Police identify suspect in connection to shooting death of man outside Waterbury restaurant

Police identified a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a man outside of a restaurant in Waterbury early Thursday morning.

Waterbury Police Department officers responded to Bertie’s West Indian Restaurant on North Main Street for a report of shots fired around 12:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, officers found Lechard Santos, 32, of Waterbury with a gunshot wound lying on the ground outside in the parking lot.

Santos was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:26 a.m., according to police.

Preliminary investigations indicate that an altercation involving the victim occurred outside the restaurant, according to police.

Police identified Joseph Whitaker, 32, of Waterbury as a suspect in the investigation. Officers have obtained an arrest warrant. The warrant has a $2 million bond.

Investigators have recovered a silver Acura in Southington that is believed to have been operated by Whitaker.

The Waterbury Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance to locate Whitaker, who may be in possession of a firearm. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department’s Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.