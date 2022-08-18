Read full article on original website
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Stereogum
Thundercat Stagecrasher Ejected While Attempting To Sing For The Audience
Sometimes, if you’re lucky enough to be invited onstage during a show, the band might let you sing for / with them, like that time the Strokes had a fan sing “Ode To The Mets.” And then there’s what happened at a Thundercat show earlier this week. During Thundercat’s Tuesday night performance at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, a fan in the audience somehow got past security, jumped onstage mid-song and hugged Thundercat, forcing him to pause the show.
Stereogum
Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr
The Killers kicked off a North American tour this weekend, and Johnny Marr is serving as the opener for this run of shows. Marr came out on stage during the Killers’ headlining set to perform with the band during both of their shows so far, which took place in Vancouver and Seattle on Friday and Saturday night.
Stereogum
The Comet Is Coming – “Lucid Dreamer”
“CODE,” the lead single from The Comet Is Coming’s new album Hyper-Dimensional Expansion Beam, was a tense and frenetic joyride through the dance-rock side of hybrid jazz. We loved it. The London trio is back today with another advance track, “Lucid Dreamer.”. This one presents different definitions...
Stereogum
Birthday Boy Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show
Fat Joe was born on this day in 1970. Happy 52nd birthday, Fat Joe! As Complex points out, the Terror Squad rapper is celebrating his big day by announcing a new one-man standup performance based on his upcoming memoir The Book Of Jose. The date and venue of this show...
Stereogum
Watch Gorillaz Debut Tame Impala & Bootie Brown Collab “New Gold” At All Points East
Gorillaz debuted a new collab with Tame Impala and Bootie Brown called “New Gold” last night (August 19) at All Points East in London, where they were headlining. “It’s kind of a mad song, to be honest with you,” Damon Albarn told the audience before launching into it. After performing, “New Gold” became available to pre-save on Gorillaz’ website, indicating that it’ll soon be formally released.
Stereogum
Aidan Noell & Nancy Whang – “Sharevari” (A Number Of Names Cover)
Every year, we post one new solo track from Nation Of Language member Aidan Noell. In 2020, it was “Prepositional Phrase.” In 2021, it was “Selective Service.” In 2022, it’s a cover of A Number of Names’ early Detroit techno classic “Sharevari.” It’s a collaboration with LCD Soundsystem’s Nancy Whang, produced and mixed by Nick Millhiser of Holy Ghost!
Stereogum
Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Bury Me In Black” For The First Time In 19 Years
My Chemical Romance kicked off their reunion tour back in May, and after a couple months off they started another leg of it at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City last night. They brought some songs they haven’t played in a while along with them. First up they did...
Stereogum
Watch Snail Mail Dust Off “Slug” With A Fan Volunteer On Guitar
Snail Mail released the excellent album Valentine late last year, and they’ve spent a lot of time touring since then, with a break so that Lindsey Jordan could get vocal chord surgery. Pretty soon, Snail Mail will head out with fellow Baltimore-area greats Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA. Right now, Jordan is headlining, and she’s switching her shows up from night to night, covering the Smashing Pumpkins and Muse. This past week, Jordan played one of her older songs for the first time in a while, and she had some impromptu help.
Stereogum
Nicholas Craven & Boldy James – “Power Nap”
Over the past year or so, Montreal hip-hop producer Nicholas Craven has been teaming with Detroit rapper Boldy James on a series of one-off tracks, most recently “Death & Taxes.” Today they’ve got a floaty, meditative offering that they’ve appropriately titled “Power Nap.” Not that this will put you to sleep, but Craven’s drum-free loop is almost lullaby-esque, and Boldy’s light touch gives his rugged cadence a hypnotic quality. His lyrics make lots of references to bedtime rituals, too. But many of them are menacing — the kind of thoughts that remind us sleep is the cousin of death: “Get put under anesthesia, n***a for sleepin’ on me/ Get put in a permanent sleep for just speakin’ on me.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Eddie Vedder – “Long Shadow” (Joe Strummer And The Mescaleros Cover)
This Sunday marks 70 years since the birth of John Graham Mellor, who’d grow up to become the Joe Strummer. Dark Horse Records is commemorating the anniversary by releasing one of the final songs by the late Clash and Mescaleros frontman, as well as an Eddie Vedder cover of “Long Shadow,” ahead of a larger retrospective comp.
Stereogum
Watch mewithoutYou’s Final Show In Philadelphia
Back in 2020, mewithoutYou announced that they would be breaking up after two decades, plans that were delayed slightly due to the pandemic. But this summer, they embarked on a farewell tour, making their way around North America. That tour wrapped up this weekend in their hometown of Philadelphia at the Fillmore over two nights. The pair of final shows were livestreamed, and those livestreams will be available to purchase for the next month, and there are also a ton of videos on YouTube of the band’s last show. Check some of those out alongside the setlist below.
Stereogum
Hear Dr. John’s Posthumous Traveling Wilburys Cover Featuring Aaron Neville
Dr. John’s posthumous album Things Happen That Way is out next month. The latest teaser from the project is a cover of “End Of The Line” by the classic-rock elder-statesman supergroup Traveling Wilburys. Rather than George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty singing the song (Bob Dylan sat that one out), this cover matches Dr. John with his fellow New Orleans legend Aaron Neville and the young talent Katie Pruitt. It’s just lovely, and you can hear it below.
