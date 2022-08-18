Read full article on original website
Tv20detroit.com
1965 Mustang Fastback restored to help families of wounded, fallen veterans
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Millions of car enthusiasts once again got a chance to celebrate the past, present, and future of motor vehicles as the iconic Woodward Dream Cruise takes place across metro Detroit. Downtown Ferndale was another great spot for Dream Cruisers. Among all the hustle and...
Tv20detroit.com
Dream Cruise participants show off labor of love with vintage cars on Woodward Avenue
FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — It's that time of year again where the love of cars brings thousands of people together in metro Detroit. The Woodward Dream Cruise, three-day event, started off with a bang. A father and son duo parked on 9 Mile Road in Ferndale said they found...
Tv20detroit.com
A rare look inside the city of Detroit's classic car collection
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Automotive innovation and the city of Detroit are synonymous. 7 Action News had the unique opportunity to get a sneak peek of Detroit’s own car collection featuring rare vehicles from the past 125 years. The collection, bubble wrapped and discreetly housed in a warehouse in...
Tv20detroit.com
Jay Leno unveils vehicle inspired by Sam Walton at the Woodward Dream Cruise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — Television host, comedian and writer Jay Leno unveils vehicle inspired by Sam Walton at this years Woodward Dream Cruise. The vehicle, a labor of love, is rooted in Leno’s love of Detroit’s automotive legacy and American manufacturing. “One thing I like the...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit gym raising money for backpacks, supplies for a neighborhood school
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based gym is continuing its mission of bringing the community together and transforming lives. The youth of today are Detroit’s future. And, that’s why helping them get in shape is one of Helen Taylor’s missions in life. "Fitness is so important, it...
Tv20detroit.com
'Kia Boys' target Southfield dealership, metro Detroit communities on alert
The so called "Kia Boys" have become a social media trend this summer, leading to an increase in Kia thefts in some communities across metro Detroit. "Kia Boys" is a reference to videos circulating on Tik Tok and Youtube, showing exactly how to steal a Kia in less than a minute using a standard USB charger.
Tv20detroit.com
Electric vehicles spark interest ahead of the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — In an age of stricter emission standards and a faster transition to electric vehicles, Dream Cruisers are now sharing their take on the latest cars and trucks to hit the market. With more carmakers focusing on creating electric vehicles, proud car enthusiasts are talking...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit rapper GmacCash releases song about Belle Isle slide
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The giant Belle Isle slide has been the talk of social media throughout Detroit over the past few days, and now, Detroit rapper GmacCash has released a song about the slide. The video, which was posted to Instagram, makes jokes about the slide after viral videos...
Tv20detroit.com
Belle Isle Aquarium gets octopus, running contest to name it
(WXYZ) — The Belle Isle Aquarium has welcomed a new addition – an octopus – and the aquarium is taking suggestions for a name. The octopus tank is a gift from Jon Cotton and is the latest addition to the aquarium, which already includes gar fish, stingrays, piranhas, clownfish and more.
Tv20detroit.com
Experts give advice for kindergartners and their parents starting school
EASTPOINTE, Mich. (WXYZ) — School is just days away for kids in metro Detroit. However for some kids, this is their first back-to-school experience. Crescentwood Elementary School in Eastpointe starts up Aug. 29. 7 Action News spoke with some experts on what incoming kindergartners can expect. “It’s fun. We...
Tv20detroit.com
Harrison Township man dead after crashing car into pole on Groesbeck
(WXYZ) — A man is dead after crashing into a pole on Groesbeck at 8 Mile Road in Warren. Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer tells 7 Action News that the driver is man in his late 20's from Harrison Township. According to Dwyer, the man was driving southbound on...
Tv20detroit.com
2 shot, one dead in Saturday morning shooting on Detroit’s westside
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Police Department confirms two men were involved in a double shooting Saturday morning in Detroit. The shooting occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. Saturday in the 22200 block of Grove Street on the city’s west side. One man is dead and another man is...
