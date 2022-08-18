Read full article on original website
Related
WacoTrib.com
Suspect in murder-for-hire case agrees on move to Vermont
BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — The fourth suspect in the 2018 murder of a Vermont man involved in a troubled oil deal has agreed to travel to the state to face federal murder for hire charges. Last week Serhat Gumrukcu, who is being held in Los Angeles, agreed to waive...
WacoTrib.com
Tennessee's Covenant Health settles Disabilities Act claims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The United States has reached a settlement with Knoxville, Tennessee,-based Covenant Health over claims that it violated the Americans with Disabilities Act. The settlement Friday comes in the case of a deaf man who alleged that he was denied effective communication during emergency department visits...
WacoTrib.com
Trucker whose dislodged tire killed trooper fined $15,000
BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A truck driver who admitted responsibility in the death of a Maine state police detective who was struck by a dislodged tire has been ordered to pay $15,000 in fines. Scott Willett of Patten, will also have his driver's license suspended for six months, a...
WacoTrib.com
Hiker missing in Utah flooding as monsoon hits US Southwest
SPRINGDALE, Utah (AP) — Authorities have been searching for days for an Arizona woman reported missing after being swept away by floodwaters in Utah’s Zion National Park as strong seasonal rain storms hit parts of the U.S. Southwest. National Park Service officials said rangers and members of the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WacoTrib.com
Democrats: Cox's cabinet pick should resign Utah House seat
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah Democrats are demanding that Gov. Spencer Cox's pick to head the Department of Natural Resources resign his legislative seat and withdraw from the November ballot, saying it violates the state constitution for him to serve in both roles. Cox selected Republican state Rep....
WacoTrib.com
Teachers in Ohio's largest school district go on strike
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Teachers in Ohio's largest school district on Monday will be walking picket lines after voting to go on strike, two days before classes are scheduled to resume. More than 94% of the Columbus Education Association members voted to reject the school board’s final offer late...
WacoTrib.com
Alaska job numbers for July up from year earlier
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska had about 9,900 more jobs last month than it did in July 2021, as the state experiences a more typical tourism season following two pandemic-stunted years, the state labor department reported. However, Alaska had about 14,100 fewer nonfarm jobs last month than it did...
WacoTrib.com
Abortion fight delays funds for critical New Orleans project
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Debate over Louisiana's abortion ban seeped into a state Bond Commission meeting as members have voted once again this week withhold approval of a future $39 million credit line — for a critical New Orleans area power plant project — amid city leaders' opposition to enforcing the ban.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WacoTrib.com
Organizations advocate for removing barriers for ex-felons
FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Maldonado, a North Fort Myers resident, says he’s struggling to move forward with his life due to him owing $49,000 in court fines and fees. “When I went to prison in 2008 I was sentenced to three years with a $50,000 fine for cocaine trafficking,” said 38-year-old-Maldonado. “Life’s been difficult for me. I’ve been working at a moving company for ten years as an independent contractor. They would love to hire me but can’t because of my fines and fees. I have no health insurance, 401k, or paid time off.”
WacoTrib.com
Mississippi school district ousts superintendent
KILN, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi school district superintendent has been fired, prompting a search for a replacement. The Hancock County School District Board of Trustees voted to terminate Superintendent Teresa Merwin in a special meeting Thursday night. The move caught parents and teachers in the south Mississippi community by surprise, the Sun Herald reported. Merwin, who took office in May 2021, had occupied the office for less than two years.
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Georgia
Valdosta Daily Times. August 14, 2022. Stresses on the state’s adoption and foster care systems, along with the private adoption agencies, may be the unintended consequences of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, but consequences nonetheless. The expected influx of infants and children into a system that is...
WacoTrib.com
New Hampshire hiker dies after falling near waterfall
A hiker was killed Saturday when he slipped while going down a mountain in New Hampshire and fell to the bottom of a waterfall, authorities said. The hiker, who has not been identified, rode up Cannon Mountain in a tram with two others and the group was planning on walking around the summit before heading back down on the tram, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WacoTrib.com
2 more Coast Guard cutters now call Rhode Island home
NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — A pair of 270-foot (82.3-meter) U.S. Coast Guard vessels involved in search-and-rescue operations, military exercises and maritime law enforcement are now based in Rhode Island, authorities said Friday. The cutters Tahoma and Campbell, each with a crew of about 100, were welcomed to Naval Station...
WacoTrib.com
2 men killed in officer-involved shooting after standoff
MOUNT VERNON, Ohio (AP) — Law enforcement in Ohio shot and killed two men following a nine-hour standoff over the weekend, authorities said. Knox County sheriff's deputies responded to a report of shots fired at about 11:30 p.m. Friday, and authorities asked residents to shelter in place during the standoff. Officials said negotiators were trying to bring the standoff to a peaceful end.
WacoTrib.com
Firefighter hit by tree and killed in southern Oregon
GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — A firefighter working a blaze in southern Oregon has died after he was struck by a tree on Thursday, officials said. The Oregon Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management confirmed the death of Logan Taylor, 25, in a Facebook post. The agency said Taylor, of Talent, Oregon, was critically hurt while working on the Rum Creek Fire north of Galice. He was the operator of Sasquatch Reforestation, an Oregon Department of Forestry-contracted firefighting company.
WacoTrib.com
Ex-Gov. Doug Wilder drops lawsuit against VCU leaders
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former Virginia Gov. Doug Wilder has withdrawn a lawsuit he filed against leaders of Virginia Commonwealth University following a public personnel dispute in which Wilder had pushed for the firing of an employee he accused of threatening him. Wilder filed a notice of voluntary dismissal...
WacoTrib.com
Unemployment rate remains a record low
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s unemployment rate remained at a record 2.6% in July, officials said Friday. The rate, which remained the same from June, represented 59,419 people without jobs statewide, a new record low, according to a statement by Gov. Kay Ivey. More than 2.2 million people were working in the state, an increase of about 65,475 from a year earlier.
WacoTrib.com
West Virginia beekeeping tradition about more than honey
HINTON, W.Va. (AP) — It seems that beekeepers in West Virginia have as much to learn from honeybees as they do each other. Beekeepers in the state are getting much more than honey; they are gaining knowledge and insights from their close-knit community. In Summers County, West Virginia, Mark...
WacoTrib.com
Sheriff: 85 arrests in California-Florida drug flight scheme
BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida, investigators said Friday. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that the drugs were...
WacoTrib.com
Biden to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville
ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — President Joe Biden is scheduled to rally with Maryland Democrats in Rockville. The Baltimore Sun reports that the event at Richard Montgomery High School on Thursday will include speeches from Biden and “other special guests.” The newspaper says that's according to an event notice from the Maryland Democratic Party.
Comments / 0