-and-run in Bridgeport Saturday morning left one dead, according to police. Bridgeport Police responded around 1:20 a.m. to a reported hit-and-run near a gas station at the intersection of Boston Avenue and Success Avenue. The report involved a silver or white Chevy truck. A vehicle matching that description was found by […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
12K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy