Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Back to School Bash fills the Ting Pavilion

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year. “I don’t want any child to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Community Counts: Charlottesville Young Professionals Network

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi to talk about the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network, which is chartered by the Charlottesville Area Associations of REALTORS. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on the Center at...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

UVA students moving on campus

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Have you noticed more traffic this week? UVA students are beginning to move in. UVA students are here moving in. CBS19 spoke to a few of them to hear about what their day has been like. "I’ve been waiting,” said First Year Abhi Karri. “Summer...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
City
Charlottesville, VA
City
Community, VA
NBC 29 News

Rivanna River Body Identified

As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
more961.com

Enter to Win 38 Special Tickets

Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 38 Special at the Shenandoah County Fair! We’ll pick a winner on Monday, August 29. – Register online during the contest window at more961.com for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 38 Special at the Shenandoah County Fair.
HARRISONBURG, VA
Charlottesville Tomorrow

After struggling as a child, mother and grandmother in Charlottesville public housing, Mary Anderson wants to help a new generation thrive

The Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents offers paid internships to residents of public housing and recipients of Section-8 housing vouchers. Over the course of six months, for approximately 10 hours each week, PHAR interns learn about national and local housing policies, community resources, public speaking, and more, with the goal of using their knowledge and voices to influence the decisions made about their homes and communities.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
BlueRidgeLife

Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday

Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
NELSON COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
STAUNTON, VA
cbs19news

ROSE is giving away school supplies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- As the school year begins, school supplies are must-haves. The UVA Reusable Office Supply Exchange or ROSE is here to help. The ROSE program collects all different kinds of office supplies and tries to get them back into the hands of those who could use them.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC12

James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro

Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Heavy rain damages roads in Nelson County

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Heavy rain has caused damage to roads around Nelson County. As a result, Nelson County Public Schools was closed on Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg District has crews out inspecting roads. People may have to find alternate routes around damaged roads, such...
NELSON COUNTY, VA

