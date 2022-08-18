Read full article on original website
'The Voice' Fans Are Losing It Over Kelly Clarkson’s Life-Changing Announcement About Talent Search
She may not be on the upcoming season of The Voice (and yes, we’re still upset about it!) but Kelly Clarkson has found another way to give talented and undiscovered singers their chance to shine, as the Kelly Clarkson Show has just launched a nationwide search to find the former Voice coach a “Kellyoke” singing partner. Yes, really!
Stereogum
Watch Goose Cover The National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio” At Red Rocks
In June, Connecticut indie-jammers Goose released their third studio album, Dripfield, and they’re currently out on tour in support. Thursday night (August 18), Goose hit Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, where they performed a gorgeous and lengthy cover of the National’s “Bloodbuzz Ohio,” which appeared on the National’s 2010 classic High Violet. Watch some fan-shot footage below, and thanks to Chet S. for the tip!
Stereogum
Birthday Boy Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show
Fat Joe was born on this day in 1970. Happy 52nd birthday, Fat Joe! As Complex points out, the Terror Squad rapper is celebrating his big day by announcing a new one-man standup performance based on his upcoming memoir The Book Of Jose. The date and venue of this show...
Stereogum
Watch My Chemical Romance Play “Bury Me In Black” For The First Time In 19 Years
My Chemical Romance kicked off their reunion tour back in May, and after a couple months off they started another leg of it at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City last night. They brought some songs they haven’t played in a while along with them. First up they did...
Stereogum
Thundercat Stagecrasher Ejected While Attempting To Sing For The Audience
Sometimes, if you’re lucky enough to be invited onstage during a show, the band might let you sing for / with them, like that time the Strokes had a fan sing “Ode To The Mets.” And then there’s what happened at a Thundercat show earlier this week. During Thundercat’s Tuesday night performance at College Street Music Hall in New Haven, a fan in the audience somehow got past security, jumped onstage mid-song and hugged Thundercat, forcing him to pause the show.
Fire Erupts Outside the Weeknd’s Concert in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Saturday night as fans were leaving the Weekend’s concert at the venue. Local firefighters responded to the blaze shortly before 11 p.m. and quickly contained the fire, according to Fox News. Police and stadium officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment, but news reports say that a vehicle containing merchandise caught fire in the stadium’s parking area. Judging by photos posted on social media, the vehicle was completely destroyed. I guess The Weeknd set the place on fire! #AllegiantStadium #theweekndconcert pic.twitter.com/cRUfV8Sb5I — Jru (@Jruuski) August 21, 2022 Fans leaving the concert posted...
Stereogum
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. 05. Gillian Carter - "The...
Stereogum
Watch The Killers Cover The Smiths With Johnny Marr
The Killers kicked off a North American tour this weekend, and Johnny Marr is serving as the opener for this run of shows. Marr came out on stage during the Killers’ headlining set to perform with the band during both of their shows so far, which took place in Vancouver and Seattle on Friday and Saturday night.
Stereogum
Watch Snail Mail Dust Off “Slug” With A Fan Volunteer On Guitar
Snail Mail released the excellent album Valentine late last year, and they’ve spent a lot of time touring since then, with a break so that Lindsey Jordan could get vocal chord surgery. Pretty soon, Snail Mail will head out with fellow Baltimore-area greats Turnstile and JPEGMAFIA. Right now, Jordan is headlining, and she’s switching her shows up from night to night, covering the Smashing Pumpkins and Muse. This past week, Jordan played one of her older songs for the first time in a while, and she had some impromptu help.
Stereogum
Eddie Vedder – “Long Shadow” (Joe Strummer And The Mescaleros Cover)
This Sunday marks 70 years since the birth of John Graham Mellor, who’d grow up to become the Joe Strummer. Dark Horse Records is commemorating the anniversary by releasing one of the final songs by the late Clash and Mescaleros frontman, as well as an Eddie Vedder cover of “Long Shadow,” ahead of a larger retrospective comp.
Stereogum
The Number Ones: Matchbox 20’s “Bent”
In The Number Ones, I’m reviewing every single #1 single in the history of the Billboard Hot 100, starting with the chart’s beginning, in 1958, and working my way up into the present. There’s no magic formula that’ll push a song to the top of the Billboard Hot...
Stereogum
Watch mewithoutYou’s Final Show In Philadelphia
Back in 2020, mewithoutYou announced that they would be breaking up after two decades, plans that were delayed slightly due to the pandemic. But this summer, they embarked on a farewell tour, making their way around North America. That tour wrapped up this weekend in their hometown of Philadelphia at the Fillmore over two nights. The pair of final shows were livestreamed, and those livestreams will be available to purchase for the next month, and there are also a ton of videos on YouTube of the band’s last show. Check some of those out alongside the setlist below.
Stereogum
Lord Willin’ Turns 20
Usually, these anniversary pieces are about history. Even with great albums, an anniversary piece is more about context than anything else. What were the conditions that led to people writing and recording these songs? What happened when they came out? What happened with the careers of the people who made the record? What about the other records that this record influenced? That kind of thing. Every once in a while, though, these anniversary pieces have to take on a different tone. Sometimes, I write these pieces simply because I can’t drive around to all your individual houses, throw the CD in your faces, and start ranting about “Motherfucker, do you know how good this fucking thing is?” This piece? This is the second kind.
Stereogum
Hear Dr. John’s Posthumous Traveling Wilburys Cover Featuring Aaron Neville
Dr. John’s posthumous album Things Happen That Way is out next month. The latest teaser from the project is a cover of “End Of The Line” by the classic-rock elder-statesman supergroup Traveling Wilburys. Rather than George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Roy Orbison, and Tom Petty singing the song (Bob Dylan sat that one out), this cover matches Dr. John with his fellow New Orleans legend Aaron Neville and the young talent Katie Pruitt. It’s just lovely, and you can hear it below.
