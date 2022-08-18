Read full article on original website
Little League World Series 2022: Sunday Scores, Bracket Results and Highlights
The 2022 Little League World Series continued Sunday with two teams in action ahead of Major League Baseball's Little League Classic between the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The Caribbean region kicked off the action with a 1-0 win over the Europe-Africa region in what was...
Little League World Series 2022: Sunday Schedule, TV Info and Bracket Predictions
The teams likely to challenge for a Little League World Series championship have emerged from the pack, and on Sunday, they will have the opportunity to establish themselves as favorites in the United States and International brackets. Iowa and Pennsylvania will look to build on huge victories Saturday afternoon to...
Report: LIV Golf to Announce 7 New Signings After PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Concludes
LIV Golf will announce seven new additions after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Tour Championship next weekend, according to Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective. The signings include "one long-rumored superstar," while all seven competed in last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, which puts them inside the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings for the 2022 season.
PGA Tour 2K23 Release Date, Tiger Woods Covers and Michael Jordan Bonus Revealed
2K Sports announced Monday it will release PGA Tour 2K23 featuring Tiger Woods as the cover athlete in mid-October. Two versions of the game, the Deluxe Edition and the Tiger Woods Edition, will be released Oct. 11 followed by the Standard Edition on Oct. 14. The 15-time major champion also...
Zverev, 2020 US Open runner-up, to miss event with injury
NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday. The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949. Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year and then returned to the U.S. Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.
