Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Back to School Bash fills the Ting Pavilion
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Saturday, August 20, hundreds of kids and parents from the Charlottesville community filled the Ting Pavilion for the 9th annual Back to School Bash to get school supplies and book bags to be ready for the new school year. “I don’t want any child to...
wfxrtv.com
Soak up the last bit of summer with free admission to Miller Park Pool
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The end of summer is fast approaching, but there is time to make a last splash at the Miller Park Pool in Lynchburg. Lynchburg Parks and Rec announced that admission will be free beginning on Saturday and running through Labor day September 5. The pool...
cbs19news
Community Counts: Charlottesville Young Professionals Network
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In this Community Counts segment, Bo Sykes sits down with Zenas Choi to talk about the Charlottesville Young Professionals Network, which is chartered by the Charlottesville Area Associations of REALTORS. For more information, click here. Watch the next Community Counts segment on the Center at...
cbs19news
UVA students moving on campus
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Have you noticed more traffic this week? UVA students are beginning to move in. UVA students are here moving in. CBS19 spoke to a few of them to hear about what their day has been like. "I’ve been waiting,” said First Year Abhi Karri. “Summer...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Rivanna River Body Identified
As UVA students start to pour back into town and on grounds, businesses on The Corner are bracing for a much needed return to normal. The Lawn and Range rooms on UVA Grounds get AC for the first time ever. Updated: 13 hours ago. For the first time ever, students...
more961.com
Enter to Win 38 Special Tickets
Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 38 Special at the Shenandoah County Fair! We’ll pick a winner on Monday, August 29. – Register online during the contest window at more961.com for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see 38 Special at the Shenandoah County Fair.
After struggling as a child, mother and grandmother in Charlottesville public housing, Mary Anderson wants to help a new generation thrive
The Charlottesville Public Housing Association of Residents offers paid internships to residents of public housing and recipients of Section-8 housing vouchers. Over the course of six months, for approximately 10 hours each week, PHAR interns learn about national and local housing policies, community resources, public speaking, and more, with the goal of using their knowledge and voices to influence the decisions made about their homes and communities.
Flooding Hits Parts Of Nelson – More Than 4.5″ Of Rain – Nelson Public Schools Closed Monday
Updated : 7:05 PM Nelson County has closed public schools for Monday – August 22, 2022 due to flooded and washed out roads. In about two hours more 4 & 1/2″ of rain fell in portions of Nelson County late Sunday morning into the early afternoon. The rains were so heavy that many roads have been closed, particularly in Eastern Nelson County. Glade Road has collapsed about 1/4 to 1/2 mile north of the James River Road intersection. A truck fell into the collapsed area, but the occupants got out ok.
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC 29 News
Emergency Food Network giving out 3 days’ worth of free groceries
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Emergency Food Network is giving out three days’ worth of free groceries for students and families that qualify in the Charlottesville area. The network expects a possible rise in food insecurity as the school year gets underway, especially with prices still high. “If you...
WHSV
Staunton High School star athlete laid to rest Sunday
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Sunday afternoon teammates, coaches, friends, and family gathered at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Staunton to lay to rest Josiah Williams. Williams was a star athlete at Staunton High School. According to his mother, Mishal Merchant, he played basketball, tennis, and ran track, but she said football was his passion.
cbs19news
ROSE is giving away school supplies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- As the school year begins, school supplies are must-haves. The UVA Reusable Office Supply Exchange or ROSE is here to help. The ROSE program collects all different kinds of office supplies and tries to get them back into the hands of those who could use them.
cbs19news
SNP now requiring masks in visitor centers, lodges and other common areas
LURAY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- People visiting the Shenandoah National Park will need to wear masks inside its buildings. According to a release, this policy went into effect Monday in response to high transmission rates in the area of the park. This is also in accordance with National Park Service...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WDBJ7.com
Nelson Co. schools closed Monday due to ‘dangerous’ flooding
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - All Nelson County schools will be closed Monday due to flooding throughout the region. According to the group’s Facebook page, “some of the roads are in a dangerous condition due to the flooding.”
NBC12
James River Regional Cleanup to include seven localities across central Va.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The James River Advisory Council (JRAC) is holding the 23rd Annual James River Regional Cleanup in September. The cleanup spans over 75 miles of the James River. There will be 12 different cleanup sites in seven different localities, including:. Appomattox and Buckingham Counties. Chesterfield County.
WSET
'We remember:' Hurricane Camille struck Virginia 53 years ago
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Hurricane Camille slammed into the Appalachian Mountains 53 years ago, taking hundreds of lives across a few states and wreaking irreparable devastation in affected communities. Camille is one of only four Category 5 hurricanes to make landfall in the United States. By the time...
Augusta Free Press
National police shortage hits close to home in Waynesboro
Law enforcement departments across the United States are facing a shortage of their most important resource: police officers. “It’s an industry issue,” said Waynesboro Police Chief David Shaw. Between retirements and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 in Waynesboro and the industry changing with compensation for police, the Waynesboro...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cbs19news
Heavy rain damages roads in Nelson County
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Heavy rain has caused damage to roads around Nelson County. As a result, Nelson County Public Schools was closed on Monday. The Virginia Department of Transportation Lynchburg District has crews out inspecting roads. People may have to find alternate routes around damaged roads, such...
WDBJ7.com
Missing southern Illinois man found dead in Madison County
Live recording of WDBJ7 news.
Concerns over segregation display led to Virginia post office closure
The USPS has closed a small Virginia post office over agency management's concerns about its location inside a historic train depot that also serves as a museum about racial segregation.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County police identify Charlottesville man found dead in Rivanna River
The Office of the Medical Examiner has identified the man found dead on Aug. 13 in the Rivanna River. A cause of death for William Jasper, 46, of Charlottesville, has not been determined at this time, according to a release from the Albemarle County Police Depaetment. This incident is still...
Comments / 0