ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

Related
96.7 KISS FM

No Way! This Isn’t Montana’s Most Famous Sandwich

I'm so flabbergasted by this list and the audacity of getting something so wrong that I demand a retraction and an apology. Montana has a rich history when it comes to food. One thing Montanans love most to eat is a great sandwich. Sandwiches are fantastic meals for any time of the day, and then there is one famous sandwich that started in Montana. So when I came across a list of the Most Famous Local Sandwich from Every State, I expected to see one answer, and I was sorely mistaken.
MONTANA STATE
96.7 KISS FM

Five Words: Montana Fiddle Contest This Weekend

Ever heard of the Montana State Old-Time Fiddlers' Association? Me neither, but now I'm 100% interested and this weekend will be fiddle-riffic at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds. So what's the deal? They're "keeping the fiddle spirit alive." It's the 2022 Montana State Fiddle Contest this Saturday and Sunday in Bozeman....
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana To Host Blues Music, BBQ, And One Heck Of Good Time

Grab your friends, grab your family, grab the neighbors! Basically, everyone you know, grab them. This Bozeman event is back and ready for another amazing challenge. Kenyon Noble will once again host the 2022 Montana Pitmaster Classic as it returns to Bozeman THIS weekend. This is the kind of event that is for anyone who has even one taste bud. From savory smoked meats to delicious vegetables, you are guaranteed to find something you like.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bozeman, MT
Lifestyle
Local
Montana Lifestyle
Local
Montana Food & Drinks
State
Montana State
Bozeman, MT
Food & Drinks
City
Bozeman, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Great Idea! Why Hasn’t One Opened in Bozeman?

Not only does this idea seem like a match made in heaven, but it would be a home run in Bozeman for many locals. Bozeman is a city that has many incredible restaurants. Whatever you are in the mood for is available. American, Italian, Asian, and many others are options daily. We are in a fantastic spot to get incredible meals for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. There is one kind of restaurant that, should it open in Bozeman, this restaurant might be a home run with a large population of locals.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana Favorite Is Coming To Bozeman For One Night Only.

One of the things I heard a lot of folks say they dearly missed during the pandemic was live music. There's just something about being at a concert with a crowd of folks singing along to all of the songs. It's one of the few times, especially in our current environment, that folks from all different backgrounds can come together and enjoy the moment.
BOZEMAN, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
96.7 KISS FM

One of Montana’s Unique Train Bridges is Being Torn Down

A historic railroad bridge that was severely damaged by flooding will be demolished this week. Officials have been monitoring the old railroad bridge near the US 89 North crossing near Livingston since mid-June. Because they feared that it may fall into the river, an 8-mile section of the Yellowstone River was closed between the Mayor’s Landing Fishing Access Site and Sheep Mountain Fishing Access site due to safety concerns.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Liquor Stores#Food Drink Info#Distillery#Bar Info#Whiskey#Vodka#Food Drink#Beverages#Spanish#Bozeman Spirits
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s State Motto Is Good, But Could It Be Better?

It's only been 132 years, but maybe it's time for Montana to make some more modernized changes. Montana is known for many things, but one of our most famous attributes is our state motto. The state motto for Montana is Oro y Plata, which is Spanish for Silver & Gold. This motto makes a lot of sense because Montana is known as The Treasure State. People have traveled from all over the world to come discover Montana's gold, silver, copper, gems, and other precious materials.
MONTANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
96.7 KISS FM

Another Popular Bozeman Restaurant Now For Sale

This announcement is one of the biggest surprises of the summer, and it's also an incredible opportunity. A few weeks ago, we published a story about how the Nova Cafe was listed for sale in downtown Bozeman. This move was surprising because the Nova Cafe is a local breakfast institution, and the price tag was affordable, especially for Bozeman. Businesses in downtown Bozeman rarely go up for sale, but now we've had two iconic restaurants go on the market just this summer.
96.7 KISS FM

After Nearly 20 Years, A Popular Bozeman Restaurant is Closing

A restaurant that has been in Bozeman for nearly 20 years is closing at the end of the month. Bozeman is home to many restaurants, but few have been open as long as the Bamboo Garden Asian Grille on Main Street. The restaurant opened in 2003 and has served locals and visitors for nearly 20 years. Bamboo Garden is one of the only Chinese restaurants in town, and the owners recently announced that the business will close at the end of the month.
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

96.7 KISS FM

Bozeman, MT
4K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy