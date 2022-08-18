FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Maldonado, a North Fort Myers resident, says he’s struggling to move forward with his life due to him owing $49,000 in court fines and fees. “When I went to prison in 2008 I was sentenced to three years with a $50,000 fine for cocaine trafficking,” said 38-year-old-Maldonado. “Life’s been difficult for me. I’ve been working at a moving company for ten years as an independent contractor. They would love to hire me but can’t because of my fines and fees. I have no health insurance, 401k, or paid time off.”

