Usually, these anniversary pieces are about history. Even with great albums, an anniversary piece is more about context than anything else. What were the conditions that led to people writing and recording these songs? What happened when they came out? What happened with the careers of the people who made the record? What about the other records that this record influenced? That kind of thing. Every once in a while, though, these anniversary pieces have to take on a different tone. Sometimes, I write these pieces simply because I can’t drive around to all your individual houses, throw the CD in your faces, and start ranting about “Motherfucker, do you know how good this fucking thing is?” This piece? This is the second kind.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO