Ferndale, MI

Tv20detroit.com

A rare look inside the city of Detroit's classic car collection

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Automotive innovation and the city of Detroit are synonymous. 7 Action News had the unique opportunity to get a sneak peek of Detroit’s own car collection featuring rare vehicles from the past 125 years. The collection, bubble wrapped and discreetly housed in a warehouse in...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit rapper GmacCash releases song about Belle Isle slide

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The giant Belle Isle slide has been the talk of social media throughout Detroit over the past few days, and now, Detroit rapper GmacCash has released a song about the slide. The video, which was posted to Instagram, makes jokes about the slide after viral videos...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Belle Isle Aquarium gets octopus, running contest to name it

(WXYZ) — The Belle Isle Aquarium has welcomed a new addition – an octopus – and the aquarium is taking suggestions for a name. The octopus tank is a gift from Jon Cotton and is the latest addition to the aquarium, which already includes gar fish, stingrays, piranhas, clownfish and more.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Experts give advice for kindergartners and their parents starting school

EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School is just days away for kids in metro Detroit. However for some kids, this is their first back-to-school experience. Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe starts up Aug. 29. 7 Action News spoke with some experts on what incoming kindergartners can expect. “It’s fun. We...
Tv20detroit.com

Harrison Township man dead after crashing car into pole on Groesbeck

(WXYZ) — A man is dead after crashing into a pole on Groesbeck at 8 Mile Road in Warren. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells 7 Action News that the driver is man in his late 20's from Harrison Township. According to Dwyer, the man was driving southbound on...
WARREN, MI
Tv20detroit.com

2 shot, one dead in Saturday morning shooting on Detroit’s westside

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms two men were involved in a double shooting Saturday morning in Detroit. The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 22200 block of Grove Street on the city’s west side. One man is dead and another man is...
DETROIT, MI

