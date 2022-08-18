ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

This Is Nebraska’s Best Mexican Restaurant

By Taylor Linzinmeir
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
KXKT KAT 103.7FM
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15AuNS_0hM80YqY00
Photo: Getty Images

The complimentary chips and salsa are enough to get anything through the door of a Mexican restaurant, but the delicious meals that follow are what keep people coming back for more time and again. From cheesy quesadillas to steamy fajita's, you truly can not go wrong at a Mexican restaurant, no matter what you chose off of the menu. Whether you are a vegetarian or a die-hard meat eater , there is always something for everyone to enjoy.

However, some Mexican restaurants truly soar above the rest. Taste of Home compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurants in every U.S. state. They named Mula Mexican Kitchen & Tequileria in Omaha as the best of the best in Nebraska . Here's what they had to say about it:

There’s American Mexican food and then there’s authentic Mexican food. Mula, in Omaha, dishes out the latter. Start with a flight of dips with bacon and street corn guacamole or the deliciously addictive queso. For your main course, opt for a torta, a Mexican panini made with local telera bread. That’s not the only tasty food Nebraska cooks up—find more recipes from the Cornhusker State.

Planning on taking a road trip soon? Check out the full list of the best Mexican restaurants in every state in America.

Comments / 6

Related
KETV.com

Now Serving Omaha: Cheeseburgers- A Take Out Joint

Cheeseburgers-A Take Out Joint is a one-stop shop for delicious cheeseburgers, hot dogs, milkshakes, and more!. The restaurant boasts two locations in the Omaha metro, and there are plans to open a third. KETV NewsWatch 7's Kalé Searcy sat down at Cheeseburgers-A Take Out Joint to talk about what's on...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

‘It was brutal’: Marchers make it to their final destination

OMAHA, Neb. (KLKN)- The marchers made it to their final destination in Omaha Sunday afternoon. You could see the relief on walkers faces as they rounded the corner to the parking lot. They were met with hundreds of friends and family members cheering them on. The members walked overnight from...
OMAHA, NE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Lifestyle
City
Omaha, NE
Nebraska State
Nebraska Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Food & Drinks
Omaha, NE
Restaurants
Nebraska State
Nebraska Restaurants
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
State
Nebraska State
klkntv.com

Lincoln’s first casino seeks workers of varying skill sets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s first casino set out to fill its rankings at a job fair structured to fit the needs of the company. The WarHorse Casino opened the doors of the Cornhusker Mariott on Saturday to the public for both curious and capable job lookers for a chance to be a part of a monumental moment in Nebraska history.
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Gov. Ricketts: Growing Nebraska by developing our people

We’re successfully growing Nebraska and creating jobs here in the Good Life. Nebraska had the nation’s lowest average unemployment rate in 2020 and 2021, and we do again so far in 2022. In fact, we currently have the lowest unemployment rate in state history at 1.9%. As of Sunday, August 14th, the State’s job website (NEworks.nebraska.gov) listed 51,835 available openings.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexican Restaurants#Food Drink Info#Local Life#Restaurant Info#Mexican Food#Food Drink#Best Mexican Restaurant#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WOWT

People say goodbye to the downtown Omaha main library

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Saturday people said goodbye to the W. Dale Clark Library. The closing of the downtown location was part of the city’s masterplan to open a new central one on 72nd and Dodge. For many, the event was bittersweet. “You know that your grandma and grandpa...
OMAHA, NE
AM 1390 KRFO

It’s Over: Airline Ending Flights From Minnesota This Winter

You won't be able to leave the Land of 10,000 (Frozen) Lakes this winter to head to warmer climes on this airline because it just canceled flights from Minnesota this winter. The airline industry was pretty severely impacted when the pandemic first hit two years ago. With everybody staying home, airlines shuttered planes and tried to pare down their total number of employees to stay afloat. Now, though, seeing as travel demand has rebounded to pre-pandemic levels, many airlines are struggling to hire enough employees to staff all their routes.
MINNESOTA STATE
klkntv.com

Gas will briefly drop to $2.38 a gallon at one Lincoln U-Stop on Monday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska chapter of Americans for Prosperity is partnering with U-Stop on Monday to offer gas at a discount. Starting at 9 a.m., the price of unleaded gas will drop to $2.38 a gallon for the first 200 customers at the U-Stop near Pine Lake Road and Nebraska Highway 2.
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

'Build the community': Nebraska Parkour opens gym off 84th and West Center

OMAHA, Neb. — Nebraska Parkour owner Mitchell Tillwick watched beginners and novices zip from point a to point b during his gym's grand opening Saturday. The former Bennington High School wrestler said he was driving home from practice and thought about free running. He Googled a group, and his enthusiasm took off.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Brain-eating amoeba suspected in 2nd Midwest death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A child likely died from a rare infection caused by a brain-eating amoeba after swimming in an eastern Nebraska river, health officials said, making it the second such probable death in the Midwest this summer and raising the question of whether climate change is playing a role.
OMAHA, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football: Are the Huskers a ‘Fraud Squad’?

Earlier this summer, we talked about whether or not the Nebraska football team could be a “chaos team.” In other words, could the Huskers create chaos in the Big Ten and college football landscape even if their season didn’t go the way NU fans hoped. Now it’s...
LINCOLN, NE
KXKT KAT 103.7FM

KXKT KAT 103.7FM

Omaha, NE
1K+
Followers
297
Post
261K+
Views
ABOUT

Omaha's Kat Country, KAT 103.7FM with Steve and Gina, Hoss Michaels, EJ and Jessica.

 https://thekat.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy