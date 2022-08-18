ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Report: LIV Golf to Announce 7 New Signings After PGA Tour's FedEx Cup Concludes

LIV Golf will announce seven new additions after the conclusion of the FedEx Cup Tour Championship next weekend, according to Alan Shipnuck of The Fire Pit Collective. The signings include "one long-rumored superstar," while all seven competed in last week's FedEx St. Jude Championship, which puts them inside the top 125 players in the FedEx Cup standings for the 2022 season.
PGA Tour 2K23 Release Date, Tiger Woods Covers and Michael Jordan Bonus Revealed

2K Sports announced Monday it will release PGA Tour 2K23 featuring Tiger Woods as the cover athlete in mid-October. Two versions of the game, the Deluxe Edition and the Tiger Woods Edition, will be released Oct. 11 followed by the Standard Edition on Oct. 14. The 15-time major champion also...
The Associated Press

Zverev, 2020 US Open runner-up, to miss event with injury

NEW YORK (AP) — Alexander Zverev, the 2020 U.S. Open runner-up, will miss the tournament this year while recovering from surgery on his right ankle. Zverev tore ligaments in the ankle during his semifinal match against Rafael Nadal at the French Open in June, and the No. 2-ranked player withdrew from the U.S. Open on Monday. The 25-year-old German was on the verge of his first Grand Slam title two years ago in Flushing Meadows before Dominic Thiem rallied to beat him in a fifth-set tiebreaker. It was the first time a man overcame a 2-0 deficit in the final of the event since Pancho Gonzalez did it against Ted Schroeder in 1949. Zverev won the Olympic gold medal in Tokyo last year and then returned to the U.S. Open semifinals, losing to Novak Djokovic in five sets.
