Former Vol Seth Stephenson is playing with the Lakeland Flying Tigers. Lakeland competes in the Florida State League and is a Single-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers. Stephenson started in centerfield Sunday and went 1-for-4, recording one run and one stolen base against the St. Lucie Mets. St. Lucie defeated Lakeland, 8-4.

LAKELAND, FL ・ 30 MINUTES AGO